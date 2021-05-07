 Skip to content
(NPR)   In a year where hundreds of thousands of people lost a loved one, companies are slowly realizing that bombarding people with "Hey don't forget mom on Mother's Day" sales pitches might not exactly be the most welcome or sensitive approach   (npr.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That happens every year and it never bothered them before.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
ACME supermarkets are doing an instore announcement that says 'don't forget your 'forever' mom'

I have heard pets getting their 'forever' home, but when is a mom NOT a forever mom?

Anyway, not offended, just very odd.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: That happens every year and it never bothered them before.


Which just proves that Covid is no worse than
the flu
car accidents
cancer
the concept of time.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: I have heard pets getting their 'forever' home, but when is a mom NOT a forever mom?


Check out "adoption" for more details.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: ACME supermarkets are doing an instore announcement that says 'don't forget your 'forever' mom'

I have heard pets getting their 'forever' home, but when is a mom NOT a forever mom?

Anyway, not offended, just very odd.


When kids get disowned, or toxic parents are cut out of children's lives.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My favorite Mother-in-law died just before Mother's Day last year from Covid. Covid SUCKS...so do anti-maskers.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This Mother's Day, don't forget your mom like your dad forgot his condom.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was going to buy my mom an urn for Mother's Day, but she seems comfortable enough in the cardboard box. Maybe for Christmas.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My 90-ish mom is in assisted living. I was able to see her in person once in the past year. They let us suit up and go into her hospital room because she was expected to die from Covid within a day. I scratched her back and held her hand.

She perked up that day and beat the virus.

/ I'm newly vaccinated and can start visiting in person next week.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The first Father's Day after my dad died was brutal. One random ad somehow got to me and pushed me into uncontrollable sobbing.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheez_Wit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My mother was an horrible woman who never met anyone she didn't want to manipulate and take advantage of, including her own family. We were barely on speaking terms when she died a year and a half ago, and I should have cut her out of my life a long time before that. So I'm good without the Mother's Day emails, thanks.
 
