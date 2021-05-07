 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   Who among us has not been in the middle of Army Basic Training and said to ourselves "I'm going to take this rifle, hop the fence, steal a bus and get the hell out of here. My recruiter lied to me. This ain't like Call of Duty"   (marketwatch.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Status Quo - In The Army Now
Youtube EIxsPBbZ_b8
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It takes some brainwashing to be able to kill another human being, but he opted out in the most ridiculous way.  The pinnacle of this idiocy is that he was doing it to return to New Jersey.  I mean WTF is wrong with you people?  You're so proud of your shiathole of a state yet you define yourself by what exit you get off in the quest to get the hell out of your miserable state.

/What makes the grass grow?!
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm sure the army will say no harm no foul
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Army vet here, during my first two months?   "hop the fence," was as far as I thought.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
After some of the children asked repeatedly if Collazo planned to hurt them or the driver, the trainee "got a little frustrated" and ordered the bus stopped, allowing the driver and children to get off

I like to imagine it was as deliberate as that and not kids shrieking. It would be cool to know the kids brought him to his senses just by plainly asking what was happening.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sounds like a perfectly reasonable thing to do.

Being in the Army blows.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 500x334]


CSB

So I went to Ft Knox for Army basic training. It's where they filmed Stripes.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There must be some kind of mistake.  I joined the Army with the condos

--Private Benjamin
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jaytkay: After some of the children asked repeatedly if Collazo planned to hurt them or the driver, the trainee "got a little frustrated" and ordered the bus stopped, allowing the driver and children to get off

I like to imagine it was as deliberate as that and not kids shrieking. It would be cool to know the kids brought him to his senses just by plainly asking what was happening.


Sounds like it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jaytkay: After some of the children asked repeatedly if Collazo planned to hurt them or the driver, the trainee "got a little frustrated" and ordered the bus stopped, allowing the driver and children to get off


I hate it when kids wont shut up with the same question over and over.
 
chewd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They wont let you quit halfway thru bootcamp if you want to?

Its not like theres a draft on or anything.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey, they GAVE him that rifle. It was a parting gift from a grateful nation.

Poor bastards. I understand people who join open-eyed and capable. But the military sucks up volunteers who shouldn't be allowed to volunteer to take out the garbage for fear of getting lost outside their childhood homes.
 
JaCiNto
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder if he managed to get a hold of a magazine and rounds?  Or was the weapon empty? When I went to Jackson, the only time you had rounds were while you were  on the range.  You were checked for rounds as you left the range.

"NO BRASS, NO AMMO, DRILL SERGEANT!!!"
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
IRL there are no re-spawns.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He's never heard of a training discharge? Sure, not every CO is going to allow it, but we're not in a draft.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jaytkay: After some of the children asked repeatedly if Collazo planned to hurt them or the driver, the trainee "got a little frustrated" and ordered the bus stopped, allowing the driver and children to get off

I like to imagine it was as deliberate as that and not kids shrieking. It would be cool to know the kids brought him to his senses just by plainly asking what was happening.


I can just imagine a busload of kids asking the usual busload of kid questions. Where are we going? Why are you so dusty? It's that a gun? Can I play with it? When is lunch? What's your favorite Pokemon? Do you know how to drive this bus? Do you like cats or snakes better? What would you do ifa flaming meteor landed on the entire city and killed everyone? Do you have any gum? My brother is in the Army, do you know him?

Aaargh! Off! All of you!
 
discoballer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chewd: They wont let you quit halfway thru bootcamp if you want to?

Its not like theres a draft on or anything.


"You signed a contract, son."
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Typical army puke, leaving before the job's done.

This demonstrates why the Navy keeps the Marines around. We'd like to get there in a reasonable time frame, and don't want them to go on vacation before they're even half-finished.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

chewd: They wont let you quit halfway thru bootcamp if you want to?

Its not like theres a draft on or anything.


Nope. That's not how contracts work. In fact, the fastest way out of basic training is to just get through.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Question here is how the fark did he get the rifle and take a walk?  It should been armoried assuming they weren't in the middle of an exercise requiring their weapons, and if they were those are a bit hard to just walk out of as a rule.  Instructors tend to pay a bit more attention when there are live weapons involved out of rampaging self preservation if nothing else.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JaCiNto: I wonder if he managed to get a hold of a magazine and rounds?  Or was the weapon empty?


If only there was some way to find out.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chewd: They wont let you quit halfway thru bootcamp if you want to?


Nope. It's a long drawn out process. If you did complain, drill sgts would laugh in your face and tell you to drop and give them twenty.


It reminds me of the Monty Python sketch...

private: I want to leave the army
col: Why on earth Jenkins? You've only been here a day!
private: it's dangerous! there are guns and tanks and if there's a war, there's a chance I'll die!
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JaCiNto: I wonder if he managed to get a hold of a magazine and rounds?  Or was the weapon empty? When I went to Jackson, the only time you had rounds were while you were  on the range.  You were checked for rounds as you left the range.

"NO BRASS, NO AMMO, DRILL SERGEANT!!!"


Even when you're deployed in active zones, clearing your weapon before chow is SOP. You don't walk into a "cold" area of the base with a "hot" weapon.

This is much the same as how we taught hunter's safety and basic firearms. Doesn't matter if you're 12 or 42, you clear that weapon before leaving the range. There is no ammo allowed in the cold zone, at all.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chewd: They wont let you quit halfway thru bootcamp if you want to?


If they did nobody would ever make it through.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: some_beer_drinker: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 500x334]

CSB

So I went to Ft Knox for Army basic training. It's where they filmed Stripes.


I worked with a 71Q (Army Journalist) that was there when Stripes was being filmed.  He didn't do a lot.  The PAO officers were falling over themselves trying to help the movie.  "Need a tank in that scene?"  "Want us to blow something up?"

My mosquito netting and tent pegs were in the pilot for Magnum P.I.  A Vietnam flashback, mayhaps.  How they got them in the pilot isn't as weird as how they got them out of the pilot.

One of those old Army was stories goes that MPs found a pile of clothes on the outside of (insert training base here).  Like someone went over the fence and took off his fatigues and ran off in to the night in his skivvies.

Had one trainee insist he was done and started walking away.  A couple of Drill Sergeants cornered him at the end of the street.  Wound up getting recycled which means double basic training.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: JaCiNto: I wonder if he managed to get a hold of a magazine and rounds?  Or was the weapon empty? When I went to Jackson, the only time you had rounds were while you were  on the range.  You were checked for rounds as you left the range.

"NO BRASS, NO AMMO, DRILL SERGEANT!!!"

Even when you're deployed in active zones, clearing your weapon before chow is SOP. You don't walk into a "cold" area of the base with a "hot" weapon.

This is much the same as how we taught hunter's safety and basic firearms. Doesn't matter if you're 12 or 42, you clear that weapon before leaving the range. There is no ammo allowed in the cold zone, at all.


The hot zone is for loading and unloading of ammunition only. There is no loading in a cold zone.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Big Chicken Dinner being prepared as we speak.........

/Tank Hill or Tank Hell?
//One day when I was particularly sweaty and dusty, my platoon passed a group of officers coming out of a building. One of them called me by name, and the Drill told me to fall out to see what he wanted. I had gone to college with him and he was now a 1st Lt handling payroll. When  Drill Sgt. Street heard "college" he revved up the platoon and had me orbiting it in circles carrying my weapon at high port as we double-timed out of sight.
///not good times, but certainly memorable times.
 
chewd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: The hot zone is for loading and unloading of ammunition only. There is no loading in a cold zone.


Oh dont start up with that cold zone shiat again.
 
eKonk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: JaCiNto: I wonder if he managed to get a hold of a magazine and rounds?  Or was the weapon empty?

If only there was some way to find out.


Are you suggesting JaCiNto should fark around?
 
khatores
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

discoballer: chewd: They wont let you quit halfway thru bootcamp if you want to?

Its not like theres a draft on or anything.

"You signed a contract, son."


Yes, they'll let you out if you really want to go. You won't be coming back and will probably never be able to obtain a security clearance and it might show up on a background check, but if you don't want to be there, they won't force you to hang around.

The military doesn't want people who absolutely have no interest being there, draft or not. They're a hazard to themselves and everyone else. You might face consequences but that's life. They certainly don't want people who are going to cause bad publicity, waste their time and cause trouble like this guy.

Of course nowadays they'll have a counseling session first...try to get to the bottom of why you signed up in the first place and now have decided to take your ball and go home. After that's over, you might have to talk to a few more people, sign some paperwork and then you can go be That Guy Who Left In The Middle Of Basic.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: He's never heard of a training discharge? Sure, not every CO is going to allow it, but we're not in a draft.


"It takes 10 forms to put you out of my Army, Trainee.  Only two if I kill ya.  And you know what?  I don't feel like writing!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I probably said that to myself many times. I never did it though...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wait? A recruiter lying?

That NEVER happens.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: JaCiNto: I wonder if he managed to get a hold of a magazine and rounds?  Or was the weapon empty? When I went to Jackson, the only time you had rounds were while you were  on the range.  You were checked for rounds as you left the range.

"NO BRASS, NO AMMO, DRILL SERGEANT!!!"

Even when you're deployed in active zones, clearing your weapon before chow is SOP. You don't walk into a "cold" area of the base with a "hot" weapon.

This is much the same as how we taught hunter's safety and basic firearms. Doesn't matter if you're 12 or 42, you clear that weapon before leaving the range. There is no ammo allowed in the cold zone, at all.


In Iraq, we did exactly that: cleared our weapon at a clearing barrel before entering the chow hall, and magazines were not inserted while on the FOB. In Afghanistan, the rule was to have a magazine inserted (no round chambered) at all times. So we obviously didn't clear before entering the chow hall.
 
NoGodsButtMan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A niece just asked and got out of boot camp after a month. They wouldn't let her actually leave though, she still had to do PT and live there until I think 2 weeks before her class finished.

She still made it home much faster than this guy will.
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I like to imagine it was as deliberate as that and not kids shrieking. It would be cool to know the kids brought him to his senses just by plainly asking what was happening.


I work in the school system. Pre-COVID we'd have field trips and ask/beg parents to help out. The parents that wound up helping on the school buses never ever volunteered again lol.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This happened *AGAIN*?

https://www.fark.com/comments/1139754​0​/Are-we-there-yet-Are-we-there-yet-Are​-we-there-yet#new
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The good news is this will probably signal the end of his military career. The bad news? He might get to spend a while at a military prison.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: inglixthemad: JaCiNto: I wonder if he managed to get a hold of a magazine and rounds?  Or was the weapon empty? When I went to Jackson, the only time you had rounds were while you were  on the range.  You were checked for rounds as you left the range.

"NO BRASS, NO AMMO, DRILL SERGEANT!!!"

Even when you're deployed in active zones, clearing your weapon before chow is SOP. You don't walk into a "cold" area of the base with a "hot" weapon.

This is much the same as how we taught hunter's safety and basic firearms. Doesn't matter if you're 12 or 42, you clear that weapon before leaving the range. There is no ammo allowed in the cold zone, at all.

The hot zone is for loading and unloading of ammunition only. There is no loading in a cold zone.


Listen Betty, don't start up with your cold zone shiat again.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

eKonk: RTOGUY: JaCiNto: I wonder if he managed to get a hold of a magazine and rounds?  Or was the weapon empty?

If only there was some way to find out.

Are you suggesting JaCiNto should fark around?


If by "fark around", you mean "read the article" then I suppose you would be correct.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: The hot zone is for loading and unloading of ammunition only. There is no loading in a cold zone.


You wouldn't believe how many adults I had to kick out of hunter's safety classes for not following the rules. Chief among the rules broken was bringing a loaded magazine into a cold zone, despite being told (repeatedly) not to do such a thing.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The government will probably put him in some sort of "Special Forces"/black ops division.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Wait? A recruiter lying?

That NEVER happens.


This isn't the army, but I once asked a recruiter for a company if I could leave work a bit early on Fridays (this was when I was religious and observed Shabbat a long time ago). She said "of course." So I thought it was settled and never asked about it.

Eventually, I got the job. On Friday at the end of the first week, I told the boss that I was leaving early as was agreed. He was like, "WHAT?!"

/ I eventually left
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The good news is this will probably signal the end of his military career. The bad news? He might get to spend a while at a military prison.


Well, the more severe charges are civilian.  Nineteen counts of kidnapping alone beats stealing a rifle and going AWOL.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I worked with a 71Q (Army Journalist) that was there when Stripes was being filmed.


I remember being in the QM's office getting uniforms and I turned to the e-4 handing out briefs..."you know how much chicks pay for this back in NY"? and he gives me dead pan look..."know how many times I hear that a day?"

I get a kick out of watching the movie now (I was there in 1987) and pointing out things like..."I was there, I used that pay phone, I stood in line at that barber shop, I walked passed that building a million times, etc.

the only we didn't do was sing Do Wha Diddy in formation.
 
WyDave
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
According to the article, he had the weapon but no ammo. I think they were still in the "you don't go to the crapper without your weapon" stage of basic.
 
special20
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: Army vet here, during my first two months?   "hop the fence," was as far as I thought.


Should have stayed away from the mashed 'taters, man. That's where they put the saltpeter.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WyDave: According to the article, he had the weapon but no ammo.


when I was in basic? We were very supervised with our M16's. We left our barracks in formation, went to the armory, picked them up, went to our training, came back, cleaned them (if we fired them) and then marched right back to the armory to give them back and if they gave us ammo? It was always counted.
 
