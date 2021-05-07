 Skip to content
(Fox News) If you plan on organizing an illegal hike through the Grand Canyon, scrub you social media postings before lying to the Feds about it
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you scrub your social media postings while under investigation you get hit with obstruction of justice charges.
 
Insain2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Couldn't happen to a nicer guy!!!!
Hahahahahahaha!!!!
 
Birnone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
150 people all at once? Sure, they'd probably spread out throughout the course of a day, but man that's a huge group moving along that trail.  I've done it a few times, both directions, always start/finish on the same day.  I'm not sure I saw 150 people the entire day over the 23ish mile stretch.  I guess if you count people just sitting around at the campgrounds, but actually on the trail, I think I rarely passed a group larger than four (other than the tourists on mule trains), and the majority of people I saw were doing short hikes of just a few miles down from the south rim before turning around (or at least I'm assuming, based on their clothing and lack of much water).
 
Loki009
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The correct answer is "I would like to consult with my attorney", not "I want to remain silent" or "I plead the fifth" or "Here is the lie i want you to believe".

The feds arent coming to you for information, they are going to get you on the record as lying or trap you into a defense before you even know whats coming. By time they are asking you questions, they already know the answer to every question they ask through other means.

This is why the feds have like a 99% conviction rate. They dont fark around.

As for why "I would like to consult with my attorney before discussing anything with you" rather than all those other things? Its a more complete defense. If you say I want to remain silent, OK, but you didnt tell them to leave, and they can keep taking and badgering you, you just dont have to say anything back,

Where as asking for your attorney basically means they cant interact with you without an attorney. That means they cant badger or harass you, they cant intimidate you. They basically have to sit you in a corner under detainment and ignore you until you have an attorney present, or they let you go and further communicate with your attorney rather than you.

Basically DO NOT TALK TO THE POLICE. YOU CANT TALK YOURSELF OUT OF TROUBLE, BUT YOU SURE AS HELL CAN INVITE MORE FOR YOURSELF
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is the federal government legally liable for someone getting injured in a national park? I'm seriously asking because people are dumber than usual right now.
 
Loki009
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Is the federal government legally liable for someone getting injured in a national park? I'm seriously asking because people are dumber than usual right now.


The answer to 99.9% of "Is the federal government legally liable for ...." is No. Sovereign immunity makes it so that the government cant be sued. The exception is in cases where the government specifically passes a law saying that it can be sued for damages and those are few and far between.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I am pretty sure that social media postings do not scrub themselves.
 
