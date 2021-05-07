 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   "She's got a concrete sarcophagus, and a nuclear reaction that just won't quit" (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not exactly true.  It'll quit in 30-40k years.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Chernobyl (2019) - It's not 3 Roentgen it is 15000 scene.
Youtube yPRMx2k1NM8
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Daily Star? I now doubt the existence of Chernobyl, nuclear reactors, and Russia itself.

/  can we get a real source, please?
 
bthom37
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's not a big surprise.  Nuclear material is basically sloshing around down there, and it's going to go critical (not explode) multiple times as it collects into critical masses and then disperses.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder if that parabolic cover is acting as a weak neutron reflector, could explain why reaction rates only increased recently.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Can't quit Mona
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Does the new superhero/villain being born support the Ukrainians or the Russians?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Decouple the Heisenberg compensator.  You're welcome.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Groundwater penetrating the fissile material then acting as a moderator? Ie slowing the neutrons enough that they become more likely to split another fissionable nucleus?
OTOH, cfreak is as likely to be right as I am, we need a reliable source.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wage0048: Not exactly true.  It'll quit in 30-40k years.


Not great, not terrible.
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cfreak: Daily Star? I now doubt the existence of Chernobyl, nuclear reactors, and Russia itself.

/  can we get a real source, please?


From the STEM tab yesterday: https://www.sciencemag.org​/news/2021/0​5/nuclear-reactions-reawaken-chernobyl​-reactor?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=we​bsite&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roc6783
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I initially read that as "concrete esophagus", and wonder where subby's man parts were stuck this time.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My guess:
Water is a good nuclear moderator. The same rainwater they are worried about becoming contaminated is likely pooling, and slowing the neutrons and initiating fission. Ironically, that fission, while giving off a burst of radiation, is also giving off heat, which likely vaporizes the water and stops the reaction. Then the cycle repeats.

TLDR: The concrete tomb is leaking and they better fix it before something REALLY bad happens.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cfreak: Daily Star? I now doubt the existence of Chernobyl, nuclear reactors, and Russia itself.


I, too, doubt the existence of Chernobyl, Russia.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nuclear experts "We are not sure why it's happening"

Fark Experts "water is a moderator and therefor..."
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The chick has 2 vaginas? Was she in the reactor when it went critical?

What have I been looking at to have that recommended in the sidebar?
 
roc6783
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Anoria: cfreak: Daily Star? I now doubt the existence of Chernobyl, nuclear reactors, and Russia itself.

/  can we get a real source, please?

From the STEM tab yesterday: https://www.sciencemag.org/​news/2021/05/nuclear-reactions-reawake​n-chernobyl-reactor?utm_source=fark&ut​m_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID​=ref_fark


I'm incredibly intrigued, yet ill informed so excuse my lack of understanding, but why can't we just leave it covered and sealed where it is for a few more decades?
 
