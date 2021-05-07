 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   The CEO of Washingtonian magazine writes a Washington Post Op-Ed threatening to switch her employees status to contractor and cut their benefits if they don't come back to the office to celebrate co-workers birthdays. No, she really said that   (cnn.com) divider line
53
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is definitely taking the birthday thing way too far. I don't know any grown up person, that wants a fuss over their birthday, particularly at work.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: That is definitely taking the birthday thing way too far. I don't know any grown up person, that wants a fuss over their birthday, particularly at work.


No matter how often you tell that my boss, they won't listen and insist on singing.

I've complained to HR but what can you do.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: That is definitely taking the birthday thing way too far. I don't know any grown up person, that wants a fuss over their birthday, particularly at work.


I know people who actively hate it, especially at work.

You want to celebrate their birthday, give them the day off.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm betting her lawyers explained that multiple 3 and 4 letter agencies will not be happy with that sudden change in employee status.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: I'm betting her lawyers explained that multiple 3 and 4 letter agencies will not be happy with that sudden change in employee status.


I'm betting not enough people pick up on the fact being an independent contractor is the punishment here.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that was extremely fast. Better go submit a [Followup]

Washingtonian CEO apologizes after staffers strike over op-ed on remote work
Fark user imageView Full Size


(That's her senior editor and writer)
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last woman who threatened me like that came home after work to find me not there and my stuff moved out.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: The last woman who threatened me like that came home after work to find me not there and my stuff moved out.


She threatened to move you to contract labor? Were you a salaried gigolo before then?
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Well, that was extremely fast. Better go submit a [Followup]

Washingtonian CEO apologizes after staffers strike over op-ed on remote work
[Fark user image 604x150]

(That's her senior editor and writer)


"We will not be publishing today"

Good on them.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i don't think i've once had an office birthday party
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: That is definitely taking the birthday thing way too far. I don't know any grown up person, that wants a fuss over their birthday, particularly at work.


I don't know any coworker or employee birthdays.  It's not my place as a supervisor to consider it.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they will be like Uber, except they get birthdays off.....?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: Lambskincoat: That is definitely taking the birthday thing way too far. I don't know any grown up person, that wants a fuss over their birthday, particularly at work.

I know people who actively hate it, especially at work.

You want to celebrate their birthday, give them the day off.


Yeah, I hated it at work.   Don't get me started on Christmas, either.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the birthday song is now public domain and ASCAP won't be sending their lawyers.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: PreMortem: The last woman who threatened me like that came home after work to find me not there and my stuff moved out.

She threatened to move you to contract labor? Were you a salaried gigolo before then?


Salaried Gigolo is the name of my modern country Barry White cover band.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: i don't think i've once had an office birthday party


You are a lucky person.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Let them eat cake."
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: No matter how often you tell that my boss, they won't listen and insist on singing.

I've complained to HR but what can you do.



File a complaint about an unauthorized public performance of a copyrighted work?


It probably wouldn't go anywhere (workplace is not really "public") but it could be good for some lulz.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only people who value "office culture" are the psychopaths at the top that like watching their servants dance.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: parasol: Lambskincoat: That is definitely taking the birthday thing way too far. I don't know any grown up person, that wants a fuss over their birthday, particularly at work.

I know people who actively hate it, especially at work.

You want to celebrate their birthday, give them the day off.

Yeah, I hated it at work.   Don't get me started on Christmas, either.


And the awful turkey dinner for lunch on the day before Thanksgiving.  Truly awful.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Gubbo: No matter how often you tell that my boss, they won't listen and insist on singing.

I've complained to HR but what can you do.


File a complaint about an unauthorized public performance of a copyrighted work?


It probably wouldn't go anywhere (workplace is not really "public") but it could be good for some lulz.


Coincidentally enough, the Happy Birthday copyright expired a few years ago.

I've now heard the official song a few times at various restaurants when I know they had their own "corporate-approved" version before.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dryknife: At least the birthday song is now public domain and ASCAP won't be sending their lawyers.



So much for my idea, then.

When did that happen?

*googles*

Crap, 2016. Oh well.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Gubbo: No matter how often you tell that my boss, they won't listen and insist on singing.

I've complained to HR but what can you do.


File a complaint about an unauthorized public performance of a copyrighted work?


It probably wouldn't go anywhere (workplace is not really "public") but it could be good for some lulz.


IF the employee is Jehovah Witness that could also be very illegal.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You sure don't need to be intelligent to be a CEO. What an arrogant asshole.
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: That is definitely taking the birthday thing way too far. I don't know any grown up person, that wants a fuss over their birthday, particularly at work.


I do not miss the forced comradery and crappy cake.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gramma: Dewey Fidalgo: parasol: Lambskincoat: That is definitely taking the birthday thing way too far. I don't know any grown up person, that wants a fuss over their birthday, particularly at work.

I know people who actively hate it, especially at work.

You want to celebrate their birthday, give them the day off.

Yeah, I hated it at work.   Don't get me started on Christmas, either.

And the awful turkey dinner for lunch on the day before Thanksgiving.  Truly awful.


......you got lunch?  one year someone threw us an Irish Coffee Breakfast.
Day before Thankgiving most everyone was already out the door.

Just us clerical salaried holdouts, 'faced at 11:30, no bosses around, helping each other back to our desks for a nap.

Never had that particular party again for some reason.....
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gramma: moothemagiccow: i don't think i've once had an office birthday party

You are a lucky person.


fark that
where's my cake
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Englebert Slaptyback: Gubbo: No matter how often you tell that my boss, they won't listen and insist on singing.

I've complained to HR but what can you do.


File a complaint about an unauthorized public performance of a copyrighted work?


It probably wouldn't go anywhere (workplace is not really "public") but it could be good for some lulz.

Coincidentally enough, the Happy Birthday copyright expired a few years ago.

I've now heard the official song a few times at various restaurants when I know they had their own "corporate-approved" version before.


what a time to be 'alive'...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how she also says you better kiss up to the boss and be their best friend or you might be fired.

Merill finished her piece by saying that those who maintained personal relationships with their bosses would have more job security, because "the hardest people to let go are the ones you know."
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Office Space Soundtrack - Shove This Jay Oh Bee (HQ)
Youtube HyxoLqbFDkI
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Shiat....I don't mind the birthday parties, it's always potluck and my coworkers make some tasty treats.  We've been using Kumospace for virtual birthdays and they're very informal, we talk about whatever.  It's an opportunity to not work, and socialize with your coworkers.   I get why people don't like that, but I like the folks I work with.

/I'd still would rather work from home.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was waiting for this. Figured a lot of higher-ups wouldn't stand for allowing this amount of employee freedom and flexibility to return. IBM seems to have embraced it wholeheartedly, at least. They seem to appreciate all the electricity and HVAC savings by only bringing in people who absolutely have to be in front of hardware to repair/replace/remove it

/been here 14 months
//still have yet to set foot on campus
///have never met any of my co-workers in person, many don't even live in the same state
 
jumac
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
the closest my work get to doing birthdays is at the begin of each month they buy 1 big cake for the employee break room and it said for all employee born this month. no parties or such just a cake each month.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Well, that was extremely fast. Better go submit a [Followup]

Washingtonian CEO apologizes after staffers strike over op-ed on remote work
[Fark user image image 604x150]

(That's her senior editor and writer)


✊🏾fark that lady ✊🏾 (in a non-misogynistic non-sexual manner)
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The last office I worked in had a year-end party. Those who were hired in that year were expected to plan and pay for that party. I told them that if the company wants to throw a party, the company could pay for it.

Same office sent an email to all of the women in the office to cook breakfast for the bosses on boss's day. I couldn't fricking believe that garbage. Some of those women (myself included) were managers and associates. Who was cooking breakfast for us? Turns out it was just breakfast for the partners (all men).
 
masterofnothing
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I got the birthday thing stopped by suggesting it might get us into trouble for privacy reasons, and we'd be open to complaints about discrimination based on astrological sign. Not legally a thing, but sounded like a pain the butt, I guess.

I don't believe in astrology in the least, but it came in handy there.

Yes, I am fun at parties.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Gubbo: No matter how often you tell that my boss, they won't listen and insist on singing.

I've complained to HR but what can you do.


File a complaint about an unauthorized public performance of a copyrighted work?


It probably wouldn't go anywhere (workplace is not really "public") but it could be good for some lulz.


Happy birthday is no longer copyrighted and is public domain these days
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When I saw the original title and read the first few paragraphs of that article I honestly believed it to be a parody.  Why would you write something like that?
 
neongoats
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I worry about the erosion of office culture"  - dumb idiot bobblehead ceo moron

Hey piece of shiat: "office culture" is garbage. It's the next step off "high school culture" which is why we're stuck with so many useless Lumburgs that think Lumburging around the office with their cup of coffee is work while everyone else carries the load.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Basically, what she was saying is that she wants to move her staff to contract labor and is just looking for an excuse to do it. Handwriting on the wall.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

optikeye: Englebert Slaptyback: Gubbo: No matter how often you tell that my boss, they won't listen and insist on singing.

I've complained to HR but what can you do.


File a complaint about an unauthorized public performance of a copyrighted work?


It probably wouldn't go anywhere (workplace is not really "public") but it could be good for some lulz.

IF the employee is Jehovah Witness that could also be very illegal.


Yep.  Just because the boss does something, doesn't mean everybody does it.  And we never ask about religious preferences, so there is no way of knowing what sort of religious objections may exist.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Have fun not having a magazine anymore as soon as everyone finds another job, dipshiat.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: "Let them eat cake."


"Make them eat cake."
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Richard Hertz: The only people who value "office culture" are the psychopaths at the top that like watching their servants dance.


That's kinda the impression I got from all of this. The CEO has gotten bored sitting around without the ability to fark with people in ways they can't realistically make official complaints about and unable to directly survey her pile of indentured servants. Feel super bad for her.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: scottydoesntknow: Well, that was extremely fast. Better go submit a [Followup]

Washingtonian CEO apologizes after staffers strike over op-ed on remote work
[Fark user image image 604x150]

(That's her senior editor and writer)

✊🏾fark that lady ✊🏾 (in a non-misogynistic non-sexual manner)


I can't imagine anyone wanting to fark her in a sexual manner.
 
Famishus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

culebra: You sure don't need to be intelligent to be a CEO. What an arrogant asshole.


Actually being an arrogant asshole is the top qualification for being a CEO.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Followup: "I didn't mean it that way!"

Clearly you did, princess, or your staff wouldn't have taken it that way.
 
