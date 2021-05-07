 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Coal use fades as power generators switch to renewables. Montana's solution? Sue everybody for not buying their coal   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Wyoming, Utah, Renewable energy, Fossil fuel, U.S. state, Coal, State, Mining  
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby read an article about Wyoming setting up a fund to sue other states to use their coal. Subby's solution? Submit a headline about Montana.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CTRL+F "Montana"

Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

little big man: CTRL+F "Montana"

Wyoming is faced by a transition to renewable energy that's gathering pace across America


See, it's in there. You just weren't looking hard enough.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Demetrius: little big man: CTRL+F "Montana"

[Fark user image 220x144] [View Full Size image _x_]


Wyoming is faced by a transition to renewable energy that's gathering pace across America


See, it's in there. You just weren't looking hard enough.


Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Those states will be combined before we know it anyway.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
To even things out, a critical article about Montana has to be submitted and refer to Wyoming in the headline.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They could probably replace coal just by finding a way to harness the energy of burning stupid.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Slate Money was talking about how in the UK(?) they have periods where the cost of electric is negative.  There is a surplus during some points of sunny, windy days.

Apparently, one year they had 32 periods in a year where the price of energy went negative.  Most recent year 323 such extra energy events.  They're investment in renewables is becoming noticeable.

Can't wait for us to become that future society where energy is relatively free.
 
Hoarseman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Subby, it's Wisconsin.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Could swear we just had this same story. In any event, Montana should suck a dick, that's what they should do.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Everyone knows Wyoming doesn't really exist.

Do you know anyone from Wyoming?

Garfield explains why Wyoming doesn't exist
Youtube twCZpezeNFE
 
yarnothuntin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's not Socialism when they do it even when what they are doing is the actual definition of Socialism.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What a not-at-all obvious attempt to line a buddy's pockets! The judge will never see that coming!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How does that even work?

Unless you have a contract that says that you'll buy X tons of coal for Y price over Z years in order to get a better price, what basis would they have to sue?

That's like Kroger suing vegans for not buying meat.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
All those white people states look alike.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, i can sue my neighbours for not buying my painted pinecones at Christmas time?
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fellow Republicans previously proposed banning the closure of any coal plants in the state. Haroldson said phasing out coal would risk the sort of disastrous power blackouts suffered by Texas in February. "It is time we start truly caring about the future," he said.

Coal failed in Texas in February as well.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: How does that even work?

Unless you have a contract that says that you'll buy X tons of coal for Y price over Z years in order to get a better price, what basis would they have to sue?

That's like Kroger suing vegans for not buying meat.


Interstate commerce clause of the Constitution. It's why in Ohio we're forced to take other states' trash.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: How does that even work?

Unless you have a contract that says that you'll buy X tons of coal for Y price over Z years in order to get a better price, what basis would they have to sue?

That's like Kroger suing vegans for not buying meat.


I didn't see a specific "other side" to this strategy, but the article implied they're going to go after states that basically prohibit the use of coal energy.  So, if your state restricts power generation/purchase to non-coal sources, then this WY legal fund would come after you because free market or something.

However, the other implication in the article is that everyone knows this isn't going to work (including Republican politicians) but it's just another piece of GOP performance art for their constituents who will immediately turn on them if they say anything except "the problem definitely isn't our local socioeconomic system, it's those liberals somewhere else that are making your life bad."
 
miscreant
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: How does that even work?

Unless you have a contract that says that you'll buy X tons of coal for Y price over Z years in order to get a better price, what basis would they have to sue?

That's like Kroger suing vegans for not buying meat.


It won't work, and they know it:

Godby said lawmakers privately acknowledge that coal is in a steep decline that will force either cuts in services or wildly unpopular tax increases, but that fighting for the industry publicly has become a litmus test for the Republican-voting electorate.

"The lawsuits will fulfill that rhetoric because it will look like the state is pushing back against the leftists," he said. "But it's symbolic, the fight is over - even if you win a court case it's a pyrrhic victory because no-one really wants the coal. The losses to the state are going to be so large that the rationale is to try to postpone that for as long as possible."

They could invest their "war chest" into diversifying the economy there, but that would take some actual brains, and these are Republican politicians we're talking about.
 
Alebak
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm sure there's some counter suit that can be filed if they actually try this.

It's a toothless threat, can Wyoming even risk having to pay damages for wasting people's time?
 
miscreant
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: TheGreatGazoo: How does that even work?

Unless you have a contract that says that you'll buy X tons of coal for Y price over Z years in order to get a better price, what basis would they have to sue?

That's like Kroger suing vegans for not buying meat.

Interstate commerce clause of the Constitution. It's why in Ohio we're forced to take other states' trash.


Only if the state government opened up your state to taking trash in general. You can't discriminate based on the originating state. However, if you're not a state that takes trash at all (or uses coal at all), then there's no discrimination
 
Petey4335
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe... just maybe one day these people will realize there are more uses for coal than burning it to boil water to push some rotors around to induce some stator current.

Maybe, i dunno, realize power generation by coal is dropping, and concentrate on some other uses? Polymers, carbon fiber, and steel are not going away
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Fellow Republicans previously proposed banning the closure of any coal plants in the state. Haroldson said phasing out coal would risk the sort of disastrous power blackouts suffered by Texas in February. "It is time we start truly caring about the future," he said.

Coal failed in Texas in February as well.


Wind didnt fail in Minnesota where it was far colder.  But that requires infrastructure investment that doesnt generate an immediate profit.
 
IronMensan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wyoming, Montana, what's the difference?

Seriously, what's the difference?
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Demetrius: little big man: CTRL+F "Montana"

[Fark user image 220x144] [View Full Size image _x_]


Wyoming is faced by a transition to renewable energy that's gathering pace across America


See, it's in there. You just weren't looking hard enough.


I'm glad I was able to see Montana.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's natural gas that's killing coal. Renewable energy is just the extra kick in the balls after it's already down.
 
guestguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: How does that even work?

Unless you have a contract that says that you'll buy X tons of coal for Y price over Z years in order to get a better price, what basis would they have to sue?

That's like Kroger suing vegans for not buying meat.


It doesn't work...neither does lying about election fraud in order to claim your candidate is still president.  Reality, facts, and the law are inconveniences to Republicans.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: Demetrius: little big man: CTRL+F "Montana"

[Fark user image 220x144] [View Full Size image _x_]


Wyoming is faced by a transition to renewable energy that's gathering pace across America


See, it's in there. You just weren't looking hard enough.

I'm glad I was able to see Montana.


From your front porch?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Buggy whip manufacturers to sue car buyers for not buying their buggy whips.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Fellow Republicans previously proposed banning the closure of any coal plants in the state. Haroldson said phasing out coal would risk the sort of disastrous power blackouts suffered by Texas in February. "It is time we start truly caring about the future," he said.

Coal failed in Texas in February as well.


Republicans and facts aren't exactly on speaking terms most days.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: How does that even work?

Unless you have a contract that says that you'll buy X tons of coal for Y price over Z years in order to get a better price, what basis would they have to sue?

That's like Kroger suing vegans for not buying meat.


It doesn't work, and won't work. It's 100% purely performative and they absolutely know it.

This is just more GOP riling up the base bullshiat.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Everyone knows Wyoming doesn't really exist.

Do you know anyone from Wyoming?

[YouTube video: Garfield explains why Wyoming doesn't exist]


This one claims to be living there. A bit iffy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
'Conservatives' wasting tax payer money in my country?

/I had no idea that WY was the only state that exports coal
//because that's the only way you could violate the constitution
///if it were banning trade from a particular state
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: TheGreatGazoo: How does that even work?

Unless you have a contract that says that you'll buy X tons of coal for Y price over Z years in order to get a better price, what basis would they have to sue?

That's like Kroger suing vegans for not buying meat.

Interstate commerce clause of the Constitution. It's why in Ohio we're forced to take other states' trash.


It's Ohio.  We didn't think you'd notice.
 
guestguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Godby said lawmakers privately acknowledge that coal is in a steep decline that will force either cuts in services or wildly unpopular tax increases, but that fighting for the industry publicly has become a litmus test for the Republican-voting electorate.

"The lawsuits will fulfill that rhetoric because it will look like the state is pushing back against the leftists," he said. "But it's symbolic, the fight is over - even if you win a court case it's a pyrrhic victory because no-one really wants the coal. The losses to the state are going to be so large that the rationale is to try to postpone that for as long as possible."

JFC, rather than facing the harsh situation before them, and proactively taking measures to adapt and grow...they throw away money and time on empty "stigginit" gestures in order to score cheap political points with their moronic base.  That state deserves what's coming to them.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: That's like Kroger suing vegans for not buying meat.


Except I might get behind that.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hoarseman: Subby, it's Wisconsin.


no its becky
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: How does that even work?

Unless you have a contract that says that you'll buy X tons of coal for Y price over Z years in order to get a better price, what basis would they have to sue?

That's like Kroger suing vegans for not buying meat.


Or a bunch of red states suing Colorado shortly after they legalized MJ because of just that.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
First of all, the article is about Wyoming. Second, they have huge wind farms in Wyoming. What're they gonna do, shut them down?
 
blasterz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Those states will be combined before we know it anyway.


And allow them to go down to the two senators and one rep they barely deserve for a combined population smaller than that of Philadelphia? Your keyboard to FSM's orecchiette, brother.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

guestguy: That state deserves what's coming to them.


Giant bailouts funded with Blue State Taxes?
Fark user imageView Full Size

You know that's how they're going to try to do it.  Might even be worth it if the GQP was willing to horse trade, but they will want something for nothing as usual. Party of deadbeats.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
With millions of acres of cheap land and access to natural resources, Wyoming could become a hub for production of solar panels or batteries absorbing some of the job loss from coal production decline, but no they can't do that because AOC or some stupid shiat.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Let the free market decide.
Unless it decides that your Republican greed is bullshiat and ruining things for everyone and nobody wants it.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Conservatives spend a lot of time screeching about frivolous lawsuits, then turn around and try to sue folks for not buying their product. Also, is this that "free market" they're always going on about? They have no principles beyond "fark you, gimmie what I want".
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Advernaut: So, i can sue my neighbours for not buying my painted pinecones at Christmas time?


I'm gonna open a retail store downtown, doesn't really matter what I'm selling, and I'll just sue everyone who walks by without coming in to buy something.  People who come into the store but leave without buying anything get sued for double damages.

This brilliant business model was my thesis project for the MBA degree I got in Wyoming.  I never thought it would go bigly time like this!
 
nitropissering
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ambivalence: First of all, the article is about Wyoming. Second, they have huge wind farms in Wyoming. What're they gonna do, shut them down?


They'll probably sue themselves.
 
