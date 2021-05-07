 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   The bodies of nearly 750 NYC victims of COVID remain in trailers along the Brooklyn waterfront more than a year after they died. Well waterfront property is valuable, no wonder they don't want to leave
    New York City, New York City residents, City Council health committee, Dina Maniotis, city officials, relatives' remains, funeral homes, extra time  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a long time to hang around dead.
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
did they run out of room on Heart Island already?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You'd think they would have gone to Florida for the winter.  There's room in Del Boca Vista's parking lot.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Someone contact Adam Savage. Looks like we have a sequel to that "Pigs in a Camaro" episode to film.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
waterfront property is valuable, no wonder they don't want to leave

Think about Yoko Ono. She still lives in The Dakota Building. She walks right past where her husband was brutally murdered several times a day.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
750 bodies in long-term storage at the "temporary" emergency morgue

Hey, snark writer, it was a farking pandemic and a lot of people died, many of which we can't locate next of kin for.  A morgue is expected to last for decades, so it can be there for a year and still be temporary.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
2 words: Viking. Funeral.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Now, just imagine what they'll do with all those fridge trucks after the pandemic blows over. You think they're just gonna take them to the scrapyard? LOLOLOLOLOL! No! They're gonna be used to haul your groceries. Fresh produce. Hamburger. You name it. All with that touch of year-old rotting corpse pudding flavor that no amount of Odo-Ban can ever clean out.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They're in trailers.   Drive them to Texas, drop the trailers in a Buc ees parking lot and now they're Texas/Buc ees' problem.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I heard if you don't remove the head or destroy the brain the covid infected dead tend to get back up and run amuck.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
see there are dead bodies get vaccinated er some shiat
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Now, just imagine what they'll do with all those fridge trucks after the pandemic blows over. You think they're just gonna take them to the scrapyard? LOLOLOLOLOL! No! They're gonna be used to haul your groceries. Fresh produce. Hamburger. You name it. All with that touch of year-old rotting corpse pudding flavor that no amount of Odo-Ban can ever clean out.


they should dump the trailers and contents in the ocean for an artificial reef for divers.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: 2 words: Viking. Funeral.



gross who wants charred human skulls washing up on the beach?
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: waterfront property is valuable, no wonder they don't want to leave

Think about Yoko Ono. She still lives in The Dakota Building. She walks right past where her husband was brutally murdered several times a day.


Yikes; that's rough; getting brutally murdered just once a day is bad enough...
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Tax reasons?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Now, just imagine what they'll do with all those fridge trucks after the pandemic blows over. You think they're just gonna take them to the scrapyard? LOLOLOLOLOL! No! They're gonna be used to haul your groceries. Fresh produce. Hamburger. You name it. All with that touch of year-old rotting corpse pudding flavor that no amount of Odo-Ban can ever clean out.


I'm sure at least some of them will get sprayed down with a hose... maybe.

Do you want ice-cream or not?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jsmilky: CheekyMonkey: 2 words: Viking. Funeral.


gross who wants charred human skulls washing up on the beach?


I might depending on who's beach it is.

Like say if they all washed up on Zuckerberg's property for instance I'd be ok with that.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: jsmilky: CheekyMonkey: 2 words: Viking. Funeral.


gross who wants charred human skulls washing up on the beach?

I might depending on who's beach it is.

Like say if they all washed up on Zuckerberg's property for instance I'd be ok with that.


He would probably use them as sex toys.
 
freidog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jsmilky: CheekyMonkey: 2 words: Viking. Funeral.


gross who wants charred human skulls washing up on the beach?


Would be far from the worst thing to wash up on the Jersey shore.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Now, just imagine what they'll do with all those fridge trucks after the pandemic blows over. You think they're just gonna take them to the scrapyard? LOLOLOLOLOL! No! They're gonna be used to haul your groceries. Fresh produce. Hamburger. You name it. All with that touch of year-old rotting corpse pudding flavor that no amount of Odo-Ban can ever clean out.


There is something more ominous here. This sign is attached to several of the freezers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Grandma has to be a legal resident for rent control to continue.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: That's a long time to hang around dead.


That's pretty much all these guys do.
images.theconversation.comView Full Size
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jsmilky: CheekyMonkey: 2 words: Viking. Funeral.


gross who wants charred human skulls washing up on the beach?


It's the Jersey Shore.  They won't notice a difference.

\and I say this as a life-long NJ resident
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Temporarily store them in Canada. They have more than enough frozen wasteland up there, that they can spare a bit of land.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
New York City: What? First you die, and now you want a proper burial? Up yours!
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And they all voted for Biden.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And now that it's in the news, Alex Jones listeners will be breaking in to prove that it's a hoax.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
that must smell nice
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: waterfront property is valuable, no wonder they don't want to leave

Think about Yoko Ono. She still lives in The Dakota Building. She walks right past where her husband was brutally murdered several times a day.


She's wealthy enough to move anywhere she wants.  Yet she chooses to continue living there.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So how long do they plan to hang onto the bodies before saying, "Well, I guess nobody is going to claim them, let's just do a cremation/burial?"

It's not like unclaimed bodies weren't a thing before COVID.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm sure central park could use some free fertilizer
 
