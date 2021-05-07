 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Sorry folks, Australia's closed until 2022. Kangaroo out front shoulda told ya   (godsavethepoints.com)
    Vaccination, Vaccine, Influenza vaccine, inbound travel, Influenza, Australia's Minister  
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feel free to extend it to 2222.  I have no desire to be raped by a kangaroo whilst a koala creepily eats eucalyptus giving me the side eye.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dude, is everything ok at home?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You gotta love the "related" stories under it. All contradicting each other and the main story:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/things change man, things change!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hmm.
That's an awfully long border, but if we all swim there from different directions...
 
xcheopis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The koala's the one giving you chlamydia
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: You gotta love the "related" stories under it. All contradicting each other and the main story:
/things change man, things change!


Look at the dates on the stories, put them in correct order, and reread.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Probably best like that.
 
1funguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Does it have to be rape?
Can't you just have dinner and a couple drinks..? See if you hit it off..?
 
Malenfant [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

That's a very specific fantasy, so I suspect you're not being honest about not wanting it.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Subby,does that mean people are hopping mad?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Likely the other way around. How do you think the koala's all have chlamydia?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ah the Opera House from Final Fantasy 6
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

That's a very specific fantasy, so I suspect you're not being honest about not wanting it.


So you're saying he ain't there for the hunting?
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They're used to in-breeding down under.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well hey tough choices have to made and that is what leaders have to do to save people. Can't have the idiots that need to live their lives running things or the whole world would be going through what India is going through. If a lot more places were strict with travel we could have saved more people.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
New Zealand ?
But, ' Endgame ' needs to come back to Battlebots!
Oh, and as for roos......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
