(WJLA Washington DC)   DC: If you've really missed the feeling of sitting in rush hour traffic, you're gonna love Memorial Day weekend   (wjla.com) divider line
8
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
7News has been covering this issue for weeks, after learning that AmVets had been waiting for almost a year for clearance to use the Pentagon lot, the same lot that's been used for the event for the past 32 years.


except for last year, so there's a more current precedent for not letting them using it than for letting them use it
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I moved to DC right before the pandemic started. It was a lot nicer without people around.

This was the Lincoln almost a year ago to the day, right at lunchtime:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ask Dan Snyder to use Fed Ex Field.
He'll do anything for a Buck $$$. 
saraegoodman.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hahaha I'm gonna do the same-ass shiat I do every day Memorial Weekend - order a pizza the night before, eat leftover pizza on the day of the holiday. I ain't hitting NO roads in this area on that day. What a mistake!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Before you COVID-hoaxers come in and start infringing on our freedom, DC helmet laws have you covered.

All motorcycle drivers must also wear goggles or a face shield, unless the bike is equipped with a windscreen, or unless the operator wears eyeglasses with safety glass lenses.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm from the jersey shore so I know better than to leave my own driveway that weekend.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I bought a ribeye roast to cook for Mother's Day, and the traffic was right back to where it was before the end of the world. fark your "back to normal" bullshiat.
 
Insain2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm not going anywhere that weekend a'tall, nothing wrong w/a staycations...

I'll B.B.Q. some meat & taters on the grill.....

Drink till I'm a .09 & stagger up my stairs to crawl into my bed to fall asleep for the rest of the night.

Well fellow Farkerz, I'm out & back to me movie Motherless in Brooklyn.....
 
