(NBC Washington)   NFL announces that it's giving away 50 free Super Bowl tickets to fans who've been fully vaccinated. Presumably they'll locate the winners through their microchips   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, the New York Jets have a chance to go.
 
Klivian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fans will have to share their story of why they got vaccinated

Isn't "I don't want to farking die" not a good enough reason?
 
Klivian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Whoops, forgive the double negative

/preview is your friend
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Second prize is a hundred tickets.
 
0per
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We just want to get all the lemmings in one place.  Makes the next step much easier.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Second prize is a hundred tickets.


Third prize is a suite with Roger Goddell
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I would have liked to have seen a Lions Super Bowl...The Hunt For '21 Winner
 
Mukster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"no need to enter, Bill Gates will give you a call."
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What's funny is microchipping makes some sense due to the vaccination card counterfeiting.
 
Watubi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The rest of the 59,950 tickets will go to unvaccinated sponsors
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
