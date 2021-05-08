 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   The city deeply appreciates your efforts to turn this former dump site into a community garden and playground. As a way of saying thanks, here's a notice to vacate   (6abc.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all about liability. Since the city owns the lot, anyone injured there can sue the city.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in Berlin:

https://prinzessinnengarten.net/about​/

"Nomadisch Grün (Nomadic Green) launched Prinzessinnengärten (Princess gardens) as a pilot project in the summer of 2009 at Moritzplatz in Berlin Kreuzberg, a site which had been a wasteland for over half a century. Along with friends, activists and neighbours, the group cleared away rubbish, built transportable organic vegetable plots and reaped the first fruits of their labour."

gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Its not, its about control and above all money. The liability is a pathetic excuse. It was more dangerous before, but they didnt give a shiat then and they don't give a shiat now, if they got hit with a lawsuit they would lawsuit it right on down the chain and ruin the resident responsible.

What they are worried about is:
Them wanting to give it away to developers for pennies and it being a problem that it is a used space not an eyesore.

They deliberately let it turn to horrible filthy shiat so when their favored building contractor is ready the residents will cheer and not look at the books too close and see who's brother owns the builder. If it is nice and useful people will want to know replacing it is actually worthwhile.

If they needed it desperately for housing they would have done so in the last TEN YEARS.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They weren't concerned about liability when it was a dangerous location, so I'm going to have to say bullshiat.

The most likely explanation is the work put into the plot of land has made it valuable and the "right" people are going to make sure they profit from it.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

This.

Just remember. The government does not *care* about you. Not about whether you live or die. Not about whether your children are drinking clean water, or whether they have textbooks and teachers or food on their table.

They exist only to take from you.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Did they have the right permits?
No? Shouldn't have touched a plot of land that they legally had no control over.
Yes? Chain themselves to the gates, reach out to well-known social media faces in the city, call news stations and newspapers, reach out to the politics opponents of the incumbent politicians, take a lot of pictures of children and pets in the area, etc.

But honestly, knowing how the political system works, maybe they should just reach out to the companies that buy support the local politicians and have them pressure the incumbents.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Government by the people lobbyists for the people lobbyists.

/jukebox theory: whoever pays the quarter chooses the song.
 
ng2810
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Says someone from the nation that voted a Reality TV star and failed businessman to lead the government.

Bet you also think Antifa are the bad guys.
 
robodog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Agreed, given the current sky costs of housing materials there's exactly a 0.00% chance of anyone building actually affordable housing in the next 12 months.

If you want to build affordable housing put the money into a money market account and wait for the next recession, then you can buy materials cheaply and pay workers to labor on the affordable housing instead of taking unemployment benefits.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Says someone from the nation that voted a Reality TV star and failed businessman to lead the government.

Bet you also think Antifa are the bad guys.


Yes, part of the flaw of any government system is that complete assholes can and will gain power in them.

Which is an excellent argument for not letting governments have too much power.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks like someone is playing Cities: Skylines - Real Life.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
