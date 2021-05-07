 Skip to content
(ABC 17 Columbia)   January 12th is already National Pharmacist Day, so the Missouri Legislature decides to doubly-recognize it with the man who holds the national record for oxycontin consumption   (abc17news.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they wanted a statue, couldn't afford it due to girth and weight issues, and realized it'd be taken down in a decade or two, tops, so they settled for an equally stupid gesture of flailing longevity and relevance.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How do you celebrate? Cheer when people die from aids?
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you think a man like Rush Limbaugh is worth honoring, you are part of the Western World's biggest problem.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I believe it was fentanyl. 3X the lethal dose
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But he was an addict I thought we had to forget them and lock them up.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The said no to a Walter Cronkite day, but yes to this.

What a bunch of assholes.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That was a stretch, subby.
But it paid off....
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lord Dimwit: If you think a man like Rush Limbaugh is worth honoring, you are part of the Western World's biggest problem.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
