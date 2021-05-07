 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Sacramento)   Feels like Californians are invading your community, you say?   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
65
    More: Obvious, Population, state officials, California's population, populous state, California, United States Census Bureau, Demography, state's exodus  
•       •       •

1001 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2021 at 6:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"A declining birth rate, reductions in immigration, and an increase in deaths because of the coronavirus - which killed 51,000 people in California in 2020 - are being blamed for the loss."

I would also blame the housing crisis and more tech jobs burgeoning in places like Seattle.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I said "I love California except that it has too many Californians" this is not what I had in mind!

Go live where you want to live, just please negotiate a little for your homes so you don't massively disrupt the market for the existing residents -- that's how Florida became what it is.

RIP, Boise.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's fantastic because i'm about to go sit in traffic.

3 less people in front of me.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Boise? It's pretty much the only habitable town in the state. The California wave happened in the mid-90's during the tech boom, when Micron was still hiring and Albertson's was still a good employer.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: tech jobs burgeoning in places like Seattle


....like they have for the last 30 or 40 years?
 
RagnarD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stuuuuart. Whaddaryouuuuu doin' here?
Every Californians Ever (Part 1 of 2)
Youtube dCer2e0t8r8

/oblig
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: that's fantastic because i'm about to go sit in traffic.

3 less people in front of me.


Fark hates it when you make jokes about suicide.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the last 5 years I've lost 20 or more friends and family to the great exodus. Good on them. I might be joining them.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: that's fantastic because i'm about to go sit in traffic.

3 less people in front of me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean.....constant rampant wildfires, massive frequent landslides, massive earthquakes....maybe Mother Nature is trying to tell Californians something.....
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a crosswalk outside of my house. About 98% of the time when I hear a horn blow and curses fly it involves a car with California plates.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I mean.....constant rampant wildfires, massive frequent landslides, massive earthquakes....maybe Mother Nature is trying to tell Californians something.....


This. At a certain point, you're just dumb if you stay.
 
TomDooley [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  The other states need help dragging the Neanderthals into the 21st century.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all are welcome to them

/No thanks necessary
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All my neighbors are Trumper retirees from California.

On the up side, they've driven up home prices so much I could sell my house and live in Costa Rica for the rest of my life.

/Costa Ricans would complain about the farking Arizonans
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomDooley: Good.  The other states need help dragging the Neanderthals into the 21st century.


I kinda doubt Californians are relocating to areas that most people would think of as being in need of... uh, that sort of service.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: "A declining birth rate, reductions in immigration, and an increase in deaths because of the coronavirus - which killed 51,000 people in California in 2020 - are being blamed for the loss."

I would also blame the housing crisis and more tech jobs burgeoning in places like Seattle.


The housing crisis is a bullshiat excuse for the state's population decline.

More precisely, it's a Yogi Berra reason.

More more precisely, "Nobody goes there any more, it's too crowded."

IE, areas where people are leaving en masse have extremely low housing costs (like, say, Detroit or St. Louis), not extremely high ones.

I'll bet the areas with the largest population declines are not in "prime" areas with high housing costs.  In fact, I'll bet there's basically no overlap between the two groups.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: johnny queso: that's fantastic because i'm about to go sit in traffic.

3 less people in front of me.

Fark hates it when you make jokes about suicide.


cant get hit by a car if traffic doesn't move.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkyorefeelings: johnny queso: that's fantastic because i'm about to go sit in traffic.

3 less people in front of me.

[Fark user image image 245x240]


what if they're midgets?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I mean.....constant rampant wildfires, massive frequent landslides, massive earthquakes....maybe Mother Nature is trying to tell Californians something.....


Mother Nature: GLOBAL WARMING IS REAL YOU CHUCKLEFARKS!
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
everyone is moving to texas for the reliable power grid.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomDooley: Good.  The other states need help dragging the Neanderthals into the 21st century.


A LOT of the people leaving California are looking for someplace they can get away with being Neanderthals. 

It's not the 21st century they're dragging other states toward.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should have laws binding the serfs to the land and rulers who they belong to.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now if 50% of the rest of you would leave, it would be great here.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is, of course, assuming that the census results were correct, and not purposefully skewed against Democratic leaning states in order to game the House of Reps even more.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomDooley: Good.  The other states need help dragging the Neanderthals into the 21st century.


If California is your ideal state of the 21st century I have a homeless guy that will suck you off for meth.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomDooley: Good.  The other states need help dragging the Neanderthals into the 21st century.


Doesn't work that way unless you're moving and you're a teacher or are moving en masse. If you aren't then its their teachers and your children surrounded by a new culture. Eventually, your family from SF is watching their daughter get picked up for prom with a guy wearing a camouflage cumber bun and a baseball cap. She has an accent  and is possibly pregnant... but at least you brought your vote to (name state here).
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: iheartscotch: I mean.....constant rampant wildfires, massive frequent landslides, massive earthquakes....maybe Mother Nature is trying to tell Californians something.....

This. At a certain point, you're just dumb if you stay.


Wildfires and landslides mostly only happen in areas that back up to empty spaces.  So, live in an urban area then.

And the last major earthquake (in terms of causing widespread property damage or more than two deaths) in California happened in 1994.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SafetyThird: In the last 5 years I've lost 20 or more friends and family to the great exodus. Good on them. I might be joining them.


What I love is that many of them are leaving to go to states where they'll change the political outlook. It's gonna be fun!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: harleyquinnical: tech jobs burgeoning in places like Seattle

....like they have for the last 30 or 40 years?


I was going to say "Tech jobs driving up the cost of living in places like SF to the point that non-techies are leaving."
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I left around 8 years ago.  I miss some things (SoCal weather, Microcenter, Fry's (RIP)) but not others (the 405, insane housing prices, droughts, wildfires, mudslides, earthquakes...)
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

middleoftheday: TomDooley: Good.  The other states need help dragging the Neanderthals into the 21st century.

I kinda doubt Californians are relocating to areas that most people would think of as being in need of... uh, that sort of service.


Challenge accepted.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know how reliable that last census was. Pandemic plus all the weird crap about immigration questions. Wasn't there also some shenanigans with the extension / no extension / half extension nonsense?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loris: I don't know how reliable that last census was. Pandemic plus all the weird crap about immigration questions. Wasn't there also some shenanigans with the extension / no extension / half extension nonsense?


Trump's people were not exactly trustworthy to properly count minorities and blue states in general, yes.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I mean.....constant rampant wildfires, massive frequent landslides, massive earthquakes....maybe Mother Nature is trying to tell Californians something.....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it is mainly the Okies finally leaving. Grandma said California was a good place until all the Okies showed up in the '30s.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, bye.
Don't let the door hit ya where the Good Lord split ya.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope many of them moved to Texas to turn it blue.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Challenge accepted.


I see now I was wrong.  Apologies.

Incidentally I hope the primary reason for a bunch of these people coming to OR and WA isn't to escape fire season... it sounds like it's just a matter of time before those states are just as bad as CA in that regard.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: I hope many of them moved to Texas to turn it blue.


The ones I've run into in DFW are all well off suburban dwelling (they just sold a house in CA after all) Trump-humpers.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's expensive living in that particular paradise.

I mean, I like New Zealand even more, but California is pretty much the only state I would move back to. And even then, it would have to be north of big sur.

Oregon too, maybe.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Well, bye.
Don't let the door hit ya where the Good Lord split ya.


BINGO.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yep it sucks here   it's easy to see why people can't get out of here fast enough  if you're thinking of moving here there's nothing to do, the scenery sucks the food is terrible no good bands come here and the women are *not* hot  i repeat *NOT* hot you're much better off in salt lake or phoenix or florida
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I guess the Eagles got it wrong.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In this thread, people will pick and choose whatever reason they want as the cause.

Personally, I blame The Grinder, for being hilarious and making Boise look fun.
 
chewd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Everybody here in Texas likes to complain about all the Californians moving here.. but not me... i love it... i say bring on the Californians! We're gonna flip this state blue!
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Now if 50% of the rest of you would leave, it would be great here.


Every time I look at condo prices in my neighborhood, I'm tempted to put on Infinity War just for the happy ending.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
People are bad because they were born in the wrong place.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We are getting so many Californians that we now have In-N-Out and soon El Pollo Loco.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: People are bad because they were born in the wrong place.


I think it's the ones who can say emotional support Chihuahua with a straight face that give the state a bad name.

/Every state has their personalities, the California ones think they are undiscovered stars.
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.