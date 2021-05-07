 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   What "Mythic Quest" gets right and wrong about ethics in video game journalism   (slate.com) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, Video game, Creative director, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Game, new show Mythic Quest, Thing, workings of a video game studio, Game programmer  
•       •       •

892 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2021 at 9:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: [Fark user image 474x347]


HOW COULD SQUARE TYPO THIS FUTURE POST! THEY HAD TIME TRAVEL IN ALMOST EVERY GAME!
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: [Fark user image 474x347]


I think I have that in a box somewhere... Was there a red dragon/pterodactyl/skeleton boss in there that threw his ribs at you for an attack? If so, man does that bring back memories!
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: [Fark user image 474x347]


My ex gifted me that game, and took it back after we broke up. I miss that game.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LoneVVolf: casual disregard: [Fark user image 474x347]

I think I have that in a box somewhere... Was there a red dragon/pterodactyl/skeleton boss in there that threw his ribs at you for an attack? If so, man does that bring back memories!


......yes
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legend of Mana is my favorite game and it is coming out on Steam soon :D
 
buntz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: casual disregard: [Fark user image 474x347]

I think I have that in a box somewhere... Was there a red dragon/pterodactyl/skeleton boss in there that threw his ribs at you for an attack? If so, man does that bring back memories!


Fark user imageView Full Size


I had ribs for lunch
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Legend of Mana is my favorite game and it is coming out on Steam soon :D


That had a pretty good story, and was one of the first "action" RPGs to pull off the stats/equip vs arcade combat/magic balance well. I'm struggling to think of why it needs DRM and an always online requirement, though. I think I have that in a box somewhere, too... You're going to make me go digging this weekend.

If you liked those and have an emulator, you might want to grab Paladin's Quest. Not nearly as refined graphically, but decent story and extensive equipment/mercenary system. It was overshadowed by some of the better known RPGs of the time, and didn't really get a fair shake.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Difficulty:  Apple TV.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: casual disregard: Legend of Mana is my favorite game and it is coming out on Steam soon :D

That had a pretty good story, and was one of the first "action" RPGs to pull off the stats/equip vs arcade combat/magic balance well. I'm struggling to think of why it needs DRM and an always online requirement, though. I think I have that in a box somewhere, too... You're going to make me go digging this weekend.

If you liked those and have an emulator, you might want to grab Paladin's Quest. Not nearly as refined graphically, but decent story and extensive equipment/mercenary system. It was overshadowed by some of the better known RPGs of the time, and didn't really get a fair shake.


Paladin's Quest is the most f-d up game I've ever played. It had no story, no sense, no balance, it was just....what was it? I don't know! It was pastel colors mostly. That's what I remember. And your magic hurt your own hp. But you had to keep using it to master it so....ow.

Maybe I should be more surprised by the games they did translate than the ones they didn't.

Brain Lord is easily the dumbest name for a game but it had super great gameplay and shockingly chunky good music.
 
I.M.APseudonym
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Difficulty:  Apple TV.


Yarr.
 
Snort
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Popular Media coverage/portrayal of gaming is so cringe.
 
Likwit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Snort: gaming is so cringe


FTFY
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

casual disregard: Paladin's Quest is the most f-d up game I've ever played. It had no story, no sense, no balance, it was just....what was it? I don't know! It was pastel colors mostly. That's what I remember. And your magic hurt your own hp. But you had to keep using it to master it so....ow.


Yeah, but there were so many cool completely unexplained pieces of equipment that did neat stuff! There were helms/armors that would execute free player/party heals when used in battle (to save on pots/counterbalance spell HP loss), shields that cast giant flamethrower on the screen, boots that randomly killed enemies, and this was all at a time when most RPG gear was "Oh, THIS town's short sword has +2atk over the LAST town's short sword!"

And then the random tower way down central/south with no quest chain leading to it, and a population of ghosts that could be fought in a particular way to get them to combine into another enemy type and be the sole drop source of a super high damage 2h sword. And since this was happening before YouTube and Reddit, you had to hear rumors of these things from other people who had played, and investigate yourself. It was very much a product of its time, and wouldn't be successful if released into the current gaming market, but I still feel it deserves a playthrough every now and then.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.