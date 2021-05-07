 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   What kind of "Medical play set" for kids is this?   (twitter.com) divider line
60
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

1555 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2021 at 9:52 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A doctor needs a stethoscope to listen to the heart. And if you complain about how cold it is, she can shoot you.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gun fires COVID vaccines.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of obscured by that long barreled pump-action/ revolver but the package seems to say:

WARNING: PLAY A GAME!
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those suppositories are huge.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, before they need medical attention, the patient has to be injured. Duh.

Cause and effect.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Well, before they need medical attention, the patient has to be injured. Duh.

Cause and effect.


"911! I was hunting with my friend and I accidentally shot him! I think he's dead!"
"Can you check and make sure?"
*BLAM*
"Yep, he's definitely dead!"
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guns....and bowling pins?.....are useful tools for everyday doctors.  My GED in medical stuff says so.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more concerned about the duck and bowling pin
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The replies are unhinged.
 
Dinki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously it's designed for the American market.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gun is to simulate victims of being shot

As for the bowling pins, perhaps its there to simulate those who shove strange stuff in their butt?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinki: Obviously it's designed for the American market.


Licensed by the NRA.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's for those times where you have to hijack a plane to Italy so that you can get your son cancer treatments.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's for doctors who work in a bad neighborhood.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I see are various choking hazards.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere out there is a Chinese factory that had a bunch of left over cheap plastic toys and the plant manager has simply stopped giving a fark.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DuneClimber: It's for doctors who work in a bad neighborhood.


What Doctors Who in a bad neighborhood look like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gramma: All I see are various choking hazards.


username totally checks out
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I think someone misunderstood when they said, "Doctors give shots."
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah, where are the handcuffs...?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is clearly for doctors in the upcoming zombie apocalypse.  Check out the patient, if they are infected, double-tap to the head.  If they are just ill, you give them the suppositories and a rubber ducky for being a good patient.

You people lack imagination.
 
skyotter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I looked for the Obvious Plant logo.
 
mrparks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ever seen an EE during Flu season? It's for doing the needful.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's the Lil' Foreign Rectal Object kit.

You get five points for retrieving the pills and ducks, fifteen points for the bowling pin, and 100 points for extracting the gun without causing permanent tissue damage.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You can wait around for patients to show up...or you can be proactive. That's just good business
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


unavailable for comment
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A gun, ducks, bowling pins, stethoscope... sounds like they had a bunch of random toys leftover at the factory and put them all together to try and sell.
 
Number 216
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A doctor working in this clinic could possibly use that kids play set if they don't have one of their own already
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The ducks and bowling pins are control groups for determining if your patient is a witch.  The gun is if the test is positive.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This must be what Rand Paul used in his medical training.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wegro: Those suppositories are huge.


Wuss.
 
Gramma
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Somewhere out there is a Chinese factory that had a bunch of left over cheap plastic toys and the plant manager has simply stopped giving a fark.


Told someone to include the device for giving a shot and well, here we are.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

Paul_VanDerMeer: This is about how f*cked up a country can be. Why would a doctor need a ...? https://t.co/cPaG0rvtbl


I'm going for an english-chinese-english translation error.

"Tool to give shots with" or something similar.
 
mrparks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mrparks: Ever seen an EE during Flu season? It's for doing the needful.


ER. Stupid giant thumbs.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's like the live version of Google translate, they got the doctor toys right, but then second guessed themselves and thought "it's going to America and I'm not 100% on "doctor" so I'll just tack on some guns and call it a day"
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's so the doctor can go and enjoy some time at the range after a hard day at the hospital.  What's the problem.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How else are the kids gonna learn to shoot the patients they didn't save in the head before they come back all zombified?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Really late-term abortions.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: I'm more concerned about the duck and bowling pin


Medschool frat halls are still frat halls, yo.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: The replies are unhinged.


I read down until I found someone debunking the whole thing. They said the gun wasn't "in the plastic" so apparently "fake!"... but that makes the ducks and bowling pins even more irrelevant and raises a lot of questions about the darts.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bowling pins, ducks, and a gun, plus the pictures on the cardboard (microscope, flasks, clipboard) don't match any of the items actually included.  Probably just the cheapest among cheap toddler toys imported from wherever that cost a couple cents to make (hence no real effort at making the theme and toys match) and they sell for a couple bucks. Ultimately, you're just buying colored plastic to give to an almost-infant to let them toss around, so no one cares.  Manufacturer probably just has a mismatch in supplies of toys vs packaging and is just optimizing their output by removing the need for anything to go together instead of spending the extra time or money to deal with it.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Made in China.  Knows their target audience.  Simple
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Either your signature or your brains are going to be on the HIPPA release form."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

enry: The gun fires COVID vaccines.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

caffeine_addict: Made in China.  Knows their target audience.  Simple


"We accidentally made a bunch of random shiat the same color.  Just package it together and get it the hell out of here!"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wegro: Those suppositories are huge.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Number 216: [Fark user image 425x337]

A doctor working in this clinic could possibly use that kids play set if they don't have one of their own already


Santa shouldn't have been dressed that way. The fat elf farker was asking for it.
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.