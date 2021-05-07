 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   When you let your child's lice infestation get so bad that it depletes her hemoglobin to 10% of normal and almost kills her, that's a jailin'   (yahoo.com) divider line
53
    More: Sick, Hemoglobin, Red blood cell, 4-year-old daughter's lice infestation, Renewable energy, Indiana police, Oxygen, severe case of head lice, Philip Dunne MP  
•       •       •

1169 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2021 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The girls also got lice in November and their mother "was just too lazy to help comb them out and it would start all over again," the grandmother said in her testimony.

It doesn't matter whether you comb them; the only part that matters is killing them and their eggs with a pesticide shampoo, which means they weren't even doing that.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this to the tune of Dean Martin's That's Amore?
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if you're too poor to buy Rid, rubbing alcohol does the job nicely.

// Don't ask me how I know that, but I does.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_iacovone: Is this to the tune of Dean Martin's That's Amore?


Naw the lyrics are also too lousy.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: The girls also got lice in November and their mother "was just too lazy to help comb them out and it would start all over again," the grandmother said in her testimony.

It doesn't matter whether you comb them; the only part that matters is killing them and their eggs with a pesticide shampoo, which means they weren't even doing that.


Shampoo? What are you a wuss? Dag gummit kerosene worked fine for my dad and his pappy it'll be fine for these kids.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand how they could just let this happen. It's a real head scratcher.
 
Barricaded Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To reduce her hemoglobin levels that poor girl's head must have been visibly swarming with lice.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now your just nit picking.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just waiting for the usual idiots to show up demanding "MY LICE! MY RIGHTS!".
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
mom looks exactly like what you picture.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size

cms.prod.nypr.digitalView Full Size
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Get a load of the links at the end of that story.  What are ya tryna do to me Yahoo.

Mom shoots 10-year-old son and places body in car trunk, Kentucky cops say
Hypothermic baby found face-down in woods to likely survive in 'miracle,' MI cops say
'Mommy did it,' stabbed 5-year-old girl told her grandma, Pennsylvania police say
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
♪ ♫ Lice, lice baby ♪ ♫

Say it twice 'cause they got it twice...
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: Is this to the tune of Dean Martin's That's Amore?


When your kid's little head
Is by lice infested,
That's a jailin'.

When your little goblin
Has no hemoglobin,
That's a jailin'.
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i found this pic of her dad
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


On the case.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTA: Child services removed the children from their mother, 26-year-old Shyanne Singh, and placed them in their grandparents' custody, police said. The girls' grandmother told police she asked Singh how the lice got so bad, and the mom responded that "she didn't notice, and that (she) was just in a fog," according to the affidavit.

Me thinks some hillbilly heroin might be involved.
 
Monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

koder: The girls also got lice in November and their mother "was just too lazy to help comb them out and it would start all over again," the grandmother said in her testimony.

It doesn't matter whether you comb them; the only part that matters is killing them and their eggs with a pesticide shampoo, which means they weren't even doing that.


That shampoo has stopped working in a lot of cases - they've basically evolved to be resistant. Combing, with a tea tree-based conditioner is usually a better, more effective option. Ever been to rural Ireland for a month with two kids who came up with lice? I have.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Moments after leaving the hospital

mommyish.comView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Article had a helpful pic...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: Get a load of the links at the end of that story.  What are ya tryna do to me Yahoo.

Mom shoots 10-year-old son and places body in car trunk, Kentucky cops say
Hypothermic baby found face-down in woods to likely survive in 'miracle,' MI cops say
'Mommy did it,' stabbed 5-year-old girl told her grandma, Pennsylvania police say


I came in here to say the links at the end are a farking horror show. Thanks, Yahoo.
"We see you're interested in stories about parents abusing, neglecting, and killing their children, so here's some more!"
 
Monkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Monkey: koder: The girls also got lice in November and their mother "was just too lazy to help comb them out and it would start all over again," the grandmother said in her testimony.

It doesn't matter whether you comb them; the only part that matters is killing them and their eggs with a pesticide shampoo, which means they weren't even doing that.

That shampoo has stopped working in a lot of cases - they've basically evolved to be resistant. Combing, with a tea tree-based conditioner is usually a better, more effective option. Ever been to rural Ireland for a month with two kids who came up with lice? I have.


Also, you MUST comb. You've got to get rid of the eggs and nits, or they will just start over again. My wife and I have been through this 4 or 5 times.

No, my children aren't dirty neglected people. They just go to school, and have friends. That they apparently rub their heads against.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

groppet: koder: The girls also got lice in November and their mother "was just too lazy to help comb them out and it would start all over again," the grandmother said in her testimony.

It doesn't matter whether you comb them; the only part that matters is killing them and their eggs with a pesticide shampoo, which means they weren't even doing that.

Shampoo? What are you a wuss? Dag gummit kerosene worked fine for my dad and his pappy it'll be fine for these kids.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
we had lice hit the little scarfs once years ago. i told the wife that if it happened again the girls are getting pixie cuts.  thank the baby jebus (and my genetics) that their hair is arrow straight.   i can't imagine trying to get those combs through curly hair.

that said. it is a pain but very fixable with a modicum of effort.  you can't be high on oxy though so i can see why this mom struggled.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Monkey: koder: The girls also got lice in November and their mother "was just too lazy to help comb them out and it would start all over again," the grandmother said in her testimony.

It doesn't matter whether you comb them; the only part that matters is killing them and their eggs with a pesticide shampoo, which means they weren't even doing that.

That shampoo has stopped working in a lot of cases - they've basically evolved to be resistant. Combing, with a tea tree-based conditioner is usually a better, more effective option. Ever been to rural Ireland for a month with two kids who came up with lice? I have.


A friend who lived in Central America said that lime juice was used against scabies (successfully).  I wonder if that would work for lice?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Monkey: Monkey: koder: The girls also got lice in November and their mother "was just too lazy to help comb them out and it would start all over again," the grandmother said in her testimony.

It doesn't matter whether you comb them; the only part that matters is killing them and their eggs with a pesticide shampoo, which means they weren't even doing that.

That shampoo has stopped working in a lot of cases - they've basically evolved to be resistant. Combing, with a tea tree-based conditioner is usually a better, more effective option. Ever been to rural Ireland for a month with two kids who came up with lice? I have.

Also, you MUST comb. You've got to get rid of the eggs and nits, or they will just start over again. My wife and I have been through this 4 or 5 times.

No, my children aren't dirty neglected people. They just go to school, and have friends. That they apparently rub their heads against.


Our local elementary school had an outbreak (sigh, was that a PITA).  Turns out the school had a nice comfy couch for the kids.   Comfy and loaded with lice.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: And if you're too poor to buy Rid, rubbing alcohol does the job nicely.

// Don't ask me how I know that, but I does.


Back in the day, mom would get Kwell from the local Health Services clinic. We were lower income, and are non white, so certain things were taken care of by Gov't offices.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This story reminds me of my adopted daughter.  When we picked her up, she had a chronic lice infestation for so long patches of hair were missing.  We had to cut her hair and treat it multiple times.  It was hard to get the nits out of the scabs.  Also, some stuff that's available by prescription will kill nits, but most OTC shampoos don't.  If you use those, you have to comb them out and/or retreat every week for a while.

No way this kid's bugs weren't noticeable with that much blood loss.  There were likely visible clumps of hair missing.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: Mom shoots 10-year-old son and places body in car trunk, Kentucky cops say
Hypothermic baby found face-down in woods to likely survive in 'miracle,' MI cops say
'Mommy did it,' stabbed 5-year-old girl told her grandma, Pennsylvania police say


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Monkey: Monkey: koder: The girls also got lice in November and their mother "was just too lazy to help comb them out and it would start all over again," the grandmother said in her testimony.

It doesn't matter whether you comb them; the only part that matters is killing them and their eggs with a pesticide shampoo, which means they weren't even doing that.

That shampoo has stopped working in a lot of cases - they've basically evolved to be resistant. Combing, with a tea tree-based conditioner is usually a better, more effective option. Ever been to rural Ireland for a month with two kids who came up with lice? I have.

Also, you MUST comb. You've got to get rid of the eggs and nits, or they will just start over again. My wife and I have been through this 4 or 5 times.

No, my children aren't dirty neglected people. They just go to school, and have friends. That they apparently rub their heads against.


teatree oil, lots of laundry and lots of time with the nit combs is the cure.

Also if you find out a parent is sending their kid to school with under-treated lice feel free to shame them (the parent) publicly.  it's the same if they had strep, chick pox or pink eye or any other of the myriad of highly contagious childhood illnesses. we had one family in the school district that routinely sent their 3 walking vectors to school with serious lice issues.  the principals finally said enough and expelled the kids until it was dealt with but it took months and dozens of families were spending hours a night dealing with re-infestations because of them.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Monkey: Monkey: koder: The girls also got lice in November and their mother "was just too lazy to help comb them out and it would start all over again," the grandmother said in her testimony.

It doesn't matter whether you comb them; the only part that matters is killing them and their eggs with a pesticide shampoo, which means they weren't even doing that.

That shampoo has stopped working in a lot of cases - they've basically evolved to be resistant. Combing, with a tea tree-based conditioner is usually a better, more effective option. Ever been to rural Ireland for a month with two kids who came up with lice? I have.

Also, you MUST comb. You've got to get rid of the eggs and nits, or they will just start over again. My wife and I have been through this 4 or 5 times.

No, my children aren't dirty neglected people. They just go to school, and have friends. That they apparently rub their heads against.


The fact that they've gotten lice 4 or 5 times is actually evidence that they *are* clean and you do take good care of them. (It's apparently easier for lice to get onto frequently shampoo'd hair or some shiat, the oils are a weak defense mechanism. This is not to say you SHOULDN'T shampoo your kid--just that ya *shouldn't* feel any guilt!)
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Monkey: Monkey: koder: The girls also got lice in November and their mother "was just too lazy to help comb them out and it would start all over again," the grandmother said in her testimony.

It doesn't matter whether you comb them; the only part that matters is killing them and their eggs with a pesticide shampoo, which means they weren't even doing that.

That shampoo has stopped working in a lot of cases - they've basically evolved to be resistant. Combing, with a tea tree-based conditioner is usually a better, more effective option. Ever been to rural Ireland for a month with two kids who came up with lice? I have.

Also, you MUST comb. You've got to get rid of the eggs and nits, or they will just start over again. My wife and I have been through this 4 or 5 times.

No, my children aren't dirty neglected people. They just go to school, and have friends. That they apparently rub their heads against.


You want a nightmare marathon session of nitpicking and using those fine-toothed combs? Try it when my brother and I were kids and some classmate decided to share their pets with the school. We wore our hair long in wrapped braids, Plains Tribe style (as we were raised Kiowa) and could end up spending hours getting the the critters removed. We weren't about to cut our hair.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Southen Indiana. The Appalachia of the midwest.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you can't bite the bullet and shave the whole family. Well. Enjoy jail? fark.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
scontent.fsac1-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

koder: The girls also got lice in November and their mother "was just too lazy to help comb them out and it would start all over again," the grandmother said in her testimony.

It doesn't matter whether you comb them; the only part that matters is killing them and their eggs with a pesticide shampoo, which means they weren't even doing that.


You can absolutely use a fine comb to end an infestation by removing the lice and their eggs from hair.  But it require time, patience, and attention to details.  It's where the term "nit picking" comes from.

You can also get rid of head lice by shaving off every hair on the head but have to do it all the way down to the scalp (use a razor not just clippers).
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: mom looks exactly like what you picture.
[Fark user image image 810x456]


With that last name honestly she doesn't
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Use Head & Shoulders on dry hair and let it dry. Wash it out an hour later. It dessicates the bastards. I learned that from a Fark article about a doctor selling repackaged H&S shampoo to his patients for an exorbitant profit.
 
Pucca
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Monkey: Monkey: koder: The girls also got lice in November and their mother "was just too lazy to help comb them out and it would start all over again," the grandmother said in her testimony.

It doesn't matter whether you comb them; the only part that matters is killing them and their eggs with a pesticide shampoo, which means they weren't even doing that.

That shampoo has stopped working in a lot of cases - they've basically evolved to be resistant. Combing, with a tea tree-based conditioner is usually a better, more effective option. Ever been to rural Ireland for a month with two kids who came up with lice? I have.

Also, you MUST comb. You've got to get rid of the eggs and nits, or they will just start over again. My wife and I have been through this 4 or 5 times.

No, my children aren't dirty neglected people. They just go to school, and have friends. That they apparently rub their heads against.

teatree oil, lots of laundry and lots of time with the nit combs is the cure.

Also if you find out a parent is sending their kid to school with under-treated lice feel free to shame them (the parent) publicly.  it's the same if they had strep, chick pox or pink eye or any other of the myriad of highly contagious childhood illnesses. we had one family in the school district that routinely sent their 3 walking vectors to school with serious lice issues.  the principals finally said enough and expelled the kids until it was dealt with but it took months and dozens of families were spending hours a night dealing with re-infestations because of them.


I get it but expelling the children didn't do them any favors. Seems like the parents were neglecting them to begin with.  Unless I'm reading this wrong and they were allowed back after the lice was gone. I do feel bad for all the other children of course. The whole situation is just depressing.
 
Panatheist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: Get a load of the links at the end of that story.  What are ya tryna do to me Yahoo.

Mom shoots 10-year-old son and places body in car trunk, Kentucky cops say
Hypothermic baby found face-down in woods to likely survive in 'miracle,' MI cops say
'Mommy did it,' stabbed 5-year-old girl told her grandma, Pennsylvania police say


The mother of my nephews age 4 and 2 killed herself, and I believe my brother drove her to do it. Sweet dreams
//not funny
/misery loves company
 
akede
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The girls also got lice in November and their mother "was just too lazy to help comb them out and it would start all over again," the grandmother said in her testimony.

The grandmother knew about it, but did nothing. Now the kids are in the grandmother's care. Yeah, I don't see that ending well.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Close-Up Of Lice Infestation Removal
Youtube JlySrkIkOsI
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

koder: The girls also got lice in November and their mother "was just too lazy to help comb them out and it would start all over again," the grandmother said in her testimony.

It doesn't matter whether you comb them; the only part that matters is killing them and their eggs with a pesticide shampoo, which means they weren't even doing that.


Even if you treat the eggs, schools often want the dead eggs removed before the kids can come back.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: middleoftheday: Mom shoots 10-year-old son and places body in car trunk, Kentucky cops say
Hypothermic baby found face-down in woods to likely survive in 'miracle,' MI cops say
'Mommy did it,' stabbed 5-year-old girl told her grandma, Pennsylvania police say

[Fark user image image 500x282]


One rule we should stick to in this society: don't f*cking hurt kids. I'm not even that fond of kids but this kind of thing gives me the rage. Also as a pinko leftist commie liberal I don't believe in the death penalty, but people who hurt kids need to be shot immediately.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: tom baker's scarf: mom looks exactly like what you picture.
[Fark user image image 810x456]

With that last name honestly she doesn't


ignore the name.  just picture "mother of kid with epic lice infestation."

Pucca: tom baker's scarf: Monkey: Monkey: koder: The girls also got lice in November and their mother "was just too lazy to help comb them out and it would start all over again," the grandmother said in her testimony.

It doesn't matter whether you comb them; the only part that matters is killing them and their eggs with a pesticide shampoo, which means they weren't even doing that.

That shampoo has stopped working in a lot of cases - they've basically evolved to be resistant. Combing, with a tea tree-based conditioner is usually a better, more effective option. Ever been to rural Ireland for a month with two kids who came up with lice? I have.

Also, you MUST comb. You've got to get rid of the eggs and nits, or they will just start over again. My wife and I have been through this 4 or 5 times.

No, my children aren't dirty neglected people. They just go to school, and have friends. That they apparently rub their heads against.

teatree oil, lots of laundry and lots of time with the nit combs is the cure.

Also if you find out a parent is sending their kid to school with under-treated lice feel free to shame them (the parent) publicly.  it's the same if they had strep, chick pox or pink eye or any other of the myriad of highly contagious childhood illnesses. we had one family in the school district that routinely sent their 3 walking vectors to school with serious lice issues.  the principals finally said enough and expelled the kids until it was dealt with but it took months and dozens of families were spending hours a night dealing with re-infestations because of them.

I get it but expelling the children didn't do them any favors. Seems like the parents were neglecting them to begin with.  Unless I'm reading this wrong and they were allowed back after the lice was gone. I do feel bad for all the other children of course. The whole situation is just depressing.


that's where shaming the parents comes into play.  one of the reasons the principals finally put their feet down was the other parents calling and complaining nonstop.  i told one of them that if they didn't do something to address it i was pulling my kids out on count day and so were other parents i had talked to.

basically the only way to solve problems like this is to make your pain the pain of the people in charge.  We pressed the principals who pressed the parents who, finally solved the problem, which was ultimately a win for us and the kids.  if we had just kept enduring the lazy parents' laziness everyone would have been worse off.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

groppet: koder: The girls also got lice in November and their mother "was just too lazy to help comb them out and it would start all over again," the grandmother said in her testimony.

It doesn't matter whether you comb them; the only part that matters is killing them and their eggs with a pesticide shampoo, which means they weren't even doing that.

Shampoo? What are you a wuss? Dag gummit kerosene worked fine for my dad and his pappy it'll be fine for these kids.


Stupid hillbilly, we have technology and DDT nowadays.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Panatheist: The mother of my nephews age 4 and 2 killed herself, and I believe my brother drove her to do it. Sweet dreams
//not funny
/misery loves company


Did I accidentally stumble into a weird competition of some sort or
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: groppet: koder: The girls also got lice in November and their mother "was just too lazy to help comb them out and it would start all over again," the grandmother said in her testimony.

It doesn't matter whether you comb them; the only part that matters is killing them and their eggs with a pesticide shampoo, which means they weren't even doing that.

Shampoo? What are you a wuss? Dag gummit kerosene worked fine for my dad and his pappy it'll be fine for these kids.

Stupid hillbilly, we have technology and DDT nowadays.
[Fark user image image 425x342]


My mom was among the last required to go to a government boarding school for Native Americans, and said that a dusting of DDT was de rigueur for new and returning students at the time. (Late 1940s-early 1950s)
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Panatheist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: Panatheist: The mother of my nephews age 4 and 2 killed herself, and I believe my brother drove her to do it. Sweet dreams
//not funny
/misery loves company

Did I accidentally stumble into a weird competition of some sort or


just another chapter of the "its not so bad stop complaining" life
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.