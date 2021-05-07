 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   Uhhh...bullseye? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
24
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought for sure it would be a white boy, lol. Do you need a better argument against the death penalty? If you do, there's something wrong with you.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hijacking this thread to once again apologize for posting clown porn, albeit PG-13 clown porn
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're pretty good, Toots. But me?

I'm magic.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is totally not gay at all. Teabagging another guy or placing a ping pong ball up a man's anus is also not gay.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Hijacking this thread to once again apologize for posting clown porn, albeit PG-13 clown porn


Were you also asked to initiate Streisand effect using a real world case?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men need to realize that they don't need an excuse to hang out naked together.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: This is totally not gay at all. Teabagging another guy or placing a ping pong ball up a man's anus is also not gay.


Neither is pretending to be passed out when surrounded by friends with such proclivities
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll shoot your brown eye out.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

skyotter: Men need to realize that they don't need an excuse to hang out naked together.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


I watched the Swayze bio documentary recently and this guy claimed that between takes they just kept hugging one another and professing their love. NTTAWWT but seems like it could be more profound in the absence of contrived violence.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's no moon.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: You'll shoot your brown eye out.


Wouldn't that still be a bullseye?
 
bughunter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How do they tell the sides apart without shirts?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: You'll shoot your brown eye out.


I saw a punk band cover Van Morrison's Brown Eyed Girl and that was a line they threw in it
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: You'll shoot your brown eye out.


Take the foam off first and you'll make the ol' brown eye blue.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm betting these naked Nerf wars happen about as often as Jenkem gets done.
 
bughunter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: trappedspirit: You'll shoot your brown eye out.

Take the foam off first and you'll make the ol' brown eye blue.


Or dip the darts in ink, lol.
 
zulius
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wait, you can play Nerf with clothes on?!?!?!

Why?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What a bunch of pansies. Try that with paintball.
 
bughunter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

madgonad: What a bunch of pansies. Try that with paintball.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bughunter: madgonad: What a bunch of pansies. Try that with paintball.

[Fark user image image 394x328]


I have a decades old scar on the back of my hand that suggests that that might not be such a good idea.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bughunter: madgonad: What a bunch of pansies. Try that with paintball.

[Fark user image 394x328] [View Full Size image _x_]


That'd be great for firearm safety classes.  Give them a paintball gun and let them do whatever dumbass shiat they want with it for 15m.  Then walk in and address the groaning, limping, and cussing heap with, "This is why we place an emphasis on gun safety..."
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Rainbow parties still ok?
 
