(Reason Magazine)   You mean the search warrant doesn't cover slamming a door into your car, sorry my bad   (reason.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Police, Constable, Court order, Warrant, Sheriff, Pleading, The Police, Search warrant  
34 Comments     (+0 »)
BilliamJ [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also the article doesn't mention that the cop has been suspended before in 2019 for misconduct.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farking pigs.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice to see the continuation of hiring psychopaths.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I seriously doubt that that lawyer who is suing the police dept didn't believe that this regularly happens, but he has to keep up appearances to for the legal recordml.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: I seriously doubt that that lawyer who is suing the police dept didn't believe that this regularly happens, but he has to keep up appearances to for the legal recordml.


Perhaps the legal recordml *is* all about appearances.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have seen police SEARCH a car before.  Cars are made of LOTS of pieces.  It would really surprise you to see them spread out all over the ground.  The owner sure was.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Znuh: Nice to see the continuation of hiring psychopaths.


Without hiring psychopaths there would be no police.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, do cops ever execute warrants without deliberately breaking stuff? Honestly never heard of that.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Wait, do cops ever execute warrants without deliberately breaking stuff? Honestly never heard of that.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not caught on camera: shooting the dog, planting evidence.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to burn the precinct down. XD
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a dick.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "I'm more inclined to believe my clients now that I've seen this with my own eyes. I've got to take a very close look at those cases and the returns on the warrant and things like that." - car owner attorney

Up until now I just agreed to represent said types of clients in a half-ass sort of way.  I now see how lucrative they may be for an empathetic lawyer like me.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Not caught on camera: shooting the dog, planting evidence.


...and having sex with the victim's wife...how much drugs were found, and put in his pocket, or raiding the fridge and eating from it, taking swigs out of the bottles in the liquor cabinet, and checking out the medicine cabinet and taking all the good pills and just leaving the tylenol.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I've said before, when you have people talking on how to protect yourself from the police you have issues.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly subby, he was just making sure the door hinges were functioning correctly in case he needed to make a quick tactical withdrawal in the face of incoming enemy fire. Of course, as a civilian you wouldn't understand these things, or the constant, life-threatening peril under which police operate. Truly it is the deadliest of career to which these brave warriors dedicate themselves.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Let us praise the bravery of Brett, the methed out roofer, and Miguel, the Honduran landscaper
 
FaultyFacetiousness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I have seen police SEARCH a car before.  Cars are made of LOTS of pieces.  It would really surprise you to see them spread out all over the ground.  The owner sure was.


Buddy and I bought a seized car from a police auction. 15 yo Porsche 911 for $500 ... but they had GUTTED the interior looking for drugs. No upholstery on the seats, carpet in tatters, headliner slashed ... and somehow also the battery and starter were gone too.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Nice to see the continuation of hiring psychopaths.


Higher than this one?

designingbuildings.co.ukView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Nice to see the continuation of hiring psychopaths.


Shh.  Pointing out that cops are psychopaths makes moderates grumpy.  Do you want to force them to vote for more republicans?  Well, do you?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't feel bad if people started flying drones into police parking lots and leaving thermite charges on top of the officer's jacked up 4 wheel drives.

Nope, wouldn't feel bad at all looking at the burned out husks of their penis extensions.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: Znuh: Nice to see the continuation of hiring psychopaths.

Higher than this one?

[designingbuildings.co.uk image 680x885]


The amyloid plaques must be getting to me.  It took like 8 seconds to figure out why I should give you +1 Funny.

Bravo!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FaultyFacetiousness: Marcus Aurelius: I have seen police SEARCH a car before.  Cars are made of LOTS of pieces.  It would really surprise you to see them spread out all over the ground.  The owner sure was.

Buddy and I bought a seized car from a police auction. 15 yo Porsche 911 for $500 ... but they had GUTTED the interior looking for drugs. No upholstery on the seats, carpet in tatters, headliner slashed ... and somehow also the battery and starter were gone too.


A friend of mine bought a BMW convertible that had been seized by the police.

Evidently one officer thought it would be funny to yank off the upper radiator hose from the still running engine and gave himself 2nd degree burns when he got sprayed with 200F coolant. 

He wasn't wrong, it's kinda funny.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My two experiences with car searches were underwhelming.

My first was my car being searched and the deputy didn't find my baggie of weed but arrested me anyway. The weed was still in the car when I got the car out of impound the next day. He had made a big mess in the car, but no drug charges so I was okay with that.

The second was when I was installing communications equipment in vehicles for a variety of government agencies. I found a baggie of crack in a sporty little Acura that had been seized, and was being outfitted for use, by the U.S. Marshals. This car had been gone over numerous times during impound, seizure, and evidence gathering procedures and I found crack in it about five minutes into the job.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a couple of decades ago, a little town i grew up in wanted 2 years of collage to apply to be a cop.
after you defund the cops it will probably be a high school diploma.
after that it will then be open to any bully in school...

the lower you aim the more people that can apply.
 
JesseL
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WTP 2: a couple of decades ago, a little town i grew up in wanted 2 years of collage to apply to be a cop.


That's ridiculous. I can't see spending more that an hour on a collage like that.

hancocks-paducah.comView Full Size
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
 My FIL has a smaller desk safe that has a broken handle. I was helping him move some things and I asked about it. He said, "That's courtesy of California's finest". His son, my BIL now, when he was 15 or 16 got their house raided by the cops for allegedly dealing weed at school. So they had a warrant to search his room and common areas. The safe was in the parents bedroom closet. The handle wasn't broken before the search, but was after. But there was no mention of it being broken or attempted to be searched during the raid in the reports. Funny how that happens.
They apparently tried to force it open by smashing the handle but it didn't budge. Some of the cheap ones can be forced open. Just check out Lockpicking Laywer for proof of that.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [Fark user image 850x875]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not like anyone should be shocked by this.

Pigs gonna pig.

Its what they do.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shall we all post our surprised faces?
 
orbister
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SansNeural: orbister: Znuh: Nice to see the continuation of hiring psychopaths.

Higher than this one?

[designingbuildings.co.uk image 680x885]

The amyloid plaques must be getting to me.  It took like 8 seconds to figure out why I should give you +1 Funny.

Bravo!


Merci beaucoup.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Virginia lawyer who says cops used an armored vehicle to tear apart her unlocked door"

I recall some years ago I watched this show on Hulu about cops serving search warrants and doing shiat like this. They would use this grappling hook on a chain and shove it through a window, then use an armored vehicle to drive off, pulling the window out. More often than not it would take out a section of the wall as well, I recall one where they pulled half the side of a house down. These guys would enter a house like they were seal team 6 going after Bin Laden.

The problem was they almost never found shiat. They acted like they were going after some drug kingpin, and all they'd find was half a joint, or a baggie with some residue in it. Maybe some drug paraphernalia or a small rock of crack and the occasional handgun.
 
dracos31
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Massena is a shiathole, surrounded by shiatholes. It is very unsurprising that one of the mongoloids they managed to trick into being a "cop" there has anger and self-control issues.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Wait, do cops ever execute warrants without deliberately breaking stuff? Honestly never heard of that.


Yes, if it's people they don't want to piss off.  Just "rich" isn't really enough unless it's stupid ass rich.  Mostly because by the time they're willing to serve a warrant on the rich types, they're pretty damn sure it's a slam dunk so if they piss them off whatever.  The "Well as this goes they were careful and considerate" searches I've seen have mostly been "We have a warrant to search a victim's residence or whatever because we think there may be evidence relevant to the attacker." stuff.  Even some hardass who cares cops will draw the line at ratfarking a victim's shiat when they've already been through some hairy stuff.

/no, not seen them professionally or anything
//did used to hang out with people that had it happen more often than they'd like
///one of them was even genuinely reformed - cops kinda drove him nuts as he truly wasn't up to shiat - hard to live down a history
 
