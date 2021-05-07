 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Normal: TripAdvisor review describes destination as a great place to bring children and "fun for the family". Fark: The Auschwitz Museum   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, World War II, Auschwitz concentration camp, Adolf Hitler, Nazi concentration camps, initial screening, Nazi Germany, Nazism, blend of technology  
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arbeit Macht Freetime, so clean your rooms or no screen time the rest of the day.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Rat Race (3/9) Movie CLIP - The Barbie Museum (2001) HD
Youtube uJMPom6-xmA
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They said they wanted to try out the chamber, or somesuch.

People are such imbeciles.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Because Fark is fulla anti-semitists or... ?

It sounds like it was removed less for it being about Auschwitz than the fact that the review itself was offensive as hell.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't forget your selfie stick!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hear the Tucker Carlson memorial gift shop is a must see on the way out.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: I hear the Tucker Carlson memorial gift shop is a must see on the way out.


The Tucker Carlson memorial gift shop? Did something happen to him over the past few hours that I was not aware of? Please tell me yes!
 
special20
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I left a review on a North Korean restaurant that said I was happy I went between shifts of the kidnappers.

I mean, this is human input type content, and it's going to be very likely stupid. Why not look at the Amazon reviewer's comments on sugar-free gummy bears 5lb bag. Same thing.
 
special20
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: I hear the Tucker Carlson memorial gift shop is a must see on the way out.


Did Tuck make antisemitic remarks and have to cough up a buck or two?
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: UncleDirtNap: I hear the Tucker Carlson memorial gift shop is a must see on the way out.

The Tucker Carlson memorial gift shop? Did something happen to him over the past few hours that I was not aware of? Please tell me yes!


In memory of a Tucker Carlson that was weird and annoying, not a raging danger to the country.

/what a character arc
 
