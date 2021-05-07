 Skip to content
(Komo)   If you're gonna go around stealing mail, don't do it in a loud ass muscle car with no license plates.... on second thought, yeah, go ahead and do that   (komonews.com) divider line
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But he had no license plates---so NO ONE could possibly find him!!!!
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey, nobody even looks at a muscle car revving it's engine anymore. At least this way someone notices and comes to talk to you about it.
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Also, recording your crime sprees are always a great idea. So keep doing that, too.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: But he had no license plates---so NO ONE could possibly find him!!!!


He probably has plates in his head
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Boy am I glad I don't live anywherez near those places......Plus I think I'm smart enough to know that having a Postal Box is a good thing to have, to keep the Porch Pirates at bay....!!!
Cause the Post Office will hold your mail till you come back home.
 
skyotter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
a loud ass-muscle car

Hyphen had to go somewhere.  It's the rule.
 
nytmare
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Police say they responded to reports of a possible mail theft just before 4 a.m. Friday."

Seems weird that a thief could find much mail still in the mailboxes at that hour.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dead Kennedys - Stealing People's Mail
Youtube 3jHQqcky_Aw


at least they were smart enough to get license plates
 
