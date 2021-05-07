 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Dude, that's probably not going to help your case   (yahoo.com) divider line
42
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They finally found an honest man, one with the courage of his convictions.  I respect him more than the other sniveling cowards who were "simply swept inside by the crowd".

/large buildings have rip tides
//not many people know that your honor
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If this man thinks 70% of his paycheck goes to taxes then yes, he is out t of his God damned mind.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Law And Order folks, folks.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody needs a nap and a snack. And 20 years in prison.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x190]
If this man thinks 70% of his paycheck goes to taxes then yes, he is out t of his God damned mind.


Pre-existing wage garnishments?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love it when MAGAts have a bad day and throw temper tantrums that only make things worse for them.

memegenerator.netView Full Size


Bonus lolz when the idjit says that 70% of his income goes into taxes.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prosecutors have previously acknowledged that Copeland - who says he is a combat veteran who was shot in Iraq - may have post-traumatic stress disorder, The Daily Beast reported.

"In my conversations with him, I don't think he's being intentionally belligerent. I don't think he's competent to proceed right now," his lawyer said, according to The Daily Beast.

Doesn't excuse what he did on the sixth, but PTSD is real, folks.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x190]
If this man thinks 70% of his paycheck goes to taxes then yes, he is out t of his God damned mind.


And if he's like so many of the other insurrectionists, he's delinquent in his tax payments anyway.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At his Thursday court hearing, Copeland yelled: "You people f---ed this up. You're going to give me a psych eval. I don't like 70% of my income going to the government. F--- all of you!" according to The Daily Beast's Pilar Menendez.
As NBC's Scott MacFarlane reported it, Copeland also yelled: "How long can I postpone this? I'm a vet. You owe this to me. You've all f---ed this up. You're a robot to me. You can't come get me if I don't want you to!"

A couple of things.

1. The guy really does need some help and probably really does need a psych evaluation.
2. Being a vet is not a "get out of jail free card" that allows you to be a lawbreaking asshole.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x190]
If this man thinks 70% of his paycheck goes to taxes then yes, he is out t of his God damned mind.

Pre-existing wage garnishments?


Feels more like bullsh*t facebook conspiracy theories.  Democrats want to raise taxes, X% of your income is going to welfare queens, immigrants, and the secret Democrat luxury yachts that all the bureaucrats buy after they skim part of your taxes into their personal bank accounts.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x190]
If this man thinks 70% of his paycheck goes to taxes then yes, he is out t of his God damned mind.

Pre-existing wage garnishments?


Probably at least one "deadbeat dad" garnishment, for sure.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is he only paying 70%?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x190]
If this man thinks 70% of his paycheck goes to taxes then yes, he is out t of his God damned mind.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You can't come get me if I don't want you to!"

And stay out of my room!!!

*slams door*
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sugar_fetus: What's his Fark handle?


I would make a few suggestions but I'm sure the post would get nuked for t-rollins.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The source story is a lulzapalooza!:

https://www.thedailybeast.com/landon-​k​enneth-copeland-utah-man-charged-with-​assaulting-police-during-capitol-riots​-loses-it-in-court

"During his Thursday hearing, Copeland was joined by some of his Trump-supporting friends and, at one point, his mother. Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather ended up kicking out one of his friends after they chose an "expletive" as their Zoom username."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Prosecutors have previously acknowledged that Copeland - who says he is a combat veteran who was shot in Iraq - may have post-traumatic stress disorder, The Daily Beast reported.

"In my conversations with him, I don't think he's being intentionally belligerent. I don't think he's competent to proceed right now," his lawyer said, according to The Daily Beast.

Doesn't excuse what he did on the sixth, but PTSD is real, folks.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sounds like it's contagious among his asshole circle of friends
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Stress increases the symptoms of mental illness. Not excuse for his actions so much as a fact that explains them. Definitely not an excuse for assaulting people and storming the Capital building.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's a shame he hung up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ssa5
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ironic then that he votes for the party that will insure he pays higher taxes while the wealthy get bigger tax breaks. Some humans are just to f**king stupid to be able to make choices for themselves.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Prosecutors have previously acknowledged that Copeland - who says he is a combat veteran who was shot in Iraq - may have post-traumatic stress disorder, The Daily Beast reported.

"In my conversations with him, I don't think he's being intentionally belligerent. I don't think he's competent to proceed right now," his lawyer said, according to The Daily Beast.

Doesn't excuse what he did on the sixth, but PTSD is real, folks.


yes it is and it sucks and i wish he had gotten help or that that help he got had helped more but it doesn't matter.  if you can't control yourself then you only make the case against your release stronger.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.ksl.com/article/50156952/​s​outhern-utah-man-charged-with-attackin​g-officers-during-us-capitol-riot

Another story mentions that he's on Facebook threatening more violence as the proceedings commence.

Lock him up for contempt and as an ongoing threat. Let the VA send somebody to help him out in jail.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh no. Too much Fox News kool aid.

Anyway
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Is any of this negotiable? I used to be a free man... until you locked me up," Copeland insisted.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x217]
https://www.ksl.com/article/50156952/s​outhern-utah-man-charged-with-attackin​g-officers-during-us-capitol-riot

Another story mentions that he's on Facebook threatening more violence as the proceedings commence.

Lock him up for contempt and as an ongoing threat. Let the VA send somebody to help him out in jail.


Seriously, the kid gloves need to come off.  5150 them, then throw them in jail and take their guns away.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is the United States calling... Are we reaching?
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yes, Republicans are lunatics. It's not news, it's...
 
hervatski
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x190]
If this man thinks 70% of his paycheck goes to taxes then yes, he is out t of his God damned mind.


I'm going to guess he did some fuzzy math where he took his gross, minus taxes, then added sales tax to that %, then he takes some income he made from stocks, took the capital gains % added that and basically said 25% +8% +18% +a lil for Jesus = 70%.
 
B0redd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Respect for not turning into a snivelling Grass like all his comrades.

even if your talk is bollocks at least walk the walk.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He then had to be muted for numerous interruptions- including in one case where the defense lawyer said his client had been influenced by watching too much Fox News


I really hope they keep pushing this angle
 
phenn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I SHALL NOT BE VANQUISHED!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hervatski: blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x190]
If this man thinks 70% of his paycheck goes to taxes then yes, he is out t of his God damned mind.

I'm going to guess he did some fuzzy math where he took his gross, minus taxes, then added sales tax to that %, then he takes some income he made from stocks, took the capital gains % added that and basically said 25% +8% +18% +a lil for Jesus = 70%.


this guy didn't do math in math class he sure as shiat didn't figure out percentages from his pay stub.  he heard someone say that they heard that their cousin said that Fox news say that the libs want to raise taxes to 70%.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hervatski: blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x190]
If this man thinks 70% of his paycheck goes to taxes then yes, he is out t of his God damned mind.

I'm going to guess he did some fuzzy math where he took his gross, minus taxes, then added sales tax to that %, then he takes some income he made from stocks, took the capital gains % added that and basically said 25% +8% +18% +a lil for Jesus = 70%.


High income earners can hit over 50% between federal, New York state, and New York City taxes. Sales tax is 9% and property taxes aren't cheap.

It's a raw deal compared to say Florida.

That said, I doubt he's paying anywhere near that.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: sugar_fetus: What's his Fark handle?

I would make a few suggestions but I'm sure the post would get nuked for t-rollins.


Yep. Same here.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hervatski: blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x190]
If this man thinks 70% of his paycheck goes to taxes then yes, he is out t of his God damned mind.

I'm going to guess he did some fuzzy math where he took his gross, minus taxes, then added sales tax to that %, then he takes some income he made from stocks, took the capital gains % added that and basically said 25% +8% +18% +a lil for Jesus = 70%.


You think he has capital gains?

He will be getting garnished for child support, unpaid back taxes, and some sort of fine/restitution agreement that kept him out of jail for previous crimes.

The government probably is taking 70% of his income.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's a little known fact that Obama issued an executive order specifically raising this one guy's taxes to 70% of his income. He's been farking pissed ever since, especially since nobody believes him when he says 70% of his income is taken by the government.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x190]
If this man thinks 70% of his paycheck goes to taxes then yes, he is out t of his God damned mind.

[Fark user image image 568x440]


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Prosecutors have previously acknowledged that Copeland - who says he is a combat veteran who was shot in Iraq - may have post-traumatic stress disorder, The Daily Beast reported.

"In my conversations with him, I don't think he's being intentionally belligerent. I don't think he's competent to proceed right now," his lawyer said, according to The Daily Beast.

Doesn't excuse what he did on the sixth, but PTSD is real, folks.


very real.

I'm around a lot of vets and a know a bunch with PTSD, especially younger ones.  That inner anger just comes 'out of nowhere' and the most innocuous things can set it off.

Sadly, I started avoiding them.  I'm not any kind of shrink, i can't help them (especially when they don't want any) and don't put up with a lot of crap from angry, belligerent people no matter what the cause of it is.  Life is just simpler avoiding them.
 
skyotter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Liberalism is a mental disorder" was projection all along.

Who knew?  Other than, you know, everybody.
 
hervatski
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: hervatski: blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x190]
If this man thinks 70% of his paycheck goes to taxes then yes, he is out t of his God damned mind.

I'm going to guess he did some fuzzy math where he took his gross, minus taxes, then added sales tax to that %, then he takes some income he made from stocks, took the capital gains % added that and basically said 25% +8% +18% +a lil for Jesus = 70%.

High income earners can hit over 50% between federal, New York state, and New York City taxes. Sales tax is 9% and property taxes aren't cheap.

It's a raw deal compared to say Florida.

That said, I doubt he's paying anywhere near that.


Their marginal sure goes that high, but once you hit x dollars a lot of your income is (I'm guessing) coming from capital gains.  And yeah, I doubt someone turning off zoom in front of a judge is making that much, but again, john mcaffe did go on about some hit squad out to get him so *shrugs*
 
