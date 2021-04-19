 Skip to content
Amazon successfully crushed the Union in Alabama. Then, the murders began
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The RWDSU challenged the results of the election and filed objections with federal labor officials alleging Amazon illegally interfered with the union drive. Amazon denied that its conduct was improper.

Does anyone actually believe Amazon here?

Anyone?


/ps ben stein is a wanker
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Does anyone actually believe Amazon here?


I don't believe Amazon when they tell me a package will be delivered in two days.

/it's not my fault if the delivery people keep getting themselves eaten by old man willow!
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Amazon declined to share further details about the situation, noting that it was a personal medical incident."

But hey, bringing up the failure of the union bosses to bully enough workers to vote for them got you to click on this nothingburger of a story, didn't it?
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know who ELSE crushed the Union in Alaba--oh wait.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Personal medical incident?  Probably lawyerspeak for 'we f'd up, he ded'
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Since when is "found in the bathroom" code for "squashed by a forklift?"
 
DerAppie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Since when is "found in the bathroom" code for "squashed by a forklift?"


Where else would they keep the forklifts?
 
