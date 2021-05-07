 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Subby doesn't know which is more 'impressive', being known as the woman with the 'world's biggest mouth' or bragging that you can fit an entire McDonald's large fries into it (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
33
33 Comments     (+0 »)
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Article fails without picture of her own fist in her mouth, like a contortionist that can't kiss their own elbow.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hotdoginhallway.jpg?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom?
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Archer: You swallowed a pool ball?
Pam: I wish just one and I still got two to go
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, there was a day when the only people who bragged about shiat like this were drunken frat boys and guys who were D-Students all through school and needed something to brag about out of misery.

Then the Internet happened.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft. In the 70's I had a friend who liked to play "Eat that Big Mac" which goes like this: "I can eat that Bic Mac in 3 bites..." She always won because she could cram the entire Mac in her mouth and close her lips.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she's almost got a big enough mouth for me to fit...

/I keed
//it had to be said
///slashies
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not impressed.  Amy Klobuchar can fit an entire person in her mouth.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her: Want a hummer?
Man: One second, I need to tie a board across my ass so I don't accidentally fall in.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Separated at birth?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTFA: She can be seen in the clip cramming them all in as her mush continues to expand and she dribbles down her jaw.

Giggidy.

Also:

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Kinda reminds me of the Titans.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Her: Want a hummer?
Man: One second, I need to tie a board across my ass so I don't accidentally fall in.


She should definitely start a Pornhub channel.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Meanwhile in Angola...
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


These things were a mainstay of quirky shops for a while.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Biledriver: [Fark user image 396x273]
Meanwhile in Angola...


Reminds me of:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size

Scale comparison is accurate.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mike4688
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Sweet mother of God. The prophesy is true. The day has finally come. Mount up boys. Tonight we feast from the mouth of the chosen one."
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

FILE PHOTO
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

psychosis_inducing: [Fark user image image 425x587]

These things were a mainstay of quirky shops for a while.


I can taste the small batch, cane sugar, cucumber soda.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: [Fark user image image 324x215]FILE PHOTO


Her mouth may be big on her face or whatever but I am positive I could stuff at least twice as many fries in my fat gob.  They kind of smush down. That's not a lot.
 
guestguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
yummertime.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

flucto: Pfft. In the 70's I had a friend who liked to play "Eat that Big Mac" which goes like this: "I can eat that Bic Mac in 3 bites..." She always won because she could cram the entire Mac in her mouth and close her lips.


I'm feeding her now, she told me to tell you hello whopper jr.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
