(Upper Michigan's Source)   Flight attendants always ask if you can open the emergency exit door when you sit next to it. They never ask if you can keep it from opening   (uppermichiganssource.com) divider line
18
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I might have pooped myself.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
depends, you got a spare chute?
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well would it be ok if he left the screendoor shut.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boutique Airlines? Do they take consignments?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there would have been a person sitting on the plane with a baby on their lap, I don't know what would have happened."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember a coworker had to fly out into the relative wilderness to service some telecommunications equipment.

It was a small plane, like six seats including the pilots', and unpressurized. He said that apparently the door was "a little broken" and a guy sat next to it the whole flight and held it shut.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what a PC12 looks like.

Seems pretty simple, someone didn't get the rear door closed correctly before takeoff.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was a toilet at first glance lol
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate the 450 pound eat beast that sit right at the door. "You're about as likely to block the exit as allow for egress".
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Yaw String: This is what a PC12 looks like.

Seems pretty simple, someone didn't get the rear door closed correctly before takeoff.

[Fark user image 850x540]


When would anyone open a door like that? Seems like passengers would only use the front door.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I hate when that happens.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Yaw String: This is what a PC12 looks like.

Seems pretty simple, someone didn't get the rear door closed correctly before takeoff.

[Fark user image 850x540]

When would anyone open a door like that? Seems like passengers would only use the front door.


Pure wild ass guess on my part, but potentially baggage? I've never flown one. Nor have I ever seen any on a ramp being loaded.
 
raygundan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mostly, you can't open the emergency doors on airliners while at altitude, because they open inward and the pressure won't let you.  Crippling anxiety about this particular issue can be reserved for trips on small planes with doors that open outward.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
kt-atl
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gassy Snake: I thought that was a toilet at first glance lol


If I had been sitting there, it would have been.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Yaw String: Arkanaut: Yaw String: This is what a PC12 looks like.

Seems pretty simple, someone didn't get the rear door closed correctly before takeoff.

[Fark user image 850x540]

When would anyone open a door like that? Seems like passengers would only use the front door.

Pure wild ass guess on my part, but potentially baggage? I've never flown one. Nor have I ever seen any on a ramp being loaded.


Yeah, I guess if they convert to a cargo flight every now and then, maybe they take out the seats through that door and then load the cargo. And then when they converted back, either someone forgot to latch the door or something broke in the process.
 
special20
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"They say the plane never actually left the ground after the door came off."

What a bunch of click bait then... and Mr. Yon is going to take his concerns to the authorities....

HOOOOOOOO-HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAW
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I had to fly last month and was happy to be seated in an exit row.  The plane had a weird layout where my row and the row ahead of me were both exit rows.  CRJ-900 series, I think.  Anyway, the sky waiter asked if I was comfortable with exit row duties.  Yep.  He asked the woman ahead of me.  Yep.  Then she realized her seat wouldn't recline.  She needed to recline because she just had neck surgery.  How the fark was she gonna pull that 35 pound door off and chuck it out the hole?  (That's how it worked according to the diagram.)
 
