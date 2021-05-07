 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Economic "experts" expected 1,000,000 jobs to be created in April. They were only off by about 80%. Meanwhile, if you miss a deadline at work you get fired   (cnbc.com)
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There would have been more jobs filled if the lazy slackers on unemployment would have gotten off their asses and worked for peanuts.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Montana and South Carolina are ending pandemic benefits, because cruelty is the point.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Guess we do need that Biden stim then.
Interesting futures reaction, DJIA down, NASDAQ up.  Are they thinking that techs will do better because, uh, more people still working at home or something?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Republicans still opposing the american jobs act?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Guess we do need that Biden stim then.
Interesting futures reaction, DJIA down, NASDAQ up.  Are they thinking that techs will do better because, uh, more people still working at home or something?


They do. I do NOT think funds will flood back in after they have made moves to go into re-opening. It's going to be a helluva day.

It could soar if they do move from the reopen trade to tech, or it could crash if they decide they want to cash out and see what happens.

Pre-market is just a bunch of people trying to game the direction. 9:30am we'll see.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Republicans still opposing the american jobs act?


Did a democrat propose it? Then, yes.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: KarmicDisaster: Guess we do need that Biden stim then.
Interesting futures reaction, DJIA down, NASDAQ up.  Are they thinking that techs will do better because, uh, more people still working at home or something?

They do. I do NOT think funds will flood back in after they have made moves to go into re-opening. It's going to be a helluva day.

It could soar if they do move from the reopen trade to tech, or it could crash if they decide they want to cash out and see what happens.

Pre-market is just a bunch of people trying to game the direction. 9:30am we'll see.


Might also mean that the economy is not growing very fast and inflation might not be as big a problem as was hypothesized. Could be a very slow ramp up back to normal, especially if the Republicans manage to "compromise" the stim package away.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: NewportBarGuy: KarmicDisaster: Guess we do need that Biden stim then.
Interesting futures reaction, DJIA down, NASDAQ up.  Are they thinking that techs will do better because, uh, more people still working at home or something?

They do. I do NOT think funds will flood back in after they have made moves to go into re-opening. It's going to be a helluva day.

It could soar if they do move from the reopen trade to tech, or it could crash if they decide they want to cash out and see what happens.

Pre-market is just a bunch of people trying to game the direction. 9:30am we'll see.

Might also mean that the economy is not growing very fast and inflation might not be as big a problem as was hypothesized. Could be a very slow ramp up back to normal, especially if the Republicans manage to "compromise" the stim package away.


Oh my god absolutely... the market has not only priced in return to normal but like 5% GDP growth going forward. Reality is much, much different.

They've been blindly hoping and being just ridiculous about all of this.

I really don;t care about the stock market at this point. Unemployment % is up and we still have millions of people out of work. We have a serious situation on our hands and they had BETTER pass these stimulus bills ASAP.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I enjoy the sound of deadlines as they go whizzing by
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pundits should be punted.
 
Corvus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They are called estimates subby. There are not magical people who see into the future. Things change from predictions the are called "variables".

Sorry you missed you deadline at KFC.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meh.  After unemployment benefits begin to dry up and force more people into lower-wage jobs again the numbers will improve by the end of the year.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All these jobs are for fast food places...

right?

DRTA
 
1funguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Meanwhile Montana and South Carolina are ending pandemic benefits, because cruelty is the point.


The human body is 75% water.
The human brain is 80% water.

It just makes physical and psychological sense that we remain still.

Namaste
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: There would have been more jobs filled if the lazy slackers on unemployment would have gotten off their asses and worked for peanuts.


True story. THANKS BIDEN

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Buh, buh, but people don't want to work!"
Have you tried paying them more money?
 
rummonkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: KarmicDisaster: NewportBarGuy: KarmicDisaster: Guess we do need that Biden stim then.
Interesting futures reaction, DJIA down, NASDAQ up.  Are they thinking that techs will do better because, uh, more people still working at home or something?

They do. I do NOT think funds will flood back in after they have made moves to go into re-opening. It's going to be a helluva day.

It could soar if they do move from the reopen trade to tech, or it could crash if they decide they want to cash out and see what happens.

Pre-market is just a bunch of people trying to game the direction. 9:30am we'll see.

Might also mean that the economy is not growing very fast and inflation might not be as big a problem as was hypothesized. Could be a very slow ramp up back to normal, especially if the Republicans manage to "compromise" the stim package away.

Oh my god absolutely... the market has not only priced in return to normal but like 5% GDP growth going forward. Reality is much, much different.

They've been blindly hoping and being just ridiculous about all of this.

I really don;t care about the stock market at this point. Unemployment % is up and we still have millions of people out of work. We have a serious situation on our hands and they had BETTER pass these stimulus bills ASAP.


The sooner we break ourselves of the awful stupid habit of assuming that the stock market is the economy we will be better off.
 
alizeran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iowan73
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: "Buh, buh, but people don't want to work!"
Have you tried paying them more money?


But that would mean l can't make the obscene amount of money to which I am entitled! That's obviously not an option.
 
