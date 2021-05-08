 Skip to content
(KY3 Springfield)   Don't take your snake out in the cold   (ky3.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Or leave a cake out in the rain
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wouldn't even consider it
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My pit-bull from hell found a 6 foot black snake while I was walking him in tall weeds this morning. I saw him jump 6 feet in the air to get away from the snake that had coiled into strike position so I pulled him away so the snake would not get hurt. I watched the snake move off from where he was so I let the dog go back and every stick my dog saw made him jump in fear and excitement. It was very entertaining. I take care of snakes every chance I get. Move em outta the road etc.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm more interested on the lichen growing on the rock than the snake. What's going on there?
gray-ky3-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I learned that lesson in song.

You can wrap it up in ribbons
You can slip it in your sock
But don't take it out in public
Or they will stick you in the dock
And you won't come about
 
invictus2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Or leave a cake out in the rain


OH NOOOOOOOOOOO!

[I Simpson] Pahusacheta Nahasapeemapetilon - MacArthur Park (Sub Ita)
Youtube LeNfmbB_dqA
 
