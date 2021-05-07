 Skip to content
 
(KSTU FOX 13)   Local bar that has been curbside only since March, 2020 is finally opening the doors for customers. **cocks ear** Hey what's all that howling? Ohhhh ... they are opening the doors to vaccinated customers. Tag is for the howlers   (fox13now.com) divider line
    Salt Lake City, Utah, SALT LAKE CITY, Mark Alston  
posted to Main » on 08 May 2021 at 1:35 AM



Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Used to go to SLC for Novell conferences (remember them?) - I've been to this place many times. Good for them.

Back in the day it was one of the few places you could go to actually drink, some places required a food order if they were going to bring you liquor. Although if memory serves I still had to finish my drink on the table before the waitstaff would deliver another one.
 
cr7pilot [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lsherm: Used to go to SLC for Novell conferences (remember them?) - I've been to this place many times. Good for them.

Back in the day it was one of the few places you could go to actually drink, some places required a food order if they were going to bring you liquor. Although if memory serves I still had to finish my drink on the table before the waitstaff would deliver another one.


Bayou still has one of the best beer selections in the state and they do a good job curating and keeping things fresh.

Fortunately, those laws have changed since you've been in. You can just drink now and they don't force you to empty your glass before your next order.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cr7pilot: You can just drink now and they don't force you to empty your glass before your next order.


Even better! I really liked SLC except for the insane liquor laws. I miss having an excuse to go there. We lucked out a few years ago when an annual SuperComputing conference was hosted there, it was the first time I'd been in six or seven years.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
grumpycatgood.jpg
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Only been to SLC once, and it was only an overnight stay. Next time I'm there, I will seek out said bar just to drop some quan into his accounts. I am totally okay with an owner making such a decision. Not only is he showing concern for his customers, he's showing concern for his workers.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Go home, monkeys. You're not vaccinated.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
youknowwhoelsewantedtoseeyourpapers.jp​g

I guess he doesn't reserve the right to refuse service to complete farking idiots.

/Please die already maga covidiots
 
oldtaku
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is unfortunately why we need vaccine passports.  The stupid hippies and stupid MAGA dipshiats are just not going to get vaccinated unless you make things inconvenient for them.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hahahaaaaaa

Good.jpg

Every business should do this.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
USA! USA! USA!

Good God this country is stupid.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ok, I've a great idea for the business owner to explain: End times are here those that are vaccinated have been left behind, but not to worry; they will be raptured soon.


/I'll make posters!!!
 
