(PennLive)   Subway's new sandwiches unsafe says North American Association of Subway Franchisees   (pennlive.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 07 May 2021 at 4:35 PM



25 Comments
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Will it burn the roof of my mouth?"
"Oh, it will destroy it. Everything will taste like plastic for a week."
Jim Gaffigan
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
dangerous sandwiches

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Translation, this sandwich require the purchase of a new format toasting machine and the franchises are balking at cost.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
hmmmmm hot sandwiches with cheese

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
files.kstatecollegian.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Translation, this sandwich require the purchase of a new format toasting machine and the franchises are balking at cost.


Actually, no.  The main issue is, "We had to tell our employees, who are too stupid to remember how to breathe, not to stick their hands in a toaster oven while it's on."

the main issue is safety. Operators said the sandwiches, which feature melted cheese on a grilled roll, and come packaged in a bag, had to be placed into the toaster by hand, which many say "presents a safety hazard to employees."

To alleviate those concerns, the company recently responded by telling operators to place the sandwich in the toaster using tongs or a paddle.


Also, the employees are too f*cking stupid to put it on a tray to keep it from melting all over the element, and are completely incapable of making a sandwich other than the ones are trained to do like a group of goddamn monkeys.

Among other concerns mentioned by NAASF were "toaster oven integrity" - equipment has been damaged from the sandwiches burning, as well as "issues with customization," caused by the sandwiches being "more operationally complex," the report noted.


So the issue here is, "Subway corporate is responsible for all the stupid ways our employees can f*ck up a goddamn sandwich."
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Translation, this sandwich require the purchase of a new format toasting machine and the franchises are balking at cost.


That's what I said to my wife when the ad came last week. "They need an oven, not a toaster oven".
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure I want "Jared's secret sauce" on mine either.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
krafty420
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Need to ban serving hot food in restaurants - it's become too big of an OH&S risk.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who knew toasters were so dangerous?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: hmmmmm hot sandwiches with cheese

[Fark user image 850x566]


Hmm, I think I have everything to make tacos except lettuce.

They gotta have lettuce, that's what makes them healthy!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Translation, this sandwich require the purchase of a new format toasting machine and the franchises are balking at cost.


That's possible. In real restaurants, this sort of thing is not an issue.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Who knew toasters were so dangerous?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: GardenWeasel: Translation, this sandwich require the purchase of a new format toasting machine and the franchises are balking at cost.

Actually, no.  The main issue is, "We had to tell our employees, who are too stupid to remember how to breathe, not to stick their hands in a toaster oven while it's on."

the main issue is safety. Operators said the sandwiches, which feature melted cheese on a grilled roll, and come packaged in a bag, had to be placed into the toaster by hand, which many say "presents a safety hazard to employees."

To alleviate those concerns, the company recently responded by telling operators to place the sandwich in the toaster using tongs or a paddle.


Also, the employees are too f*cking stupid to put it on a tray to keep it from melting all over the element, and are completely incapable of making a sandwich other than the ones are trained to do like a group of goddamn monkeys.

Among other concerns mentioned by NAASF were "toaster oven integrity" - equipment has been damaged from the sandwiches burning, as well as "issues with customization," caused by the sandwiches being "more operationally complex," the report noted.


So the issue here is, "Subway corporate is responsible for all the stupid ways our employees can f*ck up a goddamn sandwich."


Next up, some Subway "chef" complaining that a customer wanted some of every topping they have to offer, as though it's a huge hassle to grab something from every bin and slop it on.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: GardenWeasel: Translation, this sandwich require the purchase of a new format toasting machine and the franchises are balking at cost.

Actually, no.  The main issue is, "We had to tell our employees, who are too stupid to remember how to breathe, not to stick their hands in a toaster oven while it's on."

the main issue is safety. Operators said the sandwiches, which feature melted cheese on a grilled roll, and come packaged in a bag, had to be placed into the toaster by hand, which many say "presents a safety hazard to employees."

To alleviate those concerns, the company recently responded by telling operators to place the sandwich in the toaster using tongs or a paddle.


Also, the employees are too f*cking stupid to put it on a tray to keep it from melting all over the element, and are completely incapable of making a sandwich other than the ones are trained to do like a group of goddamn monkeys.

Among other concerns mentioned by NAASF were "toaster oven integrity" - equipment has been damaged from the sandwiches burning, as well as "issues with customization," caused by the sandwiches being "more operationally complex," the report noted.


So the issue here is, "Subway corporate is responsible for all the stupid ways our employees can f*ck up a goddamn sandwich."


Thank you. "BUT THEY HAVE TO PLACE IT IN THE TOASTER BY HAND!"

I couldn't even tell you how often I burned myself as a prep cook back in the day, or how often I've burned myself while brazing or soldering metal (remember kids. Steel and brass like to stay hot. The copper might be cool... the other metal ain't)
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Whaddyja think was gonna happen if ya put a yoga mat in a toaster, stupidass ?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Who knew toasters were so dangerous?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'll have to tell that to my local Jersey Mike's crew.

"Didja hear?  Subway's new melts are a safety hazard?"  They'll love that.

Damn, now I want a roast beef sandwich.

/really, JM roast beef is unmatched anywhere except NYC delis
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Oh no, the artiste singed his little fingies!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Reportedly, the main issue is safety. Operators said the sandwiches, which feature melted cheese on a grilled roll, and come packaged in a bag, had to be placed into the toaster by hand, which many say "presents a safety hazard to employees."

To alleviate those concerns, the company recently responded by telling operators to place the sandwich in the toaster using tongs or a paddle.

So the issue is that a large number of these people were not familiar with how a toaster works?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [files.kstatecollegian.com image 850x499]


What, no ketchup?
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ignoring the issue with employees failing Toaster 101, I can see how that would f*ck up the equipment.  That is just too much cheese, man.  It must get everywhere.

And... the whole sandwich comes in a bag or... ?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm usually on the side of the workers, but damn does this seem like a bit of a non-issue. Subway has been toasting sandwiches for a long time without issue. Without a demonstration of exactly why this new setup is so particularly, unavoidably hazardous, I remain skeptical.
 
