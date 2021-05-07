 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Asbury Park Press)   Rutgers University: Due to Covid we can not have a live commencement at the football stadium. Also Rutgers: come see spring football live at the football stadium next week   (app.com) divider line
17
    More: Stupid, New Jersey, Ocean County, New Jersey, Monmouth County, New Jersey, Toms River, New Jersey, California Privacy Rights, Jersey Shore, Red Bank, Southern Ocean  
•       •       •

204 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2021 at 11:45 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One is about people, life experiences and milestones.
The other is about money.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One costs money, one makes money.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meanwhile U of Hartford is moving to Division III. Claims it will save them $8 million a year.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Edumacation is not as important as sportsball.

'Murica.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're letting 5,000 people in for a game. There are 18 THOUSAND graduating students. Assume each student only has two additional family members there, which isn't realistic, and there's an additional 36,000 people you need to account for. So that's 54,000 people. Assume you stretch graduation out with no rhyme or reason across seven days, you're still looking at making sure almost 8,000 people a day don't come in contact with anyone outside their bubble.

The math doesn't work. Furthermore, people will travel for an in-person graduation, they are far less likely to travel for a football game. Yes, it sucks for the students, but this was still the right call.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foobawah more important than ejumacashum
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Footballers : We who are about to die, salute you!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oohhh no...Rutgers and COVID won't do now...

/Take The Wolverine back to Annandale
// and wear a mask
/// Oleander Bushes...
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lsherm: They're letting 5,000 people in for a game. There are 18 THOUSAND graduating students. Assume each student only has two additional family members there, which isn't realistic, and there's an additional 36,000 people you need to account for. So that's 54,000 people. Assume you stretch graduation out with no rhyme or reason across seven days, you're still looking at making sure almost 8,000 people a day don't come in contact with anyone outside their bubble.

The math doesn't work. Furthermore, people will travel for an in-person graduation, they are far less likely to travel for a football game. Yes, it sucks for the students, but this was still the right call.


laguiadelvaron.comView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lsherm: They're letting 5,000 people in for a game. There are 18 THOUSAND graduating students. Assume each student only has two additional family members there, which isn't realistic, and there's an additional 36,000 people you need to account for. So that's 54,000 people. Assume you stretch graduation out with no rhyme or reason across seven days, you're still looking at making sure almost 8,000 people a day don't come in contact with anyone outside their bubble.

The math doesn't work. Furthermore, people will travel for an in-person graduation, they are far less likely to travel for a football game. Yes, it sucks for the students, but this was still the right call.


This is the only correct answer but the basement dwellers will focus on their small mindedness.
Rutgers football can't draw any fans for actual games, a spring scrimmage will draw maybe a couple thousand, and you can spread them out in the stands.
Commencement?  That is normally dozens/hundreds of rows of people next to each other on the field for an extended period listening to speeches, then lining up and slowly proceeding to get a diploma.   Am commencement be done differently/better?  Probably, but then why do it in the big stadium.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Can commencement be done better

Dammitalltohell
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
God, Guns, and Football. It's the American way. ...And I'm not so sure about the God thing.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lsherm: They're letting 5,000 people in for a game. There are 18 THOUSAND graduating students. Assume each student only has two additional family members there, which isn't realistic, and there's an additional 36,000 people you need to account for. So that's 54,000 people. Assume you stretch graduation out with no rhyme or reason across seven days, you're still looking at making sure almost 8,000 people a day don't come in contact with anyone outside their bubble.

The math doesn't work. Furthermore, people will travel for an in-person graduation, they are far less likely to travel for a football game. Yes, it sucks for the students, but this was still the right call.


You hush up now and stop making sense.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Merltech: One costs money, one makes money.


Rutgers Football making money is the funniest thing I've heard today.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Books bad.
Balls good.
 
wademh
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lsherm: They're letting 5,000 people in for a game. There are 18 THOUSAND graduating students. Assume each student only has two additional family members there, which isn't realistic, and there's an additional 36,000 people you need to account for. So that's 54,000 people. Assume you stretch graduation out with no rhyme or reason across seven days, you're still looking at making sure almost 8,000 people a day don't come in contact with anyone outside their bubble.

The math doesn't work. Furthermore, people will travel for an in-person graduation, they are far less likely to travel for a football game. Yes, it sucks for the students, but this was still the right call.


And a graduation imports diverse separated social circles into a single location. A football game will tend to draw those from within a more isolated community. They are vary distinct events.
 
nytmare
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
18000 graduates. Not a good day to be named Zimmerman.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.