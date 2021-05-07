 Skip to content
A group that has significant contact with the public also has lower vaccination rates than the general population. Gee, I wonder who could be so unwilling to protect the public?
    Public health, Vaccine, Police, Vaccination, Police officer, police departments  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seriously?

Don't they want it for their OWN sake since they get exposed to all kinds of filthy strangers on the job?!?!?

I mean I get it. Cops are not exactly selected from among the best and brightest at top universities, but still...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Serious question for you farkers:  Does anyone know why far right types prefer the J&J vaccine? (Besides the religious / stem cell argument)

I have a right winger at work who won't get the vaccine until he can specifically get the J&J and he is not religious.
 
Captain Scratch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's one dose. None of this "come back in three weeks", which sounds like someone telling them what to do. Just a guess.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Serious question for you farkers:  Does anyone know why far right types prefer the J&J vaccine? (Besides the religious / stem cell argument)

I have a right winger at work who won't get the vaccine until he can specifically get the J&J and he is not religious.


Religious people don't want J&J, that's the one (tenuously) connected to abortion. I think the conspiracy theory with the others is they change your DNA.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make it mandatory.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most cops watch Fox News.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: SpectroBoy: Serious question for you farkers:  Does anyone know why far right types prefer the J&J vaccine? (Besides the religious / stem cell argument)

I have a right winger at work who won't get the vaccine until he can specifically get the J&J and he is not religious.

Religious people don't want J&J, that's the one (tenuously) connected to abortion. I think the conspiracy theory with the others is they change your DNA.


my family trumpet said, "It's new technology.  We're all guinea pigs.  At least the J&J, it's a REGULAR vaccine....  DON'T LET THE KIDS TAKE IT."

/that last sentence is added for completeness
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Serious question for you farkers:  Does anyone know why far right types prefer the J&J vaccine? (Besides the religious / stem cell argument)

I have a right winger at work who won't get the vaccine until he can specifically get the J&J and he is not religious.


I could see J&J being preferred because (IIRC) it's one-and-done.  No substantial benefit otherwise.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't interact with police?

When an officer approaches you for anything, ask them if they are vaccinated. If they are not, refuse to interact with them unless they send an officer who is confirmed vaccinated.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: It's new technology.  We're all guinea pigs.  At least the J&J, it's a REGULAR vaccine....


That's the explanation I've heard from multiple people.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're worried it'll give them Swine Flu...
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police didn't join to protect or help their community, they signed on to hurt as many people as badly as possible. Not getting vaccinated is right up their alley, it'll lead to suffering.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Noticeably F.A.T.: SpectroBoy: Serious question for you farkers:  Does anyone know why far right types prefer the J&J vaccine? (Besides the religious / stem cell argument)

I have a right winger at work who won't get the vaccine until he can specifically get the J&J and he is not religious.

Religious people don't want J&J, that's the one (tenuously) connected to abortion. I think the conspiracy theory with the others is they change your DNA.

my family trumpet said, "It's new technology.  We're all guinea pigs.  At least the J&J, it's a REGULAR vaccine....  DON'T LET THE KIDS TAKE IT."

/that last sentence is added for completeness


This is the variant I've also heard, they're more comfortable with it because it was developed along more traditional lines.

Which as much as I'd want to question some of the overall reasoning my default position has been 'at least they're going to get vaccinated, maybe you SamFlagg should shut up and take the win there.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's also that intersection with the less educated.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The broader population includes elderly people who were specifically targeted for the first vaccinations. Something like 80+% over 65 have been vaccinated. It wouldn't be surprising if cops, being in a younger cohort, were lagging behind the overall average.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should see the shockingly low vaccination rate for TSA employees working the front line at airports. We were offered to be put to the front of the line in my state with the department of health vaccinating us just like police, firefighters, EMS, etc. The gave us paid time off to get the vaccine, paid for our drive to the vaccination location, and up to 2 paid sick days after to recover from the vaccine. It's like 3-5 people out of 40 immediately surrounding me that took the offer. No one else wants it for various excuses, mostly because they think we will be forfeiting a lot of paid time off if we get vaccinated.

This week we have 3-4 people out sick with confirmed COVID cases.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Serious question for you farkers:  Does anyone know why far right types prefer the J&J vaccine? (Besides the religious / stem cell argument)

I have a right winger at work who won't get the vaccine until he can specifically get the J&J and he is not religious.


He's a pussy afraid of needles.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most cops are Trump cult members, therefore idiots.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Noticeably F.A.T.: SpectroBoy: Serious question for you farkers:  Does anyone know why far right types prefer the J&J vaccine? (Besides the religious / stem cell argument)

I have a right winger at work who won't get the vaccine until he can specifically get the J&J and he is not religious.

Religious people don't want J&J, that's the one (tenuously) connected to abortion. I think the conspiracy theory with the others is they change your DNA.

my family trumpet said, "It's new technology.  We're all guinea pigs.  At least the J&J, it's a REGULAR vaccine....  DON'T LET THE KIDS TAKE IT."

/that last sentence is added for completeness


Sounds plausible. NGL, I haven't spent time doing a deep dive on covid conspiracies.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Police didn't join to protect or help their community, they signed on to hurt as many people as badly as possible. Not getting vaccinated is right up their alley, it'll lead to suffering.


Don't fret Bunky, they've been defunded, so they won't be around to break your training wheels.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Don't interact with police?

When an officer approaches you for anything, ask them if they are vaccinated. If they are not, refuse to interact with them unless they send an officer who is confirmed vaccinated.


Uh. Good luck with that? For most people that's a good way to get yourself beat up, electrocuted, imprisoned, and/or killed.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting sick from the vaccine twice was kind of a bummer. If I could have gotten J&J and only gotten sick from the vaccine once that would have been a big benefit.
 
wademh
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Serious question for you farkers:  Does anyone know why far right types prefer the J&J vaccine? (Besides the religious / stem cell argument)

I have a right winger at work who won't get the vaccine until he can specifically get the J&J and he is not religious.


I had one person tell me on-line that they wanted the J&J vaccine because they don't like the mRNA technology and don't like the idea of some foreign RNA making proteins inside their cells.

I then had to explain that the adenovirus vaccine (J&J) injects DNA into their cells nucleus, that gets transcribed into mRNA and then the cells make the Spike protein so mRNA is being used to make protein in all of these vaccines. After a few rounds of being told I was wrong I got them to admit it. Then they reversed and said something about 'but that's proven technology' or some such. Essentially, they were brainwashed to believe that mRNA vaccines were scary and wouldn't hear anything against that.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: west.la.lawyer: It's new technology.  We're all guinea pigs.  At least the J&J, it's a REGULAR vaccine....

That's the explanation I've heard from multiple people.


I think I'll take a "traditional" vaccine like the JJ one as a booster for the Pfizer ones I already had, probably sometime around August. By then, I think I won't be taking anybody's "place in line".
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cops are stupid idiots. Most jurisdictions require no more than a high school diploma. I went to high school with a couple of guys who become cops. Bullies and numbskulls then, same now.
ACAB
 
johnny queso
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
this should not be a surprise to anyone.
 
Anubislg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Neighbor who's a cop regularly holds super-spreader events at his house, inviting several families outside his own to come party....inside.

Then again this is the same neighbor cop who almost blew my dad's head off for closing the trash can too loudly and spooking him.

So yeah....not surprised in the least.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There must be a psych profile that says "Get the job that's going to get you injured on the job so you can collect lifetime disability benefits."   The Klinger Gambit was popular on MASH.  But it was dressed up to look pretty.  This doesn't look pretty.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: SpectroBoy: Serious question for you farkers:  Does anyone know why far right types prefer the J&J vaccine? (Besides the religious / stem cell argument)

I have a right winger at work who won't get the vaccine until he can specifically get the J&J and he is not religious.

Religious people don't want J&J, that's the one (tenuously) connected to abortion. I think the conspiracy theory with the others is they change your DNA.


Oh yeah! I forgot about all craziness about "ZOMG mRNA will turn you in to a ghey frog!" nonsense.

I just can't keep up. At least I had the good sense not to ask the guy himself. If he had started talking about it changing his DNA we would have ended up in HR.  :)
 
nursetim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gramma: Getting sick from the vaccine twice was kind of a bummer. If I could have gotten J&J and only gotten sick from the vaccine once that would have been a big benefit.


That was why I opted for the J&J vaccine.  I was able to get mine before our high school spring soccer season (I'm a Referee).  I would of waited until near the end of May to get either if the 2 dose vaccines. I also got really sick the day after, so my inclination to take that into account was correct.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SamFlagg: west.la.lawyer: Noticeably F.A.T.: SpectroBoy: Serious question for you farkers:  Does anyone know why far right types prefer the J&J vaccine? (Besides the religious / stem cell argument)

I have a right winger at work who won't get the vaccine until he can specifically get the J&J and he is not religious.

Religious people don't want J&J, that's the one (tenuously) connected to abortion. I think the conspiracy theory with the others is they change your DNA.

my family trumpet said, "It's new technology.  We're all guinea pigs.  At least the J&J, it's a REGULAR vaccine....  DON'T LET THE KIDS TAKE IT."

/that last sentence is added for completeness

This is the variant I've also heard, they're more comfortable with it because it was developed along more traditional lines.

Which as much as I'd want to question some of the overall reasoning my default position has been 'at least they're going to get vaccinated, maybe you SamFlagg should shut up and take the win there.


Exactly what I did.
Once he said he was going to get ANY vaccine I just shut up.

I was curious why it was so important to him, but knew better than to go down that rabbit hole.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: mrmopar5287: Don't interact with police?

When an officer approaches you for anything, ask them if they are vaccinated. If they are not, refuse to interact with them unless they send an officer who is confirmed vaccinated.

Uh. Good luck with that? For most people that's a good way to get yourself beat up, electrocuted, imprisoned, and/or killed.


I'm having trouble imagining ANY cop walking away just because you asked him to. Once you made the mistake of questioning him in ANY WAY he will just go in to full on dick mode and get more in your face to demonstrate who is in control.

oink.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wademh: SpectroBoy: Serious question for you farkers:  Does anyone know why far right types prefer the J&J vaccine? (Besides the religious / stem cell argument)

I have a right winger at work who won't get the vaccine until he can specifically get the J&J and he is not religious.

I had one person tell me on-line that they wanted the J&J vaccine because they don't like the mRNA technology and don't like the idea of some foreign RNA making proteins inside their cells.

I then had to explain that the adenovirus vaccine (J&J) injects DNA into their cells nucleus, that gets transcribed into mRNA and then the cells make the Spike protein so mRNA is being used to make protein in all of these vaccines. After a few rounds of being told I was wrong I got them to admit it. Then they reversed and said something about 'but that's proven technology' or some such. Essentially, they were brainwashed to believe that mRNA vaccines were scary and wouldn't hear anything against that.


Yeah, he fits that profile. Perpetually scared far right baby man.
 
nursetim
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Noticeably F.A.T.: SpectroBoy: Serious question for you farkers:  Does anyone know why far right types prefer the J&J vaccine? (Besides the religious / stem cell argument)

I have a right winger at work who won't get the vaccine until he can specifically get the J&J and he is not religious.

Religious people don't want J&J, that's the one (tenuously) connected to abortion. I think the conspiracy theory with the others is they change your DNA.

Oh yeah! I forgot about all craziness about "ZOMG mRNA will turn you in to a ghey frog!" nonsense.

I just can't keep up. At least I had the good sense not to ask the guy himself. If he had started talking about it changing his DNA we would have ended up in HR.  :)


I had a coworker mention that when we had a very short conversation about vaccines. I did not want to go down that road about how that's not how that works.
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Get vaccinated or quit your job and change your career stupid cops.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Serious question for you farkers:  Does anyone know why far right types prefer the J&J vaccine? (Besides the religious / stem cell argument)



I'm not a crazy right winger or anything, but I feel that's not completely ridiculous logic.  I wanted to get J&J and wanted that for my pregnant wife as well, since there's been really no studies on pregnant women and the vaccines, but the J&J is a tried and true technology that is used with pregnant women.  We didn't find a place that was doing J&J specifically, so we both ended up doing Moderna since we obviously want to get vaccinated asap.  Whatever logic people have to give themselves to get vaccinated is fine by me!
 
Bruscar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Gee, could there be a relationship between local LEO driving TAXPAYER FUNDED police cars with the motto "The Thin Blue Line for Trump" painted on the cars and a refusal to get vaccinated?

Let them get Covid-19.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But if they get COVID they will be too sick to torture and kill Black people!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wademh: SpectroBoy: Serious question for you farkers:  Does anyone know why far right types prefer the J&J vaccine? (Besides the religious / stem cell argument)

I have a right winger at work who won't get the vaccine until he can specifically get the J&J and he is not religious.

I had one person tell me on-line that they wanted the J&J vaccine because they don't like the mRNA technology and don't like the idea of some foreign RNA making proteins inside their cells.

I then had to explain that the adenovirus vaccine (J&J) injects DNA into their cells nucleus, that gets transcribed into mRNA and then the cells make the Spike protein so mRNA is being used to make protein in all of these vaccines. After a few rounds of being told I was wrong I got them to admit it. Then they reversed and said something about 'but that's proven technology' or some such. Essentially, they were brainwashed to believe that mRNA vaccines were scary and wouldn't hear anything against that.


They only want time-tested vaccine technology. Right. Variolation it is then.
 
