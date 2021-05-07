 Skip to content
 
(WRAL)   I didn't shoot the sheriff, because he stole all the guns   (wral.com) divider line
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, this is my mother-in-law's hometown. I've seen a police officer or two there before, but I didn't know the chief was grimy as hell. Got some new jokes for my next trip there.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A dishonest cop.
I can't believe it.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: Damn, this is my mother-in-law's hometown. I've seen a police officer or two there before, but I didn't know the chief was grimy as hell. Got some new jokes for my next trip there.


ACAG
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He faces 88 felony charges.  I wonder if that's a coincidence, since that number is significant to some people.
 
Stibium
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DRTFA: He faces 88 felony charges.  I wonder if that's a coincidence, since that number is significant to some people.


The only way to know is to see the indictment naming the 14 co-conspirators.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jeez, 99% of cops give the rest a bad name.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I am shocked to see a law enforcement officer try to slightly bend the rule of law.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DRTFA: He faces 88 felony charges.  I wonder if that's a coincidence, since that number is significant to some people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Begoggle: A dishonest cop.
I can't believe it.


.... but you repeat yourself
 
