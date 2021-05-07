 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   If at first you don't succeed. Florida Man style   (wesh.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Almost got five stars...oh well, he can try again in 5-7 years.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He's cuckoo for Cocoa cops
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did he steal that officer's pants?
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Having lived in Florida, I'm duly impressed he was able to drive at any appreciable rate of speed on I-95.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said that officers in Cocoa tried a pit maneuver, which sent the car into a wooded area. Officers tried to get Cummings out of the car, but said he was able to run away and jump into a second Cocoa police car that was running and unlocked."

Whatever you say, Sheriff Shiatwood.

Mmmmmm, Cocoa officers.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Two for you! You go, Glen Cocoa!"

/Got nothing
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
they must have had 20 cops with guns drawn, he runs to the car, there are cops standing right next to the cruiser and he still gets away.  I can only assume the guy is white because if he was black, he would have been put down.  The only reason I can see bullets didn't fly was maybe there was so many cops around, no one wanted to shoot out of fear of hitting another cop.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This Florida Man clearly wanted to go back to prison, and he will get his wish fulfilled.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sounds like that level has good drops
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hah, they charged him with firearm theft, there must have been a shotgun or rifle in the cruisers
 
cwheelie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How many times was he shot?
 
