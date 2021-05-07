 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Fark-ready road trip   (twitter.com)
25
    More: Giggity, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's a road trip.
 
keyboard era
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've been to a few of those places, but they were in New Jersey.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My love for The Jam and Paul Weller will never die.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Neat. I decided yesterday I'm gonna do a railway trip and stop at train station pubs. I got stuck at one a few years back and dang it was fun getting cask ale with it pouring rain outside while waiting for the next train to finally arrive
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Road trip from Blue Ball to Intercourse.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mom_dropped_me: Road trip from Blue Ball to Intercourse.


That's can be such a long trip.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Roll your windows up and go fast if you end up in Friendzone.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"I literally made none of the above up. Juvenile? For sure. Hilarious? Also for sure."

First statement is true. Second is not true. Almost amusing ... almost.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's a little heavy on the cocks.  Sounds like the author is from Isle of Man.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cock Alley

... and this immediately comes to mind

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ass Hill? shiatterton?

akns-images.eonline.comView Full Size
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Ass Hill? shiatterton?

[akns-images.eonline.com image 358x226]


"Could you make a sandwich for my dolly Mrs Gropec*nt?"
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've seen enough of Slutshole to know it's a scary place.

Still, it has its own kind of charm.

/yeah, have your way with me, filter
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
shiatterton.  Sister city to Newark.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wxboy: shiatterton.  Sister city to Newark.


They were going to name the whole state New Colon, but decided on subtlety.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Slutshole Lane is the name of my new brew pub / live music venue.  Slutshole Brewery - have a wet one with friends.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In Germany, farking comes just after fingering
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Grand Tour - Wank, Kissing, Petting, Fucking, Wedding [Gap-Filler, Wohoo!]
Youtube BLXe2WTYngQ
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Should have called in at Wetwang on the way down.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A Night in Dildo - Arrogant Worms
Youtube 5Ssrm-aLGNw
 
CRM119
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Left out Clithero
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And we still can't name Scun[ahem]thorpe without triggering the filter.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Does the route pass through Masseth?
memesboy.comView Full Size
 
