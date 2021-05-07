 Skip to content
(EurekAlert) Your personal holodeck just took a big step closer to reality
36
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Geordi La Forge spent WAY to much time in the holodeck working on his calculations...if you know what I mean!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the holodeck was real they would have to spray the jizz out of it about a thousand times a day.

The insane amount of twisted and downright dangerous porn would probably drain the warp core.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holodeck Four
Youtube 6lobo3c0NFg
 
Perlin Noise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who is actually interested in this technology, that "article" says virtually nothing about it.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Back in my day we had sex with real aliens, none of this holographic crap.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Perlin Noise: As someone who is actually interested in this technology, that "article" says virtually nothing about it.


It's almost as if the technology doesn't exist.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: If the holodeck was real they would have to spray the jizz out of it about a thousand times a day.

The insane amount of twisted and downright dangerous porn would probably drain the warp core.




 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/6lobo3c0​NFg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


THAT'S F*CKING HILARIOUS!

Riker gets revved up but doesn't explore brave new worlds do he heads to the holodeck for some "me" time.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: dothemath: If the holodeck was real they would have to spray the jizz out of it about a thousand times a day.

The insane amount of twisted and downright dangerous porn would probably drain the warp core.






 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, a bunch of people would use it for porn, but I would love a good video game in there.

Assassins Creed or Ghost of Tsushima FTW!
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: If the holodeck was real they would have to spray the jizz out of it about a thousand times a day.

The insane amount of twisted and downright dangerous porn would probably drain the warp core.




Lower Decks guys problem.
 
SFSailor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snaptastic: Sure, a bunch of people would use it for porn, but I would love a good video game in there.

Assassins Creed or Ghost of Tsushima FTW!


THIS.

Volvo Ocean Race in the Southern Ocean, but can turn it off when you're sick of it?  Monaco F1 but no pesky "ramming $100M car into barricade worries"?  Flying with the Blue Angels without the whole "have to know how to fly" bit?

Sign. Me. Up.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can either carpet the entire house or wear shoes.

There is porn for the Quest and it's much more intense than watch on a flat screen.

I only tried a little. Initially, it was from the man's point of view with the woman on top. The next scene was from the woman's point of view with the man just about to jump on top. At that point, I bailed... Wasn't ready for that.


 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: If the holodeck was real they would have to spray the jizz out of it about a thousand times a day.

The insane amount of twisted and downright dangerous porn would probably drain the warp core.


Lower Decks pretty much confirmed that sex is all the holodeck is used for.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: [Fark user image 259x194]
Back in my day we had sex with real aliens, none of this holographic crap.


And when we knocked a lady up, we left without a trace, like real gentlemen.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  




 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Future House
Youtube fXbdsECREAs
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a great single image for an article about creating images.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SFSailor: Snaptastic: Sure, a bunch of people would use it for porn, but I would love a good video game in there.

Assassins Creed or Ghost of Tsushima FTW!

THIS.

Volvo Ocean Race in the Southern Ocean, but can turn it off when you're sick of it?  Monaco F1 but no pesky "ramming $100M car into barricade worries"?  Flying with the Blue Angels without the whole "have to know how to fly" bit?

Sign. Me. Up.


I found when I switched from film camera to digital that not having to worry about wasting film made me a worse photographer. Consequences can be good, is what I'm saying.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Perlin Noise: As someone who is actually interested in this technology, that "article" says virtually nothing about it.


The BYU page itself has more detail, including a video.  It looks seriously cool.  Tiny scale for now, but really cool.  TL;DR version, an invisible laser traps a tiny particle in mid-air and moves it around synchronously with a visible laser that illuminates the particle.  Basically like lasers and smoke machines, except one particle at a time.

Using lasers to create the displays of science fiction, inspired by Star Wars and Star Trek
Youtube N12i_FaHvOU
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: You can either carpet the entire house or wear shoes.

There is porn for the Quest and it's much more intense than watch on a flat screen.

I only tried a little. Initially, it was from the man's point of view with the woman on top. The next scene was from the woman's point of view with the man just about to jump on top. At that point, I bailed... Wasn't ready for that.

[Fark user image 800x800]



 
Creoena
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: Sure, a bunch of people would use it for porn, but I would love a good video game in there.

Assassins Creed or Ghost of Tsushima FTW!


Or real games. Baseball would be fun.


 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: [Fark user image 460x345]

[i.pinimg.com image 460x348]


I love that the nerd writers thought that making Riker a trombone player made him extra cool.

I guarantee you one of those dweebs played the trombone.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Let's stop saying holodeck and call it masturbatorium, because that's what 99.9999999% of such a device's use will be.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dothemath: Halfabee64: [Fark user image 460x345]

[i.pinimg.com image 460x348]

I love that the nerd writers thought that making Riker a trombone player made him extra cool.

I guarantee you one of those dweebs played the trombone.


Yes, and that nerd was Jonathan Frakes.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Anybody have any idea how much the optional Margot Robbie program is gonna run?

/ on second thought, I don't even give a shiat how much it's gonna cost
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: If the holodeck was real they would have to spray the jizz out of it about a thousand times a day.

The insane amount of twisted and downright dangerous porn would probably drain the warp core.


... and your point is?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Let's stop saying holodeck and call it masturbatorium, because that's what 99.9999999% of such a device's use will be.


You could say that about current VR goggles.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Does it have the scan lines and flicker though?

 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Anybody have any idea how much the optional Margot Robbie program is gonna run?

/ on second thought, I don't even give a shiat how much it's gonna cost


Im saving up for the Debra Winger/Sean Young 1982 expansion pack.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Tyrosine: Let's stop saying holodeck and call it masturbatorium, because that's what 99.9999999% of such a device's use will be.

You could say that about current VR goggles.


Fark user imageView Full Size

That's what I do with my real VR setup. Fly around looking for reasons to whip it out and beat my meat.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Does it have the scan lines and flicker though?
[th.bing.com image 338x270]


Yes, actually.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N12i_​F​aHvOU
 
X-Geek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Shut up and take my money.

 
SFSailor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: I found when I switched from film camera to digital that not having to worry about wasting film made me a worse photographer. Consequences can be good, is what I'm saying.


I also held off way longer than most because of that worry.  And because I didn't want to go digital until I could afford a used cheap DSLR.

I found that I wound up taking a LOT more pictures.  So I had a bunch more terrible pictures.  But I also got a ~lot~ better.  Average moved way up, but there was a lot more junk.

If I can practice trimming a kite at midnight in the Southern Ocean, and blow up one after another needing nothing more than a reboot to try again, with no worries about the repair/replacement cost?  I'll be a lot less likely to blow up the real one on a normal day in SF!
 
