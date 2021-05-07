 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Never trust a poodle, they'll give you up in a heartbeat   (msn.com) divider line
3
    More: Interesting, Dog, Poodle, 47-year-old woman, Majorca, Private detectives, Palma, Majorca, Prince Rupert of the Rhine, Spanish police  
•       •       •

749 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2021 at 11:19 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're walking around with a dog that looks like this, yeah, people are going to notice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Their dogged work led to her arrest.

Okay, which one of you Farkers works for the BBC?
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Persnickety: If you're walking around with a dog that looks like this, yeah, people are going to notice.

[Fark user image image 529x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.