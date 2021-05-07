 Skip to content
 
(Global News (Canada))   Who steals a goat?   (globalnews.ca) divider line
17
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tampa Bay?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 500x372]


Someone get the lights.....

Marcus Aurelius: Tampa Bay?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
-ϵ⭕϶-


what?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Who throws a goat?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cubs fans?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
MacGregor?
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Curry aficionados?

/goat curries are awesome
 
alitaki
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Who steals a goat? Or lamb? This guy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Samwell Tarly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Joke's on him, cause he stole an ugly one.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Same assholes who steal dogs
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Soo somebody got their goat?

I was told not to let it get to me if that happens.
 
Unapologetically Canadian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A lonely shepherd?
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Meanwhile, Black Phillip continues his reign of devilry and mischief.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I bet it was some guy with a f*cked up yard who read that goats eat everything and thought it would clean it up.  Supposedly this is a bit of myth.  So now he has a cranky goat, the goat police looking for him, and still has that f*cked up yard.

Justice is a beautiful thing, man.  Goat justice, even.
 
