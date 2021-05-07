 Skip to content
(Axios)   The majority of Americans are intelligent enough to know vaccine proof will keep us safe   (axios.com) divider line
31
31 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once the vaccine gets full approval it will become mandatory, forcing the AV types to fall back on the autism BS.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A very slim majority
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They really should have put a fricken bar code on the damn cards.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: A very slim majority


A bigger majority than the percentage of people that ever voted for Trump.

Just sayin'
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is Fark. We like our vaccines 80 proof or stronger.

/kidding
//get your damn 'rona shots
 
rfenster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Subtonic: They really should have put a fricken bar code on the damn cards.


A bar code on our forearms would be better as we would always have it on our person.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: //get your damn 'rona shots


Do it for the free donuts!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rfenster: Subtonic: They really should have put a fricken bar code on the damn cards.

A bar code on our forearms would be better as we would always have it on our person.


Yeah, that oughta crank the "Mark of the Beast" cries up to 11.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rfenster: Subtonic: They really should have put a fricken bar code on the damn cards.

A bar code on our forearms would be better as we would always have it on our person.


Or on our foreheads. We could set up a system where you won't be able to shop without having the mark.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just treat it like a condom and assume everyone has an STD.
 
Abox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: AV types


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Subtonic: They really should have put a fricken bar code on the damn cards.


They really should have made them Wallet sized!!
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rfenster: Subtonic: They really should have put a fricken bar code on the damn cards.

A bar code on our forearms would be better as we would always have it on our person.


Oh you
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: Once the vaccine gets full approval it will become mandatory, forcing the AV types to fall back on the autism BS.


This would be a great time for at least the sane areas to do away with that nonsense as well. Doesn't it all rely on one study that was found to be erroneous after the fact?  Schools should just end all non-medical exemptions once and for all where ever they can.  Sure, there's be lots of GOP tantrums about it but at least some areas will get upgraded.  If they really believe the 5G vaccine is going to give their child autism, the family can move to MAGA country and go to school there.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How about a mark on our future drivers licenses? I already have a mark as an organ donor.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Subtonic: They really should have put a fricken bar code on the damn cards.

They really should have made them Wallet sized!!


I just took a photo on my phone. Don't know if that'll be good enough. I'd laminate it but who knows if that'll be acceptable. You're not supposed to do that to you SS card.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: How about a mark on our future drivers licenses? I already have a mark as an organ donor.


...but not *exclusive* to DLs. Just one avenue.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The 5G signal detectors should be a good test
 
hyperbole
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Majority of Americans are also fat lazy and stupid. Majority doesn't mean smart.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco WafersWadded Beef:: A bar code on our forearms would be better as we would always have it on our person.
Wadded Beef: How about a mark on our future drivers licenses? I already have a mark as an organ donor.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm fully vaccinated and I want everyone else to be, but I'm also a big advocate for privacy. Marking some people to separate them from others is a violation of privacy. A mark (or lack of a mark) identifies some part of who you are. So, no. Don't do that. Think differently, please.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think that if you get voluntarily vaccinated you should be able to choose how you prove it.  A card, a mark on you driver's license, maybe an app on your phone.
Then, for the folks that won't willingly get one we should have a guy in a pith helmet chase them around in a jeep and shoot them with tranquilizer dart.  Then he and his assistants can vaccinate them and then punch a tag through their earlobe.  I bet nobody's gonna try to counterfeit ear tags.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: We Ate the Necco WafersWadded Beef:: A bar code on our forearms would be better as we would always have it on our person.
Wadded Beef: How about a mark on our future drivers licenses? I already have a mark as an organ donor.

[Fark user image 400x253]
I'm fully vaccinated and I want everyone else to be, but I'm also a big advocate for privacy. Marking some people to separate them from others is a violation of privacy. A mark (or lack of a mark) identifies some part of who you are. So, no. Don't do that. Think differently, please.


I guess we found the fark handle for one of the Sneetches that doesn't have a star.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I had a dream the other night that myself and a couple hundred strangers all went into this giant metal tube, sat down, buckled our seatbelts and over the course of a few hours were safely transported to a far away land. Too bad back in reality I am surrounded by disease-ridden assholes who cannot be trusted to keep their germs to themselves.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good thing polls haven't been wildly incorrect lately.  Either way, the remaining 35% should be confined to Florida and nuked from orbit along with the rest of the state.
 
AkaranD
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I feel like a better way to ask this question is:

"Do you support the rights of private business and venues to refuse service as they see fit?"

And then offer business a 2-5% tax break on their first $50000 or their insurance taxes if they volunteer to require customers to be vaccinated.
 
GurneyHalleck [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: A very slim majority


THIS.

BTW - Nice users name.
 
Barricaded Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA: The idea of vaccine "passports" emerged early as a potential tool to reopen economies. But they've turned into a political flashpoint in several Republican-led states...

Because WHAT THE F*CK DOESN'T?

Masks, social distancing, equality among the sexes and races, vaccinations, fluoride in drinking water...  everything is abjectly terrifying to these cowardly b*tch chickens, and always will be. 

These pig-ignorant, grunting homunculi have been holding back societal progress for decades, why would they stop now?
 
MSkow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I think it should just be uploaded, along with all our other medical info, on to our Facebook page. Should be fine. You can hide it in the settings if you want to get all persnickety about it.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Link vaccine to the next stimulus, and that number hit 98%
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Marking some people to separate them from others is a violation of privacy.

Except that is not whats happening.

A certain group of dangerous lunatics are refusing medical care and we are, rightfully, distancing ourselves from them.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: We Ate the Necco WafersWadded Beef:: A bar code on our forearms would be better as we would always have it on our person.
Wadded Beef: How about a mark on our future drivers licenses? I already have a mark as an organ donor.

[Fark user image 400x253]
I'm fully vaccinated and I want everyone else to be, but I'm also a big advocate for privacy. Marking some people to separate them from others is a violation of privacy. A mark (or lack of a mark) identifies some part of who you are. So, no. Don't do that. Think differently, please.


Terrific post, Ivan.
 
