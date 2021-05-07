 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   Are Massholes truly the worst drivers in the world, here is a webcam to prove it   (boston.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, live video feed of a Salem intersection, things StopSignCam, owner of the camera, TikTok user JhbTeam, chat service Discord, platform Twitch, full stop, stop signs  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I felt like I was in the demolition derby, and everyone was trying to smash my car, in Boston. I have driven in a lot of American cities, and Boston deserves special mention. In Orlando, with its' high speeds, they are actually trying to hurt you, not just your car.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rhode Island drivers definitely try their best to compete.

It's like commuting to work in:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A challenger appears:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miami has very aggressive drivers.  Nothing beats the ton of drivers that are stuck in traffic, with a car that doesn't have a working A/C unit, while completely wired from Cuban coffee.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Traffic around here is already picking back up to pre-pandemic levels.  Crud.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, there are no worse drivers in the United States than Marylanders. Other states have shiatty drivers, certainly. This can't be disputed. But equally indisputable is that when it comes to the absolutely massive quantity of bad drivers in Maryland as a proportion of total drivers, and then when you look at the individual, off-the-charts badness of each of those drivers as compared to individual bad drivers from other states, no place -- perhaps no place on Earth -- comes close. Cars bearing a Maryland license should be treated like active bombs. Operating a motor vehicle with a Maryland driver's license should be considered a charge at least equal to reckless driving.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I dont know about their driving but I think there should be a ten year ban on gritty Boston crime movies. They are officially the Worst White People.

Boston is basically racist San Francisco.
 
vogonity
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This headline, is it a question or a statement?  Both?  Neither?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have to commute down 93 every day now. It's stressful and I hate it, but I'm getting used to it.

The thing to remember about driving in Boston is that it's not about rules, it's about communication: If the other drivers know what you're doing and will avoid hitting you, (and vice-versa) that's what's most important. Need to make a left right as the light turns green? If the other driver hesitates, that's permission (and if you don't you'll probably cause a traffic jam anyway.) Need to cut across 4 lanes in bumper-to-bumper traffic? Signal, be steady, make it obvious, and they'll let you through. Make eye-contact, take little openings when they're given, and be ready to let people ahead of you.

And okay, yes, sometimes the communication includes calling someone a farking syphilitic ass-nuggent and threatening to shiat on his grandmother when he passes you at 75 mph in the breakdown lane when you're trying to exit, but hey, that's just life sometimes.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Everyone knows that the country's worst drivers are all in whatever state I live in, it's scientific fact.
 
bthom37
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I learned to drive in RI.  The only thing that scared me on the road was Massachusetts drivers.

Driving to Logan to pick up my girlfriend was always a terrifying adventure.  Particularly where I24 met I95 (IIRC).  One mile to cross 4-5 lanes of highway traffic to catch the right exit.

Once I left RI and moved outside the Northeast, I realized how psychotically aggressive I'd learned to drive.
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Driving on local Boston roads with Bostonians is mostly fine. It's when you add NH plates that things get shiatty.
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And just avoid driving on Moving Day if you can. Student parent s with UHauls are a goddamned menace.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
are fark submitters- worse at punctuation: than people who drive poorly]
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

eek

/SFer
 
AWalleigh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hey, fahk you, guy.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Everyone should drive like Pennsylvanians. Overly courteous to a fault. Any bad interaction anyone's had on a PA road can be attributed to NY and NJ drivers.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My first time in Boston, I died in a duckboat tour.  Well ... I should have.  Because the duck boat ran over a car, and just kept going.

The driver didn't seem to mind, and just continued driving his broke-arse car to work.

But driving in Manhattan, in Chinatown, at noon?  I've never seen chaos like that before, and nobody crashed.  It was fun.  Freeing, in a way.  It didn't bother me, and I fit right in.

Which I never would have expected until I was there.  But Boston ...?  Wow.  The only thing worse is a Rhode Island driver that's upset about not qualifying for a Masshole tag.
 
robodog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Interceptor1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was driving a mini van through Boston with a bunch of coworkers. One of my more sober coworkers asked, "So Interceptor1, what do you think of Boston traffic?" To which I replied, "I see no traffic, only pylons".

/  We made great time
//  Maryland driver for the win!!!
/// 3s
 
comrade
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lol. I opened it and the first thing I saw was a cop suv roll through the stop with barely even slowing down.
 
comrade
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I lived and drove in Boston for a couple of years.  There are so many people that double park to just in run and pick up a coffee or whatever that one time I saw two double parkers facing opposite directions and completely blocking the street. After a few minutes people just started driving on the sidewalk to get around the cars.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Driving in Paris was fun. I only say that because it was always in rented cars as I didn't need to own one myself.

You need to drive with purpose. Not necessarily aggressive driving, but if you do not make it clear that you want to go in a certain way, then someone else will do it. Lines? They are ignored. If you can fit eight Smart Cars across the two lanes at a traffic light, then there will be nine squeezed in.

Then there is priorité à droite. A car coming from the right has the right of way. It's weird for an American driver.

And then the périphérique, where merging traffic has the right of way.

And finally, l'Étoille. I would go to the top of the arc and just watch the traffic. When driving, I avoided it at first. But I came to love it. The only roundabout in France that the incoming traffic has the right of way. I learned how to swing out to the inner circle when merging from the ave de la Grande Armée, quickly bypassing the mess of the intervening five avenues, and then smoothly and assertively (see first paragraph) getting over to enter the Champs-Élysées. It was the pinnacle of French driving.

And then having the roof of your car slapped by a motorcyclist because you are in the far left lane on the highway, but not keeping all the way to the left so that motorcycles can freely move while you sit in that wonderful holiday traffic with all of Paris.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cities put stop signs where yield signs would work.  This is not news.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I checked it out. The only people stopping are those waiting on traffic. It's pretty obvious visibility is poor which contributes to the roll throughs.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I learned to drive in RI too. Nothing like having a new license and driving the old 195-to-95 split going north, where you had to both merge and make your way across three lanes in about a quarter of a mile or get forced off an exit.

Once I left RI and moved outside the Northeast, I realized how psychotically aggressive I'd learned to drive.

You mean not everyone slowly rolls out into traffic until someone, afraid for their car, lets you in? That move works in Boston and NYC.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The five states with the lowest death rates per 100 million vehicle miles traveled are:
Massachusetts: 0.54 deaths per 100 million miles
Minnesota: 0.63 deaths per 100 million miles
New Jersey 0.73 deaths per 100 million miles
Rhode Island: 0.74 deaths per 100 million miles
New York: 0.76 deaths per 100 million miles

/Just sayin'
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The lowest death rates per mile are on crowded highways with great hospitals nearby.  The highest are on open two lane roads far from civilization.
 
gerrychampoux
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I used to travel frequently to Boston.
I'm convinced that when the locals buy a new car, they remove the brakes and install another horn.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Saudi drivers are the worst in the world.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Day-um
 
bthom37
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

When I left RI I moved to a state that has center turning lanes.  All I could think of was how many deaths would result from those being implemented in RI.
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'd vote for the Romans.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One of the last times I was driving near Boston on the interstate, I got passed and cut off at my exit by an expensive SUV towing a boat which almost turned over going into the curve of the exit.
 
