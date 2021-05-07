 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Ziptie Guy is asking a judge for permission to call his Mom on Mother's Day; which ordinarily wouldn't be a problem, but both of their pre-trial release conditions include not talking to any other people facing charges in connection with the riot   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, United States Senate, Eric Munchel, Lawyer, visible participants of the Jan. 6th siege, trial detention, accused U.S. Capitol rioter, Supreme Court of the United States, three-page release order  
•       •       •

39 Comments
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can't send a card?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: He can't send a card?


Or apron strings?
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

No.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people are just ADORABLE!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roses are red,
Violence against blue,
So glad I beat up
Those cops with you!
Love you mom.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, you cannot buy a Hallmark card using J-Pay? Sucks to be you, traitor.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The headline is better if you start up the Law & Order theme music in your head as you read it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im trying to think if I have ever seen a bigger pussy than this guy.

You wanna call your mommy?

I hope somebody pistol whips this whiny fu*k until he shiats a book on how to puke.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont normally condone violence in jail.


These aren't normal people
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Im trying to think if I have ever seen a bigger pussy than this guy.

You wanna call your mommy?

I hope somebody pistol whips this whiny fu*k until he shiats a book on how to puke.


He's probably trying to find out if she's flipped on him yet.

OTOH, he's getting ready to flip on her and wants to know the location of the TV remote.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was he released prior to the trial in the first place
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want my mommy
Youtube y9_YL3fJyvQ
 
Thenixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh white I forgot.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope one day I get to be as happy as the prosecutors must be watching these idiots fall face down at every turn.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awww, is the requirements he agreed to in return to not rotting in jail waiting for his trial making him feel bad?  If only there was some pithy phrase that Y'All Qaeda had been throwing around regarding people's feelings and what they can do with them...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I want my mommy!!!!!"
Seems like they have a rather close relationship.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the guy whose mom went with him right? They are totally banging.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But momma said the laws don't apply to our people!"
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please dont be too nice.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make him send a letter using his enemy's mail system.

postalmuseum.si.eduView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

grokca: Roses are red,
Violence against blue,
So glad I beat up
Those cops with you!
Love you mom.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Those weren't zip-ties, they were flexi-cuffs.  For restraining people against their will.  In this case, Members of Congress.

And it wasn't a riot, it was an insurrection.  They themselves acknowledged and bragged about that on the day.

Why do we keep mitigating these assholes?
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark 'em ... with a subpoena (why can't the lawyers use english?)

they bought thiere ticket...
 
whidbey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wait why are they charging this guy, he FOUND those zipties.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well then, No

See how easy that is?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: grokca: Roses are red,
Violence against blue,
So glad I beat up
Those cops with you!
Love you mom.

[Fark user image 425x566]


username checks out
 
Yaw String
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Those weren't zip-ties, they were flexi-cuffs.


Flexi-cuffy Guy just doesn't sound right.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh, "zipTIE". I thought it said "zipple" at first. Close enough. He's welcome to zip it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I said it before, I'll say it again: I envy what they have. I wish I had enough in common with my mom to try and overthrow the American government together .
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Real Genius - Cafeteria scene
Youtube 3ZRKW5NT_tQ
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Those weren't zip-ties, they were flexi-cuffs.  For restraining people against their will.  In this case, Members of Congress.

And it wasn't a riot, it was an insurrection.  They themselves acknowledged and bragged about that on the day.

Why do we keep mitigating these assholes?


Because they won't be able to let them walk if they keep saying "flexi-cuffs" and "insurrection" and the whole goal is to let them go because we don't punish white GOP criminals in the United States.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Oh yeah, your trash son said 'Happy Mother's Day." [Pulls gallows trapdoor lever.]
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
fark 'em.  You think Mother would have gotten a call from Mike Pence if this guy had gotten his way?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Greil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: I hope one day I get to be as happy as the prosecutors must be watching these idiots fall face down at every turn.


My ex gf wanted to be a paralegal. It would have been worth sticking with her if I could have gotten some inside scoops on this one....
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I like calling my mom. I don't have any trouble doing that, because I tend not to commit terrorism, sedition, and other felonious acts. Maybe he should try not being a criminal?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I like calling my mom. I don't have any trouble doing that, because I tend not to commit terrorism, sedition, and other felonious acts. Maybe he should try not being a criminal?


Well, there's calling your mom, and then there's calling your co-conspirator.
 
