(BBC)   NHS website lets you check the vaccination status of anyone in England as long as you know their date of birth and postcode. But its ok, because no-one could possibly gain access to that sort of data, right?   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
6
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"allow employers to monitor their workers' vaccination status or put people at risk of peer pressure from anti-vaccination friends and colleagues not to get the jab."

Yeah. This is why we don't go around marking people or having flair that indicates if one has been vaccinated. Farking violation of privacy.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Privacy has to be balanced with public safety. I can also look up whether any of my neighbors has a criminal record. Either way, here is a person whose behavior may put others at risk.
 
Stantz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As someone who lives in the UK, and may be affected by this information...

So farking what? I've had a jab, and can't wait for my second. Nothing about this article is alarming or worrisome in any way.

TFA: put people at risk of peer pressure from anti-vaccination friends

Those farkers aren't your friends.
 
Stantz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Yeah. This is why we don't go around marking people or having flair that indicates if one has been vaccinated.


I've been vaccinated, and proudly so. What's your opinion of me right now?
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Let me try to make this as simple as possible:

1) Did you get a first shot? No? Get a first shot.

2) Did you get a first shot but you still haven't gotten a second shot two weeks later? Get the second shot.

3) You are fully vaccinated two weeks after the second shot.

4) YAY! Now you get to keep wearing your mask and isolating. Because we're still nowhere near close to the fabled herd immunity.

/if your shot only needs one then fine
//we may or may not need boosters next year so let's play it by ear
///this is the new normal
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Let me try to make this as simple as possible:

1) Did you get a first shot? No? Get a first shot.

2) Did you get a first shot but you still haven't gotten a second shot two weeks later? Get the second shot.

3) You are fully vaccinated two weeks after the second shot.

4) YAY! Now you get to keep wearing your mask and isolating. Because we're still nowhere near close to the fabled herd immunity.

/if your shot only needs one then fine
//we may or may not need boosters next year so let's play it by ear
///this is the new normal


Got my first
Second one is August 21 (thanks for farking over your allies in Canada...)
Will continue to act prudently

// had to get tested again because there was another case in my sons class. At this point, they are scratching off memories with that damn swap. Still thankfully negative
 
