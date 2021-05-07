 Skip to content
(CBS News)   The NRA's Person of the Week is a plucky little twelve year old girl from Rigby Idaho who is doing her part to smash that "glass ceiling" by showing that girls can be school shooters too   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    High school, middle school, Police, Lucy Long, Rigby Middle School, Middle school, Idaho, sixth-grade girl  
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Anything you can do I can better..."
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real mature, Kayleigh.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
crappy shooting kid
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet she was teased/bullied and or someone liking Billy before she had a chance to send him a note

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is now the time to talk about gun control?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mental Health Week during Mental Health Month?

Fark it. USA should be designated a Mental Health Nation at this point, because this deference to gun violence is f*cking insane.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The previous green had a better headline.

Yet another repeat for repeats week.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paige no!!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't like Mondays."
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farks sake, good on the teacher for disarming her, and I'm glad no one died at least.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: "Anything you can do I can better..."


Yeah, except aim.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: farks sake, good on the teacher for disarming her, and I'm glad no one died at least.


Only because the police didn't get there in time.

I guarantee some cop had "middle school girl" on his bingo card, and boy is he pissed right now.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scary: male adolescent with a grudge and access to firearms

nuclear: female adolescent with a grudge and access to firearms.

[carrie.jpg]
 
caguru
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess there were no good girls with a gun in school that day.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody run...................
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'The suspect is from the nearby city of Idaho Falls'

Did the 6th grader drive to a neighboring city? Does the kid take the bus to a different city for school every day? This is confusing.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
equality
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Is now the time to talk about gun control?


Not until there is a 2 year buffer from the last mass/school shooting. Until then we talk about voter restrictions.
 
Random Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was her name Janie?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still wonder how many of these we could stop if the media spent most of the time reporting on them denigrating the shooter. If some kid knew he was going to be the "acne-riddled shooter" or "some loser with a gun", I feel it just wouldn't have the same appeal on the fame front...
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Everybody run...................


🎵 Janie's got a gun
Janie's got a gun
Her whole world's come undone
From lookin' straight at the sun🎵
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume the glass ceiling was bulletproof since she didn't try to shoot it.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gdb.voanews.comView Full Size
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abbarach: jso2897: Everybody run...................

🎵 Janie's got a gun
Janie's got a gun
Her whole world's come undone
From lookin' straight at the sun🎵


Fark user imageView Full Size

[shakes fist, then rocks out]
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's typical.  In their culture, this is an acceptable way to solve a problem.  They call it a 2nd Amendment Solution.  These people will never rise up and overcome until their leaders speak out about this.  Why won't they speak out?  Sad.
 
Bigdogdaddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never understood the parents of these kids.  When I had kids at home, I took them hunting.  They each owned shotguns but all my guns were locked up as well as had trigger locks on them.  It actually saved my son.  Once when he was in highschool and his mom and I were both at work, a farmer came down the road with the sheriff and they accused my son of shooting his dog.  I took the sheriff in and showed him where the guns were locked up and that they also had trigger locks on them and I had the only key.  Glad I did.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Alleged victims"?

Whatisthisidon'teven.jpg
 
drsewell
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I Don't like Mondays
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The silicon chip inside her head got switched to overload a couple of days late I guess.
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I still wonder how many of these we could stop if the media spent most of the time reporting on them denigrating the shooter. If some kid knew he was going to be the "acne-riddled shooter" or "some loser with a gun", I feel it just wouldn't have the same appeal on the fame front...


"some loser with a gun"

Uh, thats not how it works in this country.
If you have a gun then you are automatically cool and awesome.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: "Alleged victims"?

Whatisthisidon'teven.jpg


We need to stop framing the quintessential American experience of a school shooting as being a victim, but rather celebrate it as an opportunity to bask in the warm of the 2nd Amendment.  Were they *really* victims, or is this a step towards a newfound hobby of gun collecting?  We don't know.
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: Smoking GNU: "Alleged victims"?

Whatisthisidon'teven.jpg

We need to stop framing the quintessential American experience of a school shooting as being a victim, but rather celebrate it as an opportunity to bask in the warm of the 2nd Amendment.  Were they *really* victims, or is this a step towards a newfound hobby of gun collecting?  We don't know.


Fark user imageView Full Size

.45 Caliber Justice Dispenser.
 
finnished
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bigdogdaddy: I never understood the parents of these kids.  When I had kids at home, I took them hunting.  They each owned shotguns but all my guns were locked up as well as had trigger locks on them.  It actually saved my son.  Once when he was in highschool and his mom and I were both at work, a farmer came down the road with the sheriff and they accused my son of shooting his dog.  I took the sheriff in and showed him where the guns were locked up and that they also had trigger locks on them and I had the only key.  Glad I did.


Is your son the Lockpicking Lawyer?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: 'The suspect is from the nearby city of Idaho Falls'

Did the 6th grader drive to a neighboring city? Does the kid take the bus to a different city for school every day? This is confusing.


I suppose in the grand scheme of things one could say that Rigby was "near" Idaho Falls.

But yes, it is confusing.  Why is a child from Idaho falls going to school in Rigby?  May as well go to school in Rexburg or St. Anthony.

My best speculation is that Mom and Dad don't live together.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: Somaticasual: I still wonder how many of these we could stop if the media spent most of the time reporting on them denigrating the shooter. If some kid knew he was going to be the "acne-riddled shooter" or "some loser with a gun", I feel it just wouldn't have the same appeal on the fame front...

"some loser with a gun"

Uh, thats not how it works in this country.
If you have a gun then you are automatically cool and awesome.


Crap. You did the math....
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
....just wondering how to close to the line we are NOW before there will be any attempt at change?

There was massive internet outrage after the Sandy Hooks school shooting.  Things were going to change.  Jon Stewart and John Oliver were everywhere calling for commitment.  Politicians lying through their teeth.

I had posted on Fark then, that nothing was going to change

\hey!  look!  I'm freaking Nostro -farking- deimus!
\\How many more will be enough?
 
mike_d85
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Only 3 shots fired and most of the victims were hit in extremities?  I'm guessing she was out to shoot 1 person and everything else was bad aim/behind the target.  Too bad I'll never notice the followup in the dozen school shootings that will happen between now and when they finally release those details.

Also, apparently Idaho doesn't have any fatal school shootings.  Kudos to Idaho.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Crap. You did the math....


Its a blessing and a curse.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


Yes, and we're stuck with it forever because apparently it is absolutely impossible to change the US Constitution... "amend" it, if you will.
 
brilett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She just earned her Junior Militia Merit Badge.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

rockymountainrider: Things were going to change.


Said literally nobody.
Not a single Republican gave a shiat.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sleze: Is now the time to talk about gun control?


No, it's time to talk about arming teachers.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

rockymountainrider: I had posted on Fark then, that nothing was going to change


With every mass shooting, there's always the "lets ban guns" rhetoric right afterwards. Nothing changes. If it does, then its got something to do with limiting the size of bullets that can fit inside a magazine or something like that.

Want to stop gun violence? Get rid of the guns. It's like solving the traffic issues in cities. Want to elevate traffic? Get rid of the cars, don't widen the streets...
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bigdogdaddy: I never understood the parents of these kids.  When I had kids at home, I took them hunting.  They each owned shotguns but all my guns were locked up as well as had trigger locks on them.  It actually saved my son.  Once when he was in highschool and his mom and I were both at work, a farmer came down the road with the sheriff and they accused my son of shooting his dog.  I took the sheriff in and showed him where the guns were locked up and that they also had trigger locks on them and I had the only key.  Glad I did.


I picked the lock on my father's toolbox when I was 7.  He replaced it with a more secure one, I picked that one too.

His gun (.22 hunting rifle from when he was a kid) on the other hand he did not lock... he thought he had made it safe by removing the firing pin.  I was about halfway through making another one when I grew a couple more brain cells and decided firing it in a built-up area might not be the best idea.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Whatever reforms wouldn't have stopped this specific shooting are hereby invalid forever. (Continues for every shooting until we outright ban guns outside of very narrow and specific exceptions.)
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: Want to stop gun violence? Get rid of the guns.


Nope.
Guns are literally the only thing Republicans have to offer the average American. Other than that they are corporate servants who exist to finally eliminate the middle class and further stratify American society into two groups, the super rich and the poor.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: Want to stop gun violence? Get rid of the guns. It's like solving the traffic issues in cities. Want to elevate traffic? Get rid of the cars, don't widen the streets...


You want to solve the obesity epidemic? Get rid of all the scales.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: steklo: Want to stop gun violence? Get rid of the guns. It's like solving the traffic issues in cities. Want to elevate traffic? Get rid of the cars, don't widen the streets...

You want to solve the obesity epidemic? Get rid of all the scales.


I feel like "get rid of the donuts" would be a more apt analogy. Your comparison is more like "stop reporting gun crimes."
 
