 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lehigh Valley Live)   It's still not legal if you only sell drugs on occasion   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
17
    More: PSA, Illegal drug trade, Police, Victoria Spears, Cannabis, Easton police, result of a narcotics investigation, felony drug counts, search warrant Friday morning  
•       •       •

605 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2021 at 3:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't sell drugs. I use drugs
Youtube Rn1mDlbb7Cs
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or if you're in the sky.  So two guys on a trampoline or a guy in a giant blimp...  Look out for the flying helicopter whorehouse!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
quirkybyte.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wegotthiscovered.comView Full Size
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darn it. None of my hobbies work out.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I was like oh man look at that house... it's a RICH lady, but naw man.  That neighborhood is freakin' weird.  There are all these giant blown out houses with yards that look like sh*t.  What is up.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish my neighbors sold marijuana and MDMA (ecstasy/molly) pills.

and no I wouldn't rat them out. I would partake!
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to do drugs. I still do, but I used to , also.

miss ya, Mitch
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

middleoftheday: At first I was like oh man look at that house... it's a RICH lady, but naw man.  That neighborhood is freakin' weird.  There are all these giant blown out houses with yards that look like sh*t.  What is up.


I work in that area at times. Most of the homes were sold to absent landlord who split the house into multiple units.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ifky: I work in that area at times. Most of the homes were sold to absent landlord who split the house into multiple units.


I mean what happened?  It's kind of interesting... that neighborhood looks like it was a big deal at one time.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 300x224] [View Full Size image _x_]


I was at the Laff Stop in Houston when he recorded his first CD.
 
ifky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: ifky: I work in that area at times. Most of the homes were sold to absent landlord who split the house into multiple units.

I mean what happened?  It's kind of interesting... that neighborhood looks like it was a big deal at one time.


Urban decay, jobs decline, people moving to the townships.I've worked in that area for 13 years or so and it's always been like that. A couple of blocks over you get some really nice homes, but even there, there is a large home (14th and bushkill st) that was split into apartments. I've been in that one and it must have been something in its hay day, big main staircase, what at one time was high end woodwork,etc. Now it's a dump, place is filthy; trash everywhere and probably the same paint and stain as when the house was well taken care of. There are well taken care of home all around it which makes it really stand out. City has been trying to revitalize, but they seem to be stuck on focusing on downtown and ignoring the putter neighborhoods.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: ifky: I work in that area at times. Most of the homes were sold to absent landlord who split the house into multiple units.

I mean what happened?  It's kind of interesting... that neighborhood looks like it was a big deal at one time.


It's crazy how some of the houses don't even seem to exist at all anymore.
Fark user imageView Full Size

#DamnatioMemoriaeGogglensis
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, honey, I feel your pain.

I only murder my neighbors every so often, when it just gets out of hand. I dont' know why they call me "the Suburban Body Burier" but there you go. Life is unfair sometimes.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.