(Independent)   Morons burn syringe effigy in Moroni
posted to Main » on 07 May 2021 at 11:35 AM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a giant...
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"What a bunch of fargin' ice holes"
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cargo cultist primitives.
 
EL EM
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Came for the deportation article. Not disappoint.
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Can we get Bugs Bunny to do the thing with the saw on Utah please?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Get a seer stone, Moronis!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A normal May party incudes putting underwear on your head.   This must have been awesome, a bit of Burning Man but without the caffeine.
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The stupid, it burns.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I used to think that a tyranny of people doing the right thing is still a tyranny, and therefore bad. Nowadays I'm not so sure.
If you think wearing a mask is a paedophile satanist plot to deprive you of oxygen to give you the made up China Virus so Bill Gates can sterilise you with a vaccine that doesn't do anything except mind control or whatever.... Then maybe you shouldn't be allowed to have children, your DNA is bad, and you should feel bad.

Or is that too far? I have a slight hangover today, so might be a touch crankier than usual.

He created us to gather one with another to talk about Him. Mask-less and #fearless.

Please, does it actually say in your book of shiatty 3,000 year old morals that you were created by a god to just talk about him (or her)?

Is asking someone to DIAF okay? Because he should.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Are the Mormons anti-vax?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Remember when the Russian troll factory would egg impressionable dullard Americans on?

Russia organized 2 sides of a Texas protest and encouraged 'both sides to battle in the streets'

Are they at it again or has it become a self-sustaining chain-reaction of derp?
 
gamera1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I think these rallies are FANTASTIC.   They should hold more rallies, indoors preferably, for anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers to celebrate their freedoms together.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Are the Mormons anti-vax?


They tend toward the ultra-conservative end of the political spectrum, so some probably are.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Are the Mormons anti-vax?


The church is not.
Top Mormon leaders get Covid vaccine and urge church members to do the same. Will they?

But Utah has a strong, strong streak of "ain't nobody gonna tell me what ta do!" and  "if The Libs are fer it I'm agin it!!!" and sovereign citizen "libertarianism".
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's a good thing we already solved stuff like smallpox & polio, because we would never be able to cure those things today with these chuckefarks running around.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: A normal May party incudes putting underwear on your head.   This must have been awesome, a bit of Burning Man but without the caffeine.


Or booze, or nudity, or fun....
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: It's a good thing we already solved stuff like smallpox & polio, because we would never be able to cure those things today with these chuckefarks running around.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gamera1: I think these rallies are FANTASTIC.   They should hold more rallies, indoors preferably, for anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers to celebrate their freedoms together.


And allow the SARS-CoV-2 to mutate into even more infectious and deadlier strains - brilliant!
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jon Krakauer in his book "Under the Banner of Heaven" points out that the FBI has a very big white collar Crime and Fraud division in their Salt Lake City office partially because of a Mormon ethos going back to the religion's founding that camming non-church members is okay as long as the Church benefits (John Smith's lynching may have had less to do with religious bigotry and more to do with the rampant counterfeiting he engaged in using church printing presses)  but also because Mormons themselves seem to have a naïve streak a mile wide and will uncredulously accept assertions no matter how wild that are made by a fellow church member
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cool. Build a wall/fence around them.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, decades ago, there was a lot of excitement about what "the future" would be like.  Flying cars, cancer cured, weather control, ordering your groceries through something that looked like a tv, etc.  The one thing no one anticipated was that there would be SO MANY REALLY STUPID PEOPLE in the future.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cool, I get an excuse to post this awesome CCR B-side track
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Effigy
Youtube LGEENWVlu0c
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Are the Mormons anti-vax?


Their top leaders came out in favor of vaccination which did not please some members one bit. The church has a mixed history.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wantoncunnilinguslover: Can we get Bugs Bunny to do the thing with the saw on Utah please?


He's still busy on Texas
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Son, I am disapponted.

Moroni is not in Utah. It's in Spain. Mind you, the Mormons have an angel named Moroni. That's how I know Moroni is a town in Spain.
 
