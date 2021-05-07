 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Montana Standard)   "There was smoke in every orifice of the building," said Butte fire chief of blaze which destroyed historic watering hole   (mtstandard.com) divider line
13
    More: Sad, Street, Montana, The Damage, The Doors, iconic M&M Cigar Store, What Happened, Icon, Uptown Butte  
•       •       •

329 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2021 at 1:07 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
has anyone confirmed that he's telling the full truth instead of blowing smoke up our asses?
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh come now. First Piano Pat at the Sip n Dip and now the M&M??
This got to stop.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fart.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
...and nothing of val... WAIT, THE M&M?! FARKIN' TESLA, TR, AND JACK LONDON ALL FREQUENTED THAT PLACE! DUDE, WEAK!

/That only leaves The Oxford in Missoula, and The Rainbow in Billings as the last Frontier bars left. Dammitsomuch...
 
wiredroach
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How the old place looked in 2018:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snochick
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Our old stomping grounds. I'm so bummed.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

blender61: Oh come now. First Piano Pat at the Sip n Dip and now the M&M??
This got to stop.


It's a real shame about Pat. I know she fell and broke her hip a while ago. My only visit to the Sip and Dip was for lunch, so I never got to see her perform.

As for the M&M, it's also too bad, but I am never surprised by a structure fire in Butte.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: blender61: Oh come now. First Piano Pat at the Sip n Dip and now the M&M??
This got to stop.

It's a real shame about Pat. I know she fell and broke her hip a while ago. My only visit to the Sip and Dip was for lunch, so I never got to see her perform.

As for the M&M, it's also too bad, but I am never surprised by a structure fire in Butte.


Here you go. (Video at bottom of page)
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fire guts iconic M&M bar in Uptown Butte

Wow, that reached way uptown in Butte to get to the guts.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jedekai: ...and nothing of val... WAIT, THE M&M?! FARKIN' TESLA, TR, AND JACK LONDON ALL FREQUENTED THAT PLACE! DUDE, WEAK!

/That only leaves The Oxford in Missoula, and The Rainbow in Billings as the last Frontier bars left. Dammitsomuch...


I had breakfast at the Oxford yesterday; it's the only restaurant I've visited since being vaxxed.

Were you around back when they had live KENO there? A man sat in a horseshoe shaped booth full of controls and sold tickets. The game board with the numbers was on the wall; it would light up as the man called the numbers. People would chain smoke and play KENO all night as the Oxford never closes. They say they haven't locked the doors in decades. There was a strip club entrance in the back, but it closed long ago.

They served cow brain until the mad cow disease hit.

Anyway, it's a bit nicer now than it was- clean wood laminate floors, fresh paint on the walls every few years, etc. The men's room, on the other hand, is still a disgusting, awful place.

It will be a sad day if the Oxford were to close down.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Say it taint so.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Woot-woot in the Butte.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jedekai: ...and nothing of val... WAIT, THE M&M?! FARKIN' TESLA, TR, AND JACK LONDON ALL FREQUENTED THAT PLACE! DUDE, WEAK!

/That only leaves The Oxford in Missoula, and The Rainbow in Billings as the last Frontier bars left. Dammitsomuch...


Don't even say that.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.