 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   An electric vehicle is believed to have started a fire at a home in VA that caused $235,000 in damage. In other news, electric vehicles have become sentient, are partial to arson, and should be viewed as hostile   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Automobile, General Motors, U.S. safety regulators, electric vehicle, model years, Vehicle, malfunctioning Chevrolet Bolt, result of the incident  
•       •       •

301 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2021 at 10:08 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There were multiple notices sent out about the recall. It had the title "High voltage battery may melt or burn".

It's still on Chevrolet, but you can't say they didn't try.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A malfunctioning Chevrolet Bolt

That's a bit redundant.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/close enough
//just remembered this episode contains the phrase "full metal bush"
///that is all
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

              GM is conducting a safety recall. We apologize for this inconvenience
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meanwhile over at Ford Engineer, the engineers are laughing.  "At least the Pinto had to be struck from behind at a certain speed!"   GM's just bursts in to flames?  Way to up the game, Bow Ties!

When I worked at the airplane factory, pictures of F-16s tipped over on the flight line were all over the F-18/F-15 engineering cubefarms.
 
robodog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Joe USer: There were multiple notices sent out about the recall. It had the title "High voltage battery may melt or burn".

It's still on Chevrolet, but you can't say they didn't try.


Actually it's on LG, they're the ones that made the defective cells, this affected multiple manufacturers so it's not a pack design problem. I mean GM might be held legally responsible here in the US, but they will likely have reason to recover the money from LG or LG's insurers.
 
eKonk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
$235,000?  Damn, that's like ten 2x6s and two sheets of 5/8 plywood!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A malfunctioning Chevrolet Bolt started a blaze Saturday in Ashburn

I think I've isolated the problem.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
GM is looking into the nuts and bolts of this.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

eKonk: $235,000?  Damn, that's like ten 2x6s and two sheets of 5/8 plywood!


No joke, I work in multifamily, and light gage metal studs are starting to become a value alternative to $7 wood studs.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: eKonk: $235,000?  Damn, that's like ten 2x6s and two sheets of 5/8 plywood!

No joke, I work in multifamily, and light gage metal studs are starting to become a value alternative to $7 wood studs.


Which, at some point, is going to drive a separate issue before being crushed by someone finally upping supply.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Meanwhile over at Ford Engineer, the engineers are laughing.  "At least the Pinto had to be struck from behind at a certain speed!"   GM's just bursts in to flames?  Way to up the game, Bow Ties!

When I worked at the airplane factory, pictures of F-16s tipped over on the flight line were all over the F-18/F-15 engineering cubefarms.


Ford had 2000 reports of fires from faulty ignition switches and had to recall 8.7 million vehicles due to it.
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No carbon footprint at all. Electric cars are great in concept. Still a long way to go. The footprint required just to create one... and where does the juice come from to charge? Nevermind the anemic range and fire hazard. I've always wanted an electric car but it just doesn't make sense in rural America. Not today Satan.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
NHTSA announcement:  "EV causes home fire, preliminary investigation discovered it wasn't a Tesla. Case closed."
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

STFU_SNAFU_: No carbon footprint at all. Electric cars are great in concept. Still a long way to go. The footprint required just to create one... and where does the juice come from to charge? Nevermind the anemic range and fire hazard. I've always wanted an electric car but it just doesn't make sense in rural America. Not today Satan.


Fortunately, none of those are a problem with internal combustion engines.
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

oa330_man: STFU_SNAFU_: No carbon footprint at all. Electric cars are great in concept. Still a long way to go. The footprint required just to create one... and where does the juice come from to charge? Nevermind the anemic range and fire hazard. I've always wanted an electric car but it just doesn't make sense in rural America. Not today Satan.

Fortunately, none of those are a problem with internal combustion engines.


It isn't an either or. Neither perfect. I've been driving since 1986. I've put out one car fire. It was on somebody else's beater bronco. I can't wait for electric cars to be good enough for what I need. They just aren't yet...
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

STFU_SNAFU_: No carbon footprint at all. Electric cars are great in concept. Still a long way to go. The footprint required just to create one... and where does the juice come from to charge? Nevermind the anemic range and fire hazard. I've always wanted an electric car but it just doesn't make sense in rural America. Not today Satan.


I may go and buy an EV this weekend.  My 2 mile commute is prematurely wearing out my current vehicle, and the repair bill is going to be nearly as much as the car is worth.  The car I'm looking at has a 258 mile range, which is better than the wife's Subaru, and at my weekly driving habits, means I'll need to actually plug it in about 1 night per month.  Where I live, nearly 2/3's of my electricity is generated from nuclear or renewables, with the remaining 1/3 coming from natural gas.

Just because they don't make sense for everyone everywhere doesn't mean they don't make sense.
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: STFU_SNAFU_: No carbon footprint at all. Electric cars are great in concept. Still a long way to go. The footprint required just to create one... and where does the juice come from to charge? Nevermind the anemic range and fire hazard. I've always wanted an electric car but it just doesn't make sense in rural America. Not today Satan.

I may go and buy an EV this weekend.  My 2 mile commute is prematurely wearing out my current vehicle, and the repair bill is going to be nearly as much as the car is worth.  The car I'm looking at has a 258 mile range, which is better than the wife's Subaru, and at my weekly driving habits, means I'll need to actually plug it in about 1 night per month.  Where I live, nearly 2/3's of my electricity is generated from nuclear or renewables, with the remaining 1/3 coming from natural gas.

Just because they don't make sense for everyone everywhere doesn't mean they don't make sense.


That's awesome! Good luck! Wish I could buy one.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.