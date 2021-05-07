 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   After meeting Epstein, Melinda went home and locked up the kids   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw man, dont tell me he's a sleazeball, too.  Seriously?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Times reported that Gates and Epstein met more than once from 2011 to 2013. The outlet reported that Gates rode on Epstein's private jet from New Jersey to Palm Beach, Florida, though Gates had previously denied he'd ever traveled with Epstein in a 2019 interview with The Wall Street Journal.

"I didn't have any business relationship or friendship with him," Gates told The Journal. "I didn't go to New Mexico or Florida or Palm Beach or any of that.

That has been determined to have been a lie.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Aw man, dont tell me he's a sleazeball, too.  Seriously?


guy whose entire fortune was built upon sleazy activity? nawww!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see Epstein's pics and imagine he always looked sticky and reeked like a strip club at 5am
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even Clippy can't get him out of this jam.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo Mel, speaking ill of the dead is considered uncouth.
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: I see Epstein's pics and imagine he always looked sticky and reeked like a strip club at 5am


He looks like he deliberately smells like pee.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right now we're in the "sources say" phase of the story.  Given how ravenous news outlets are for gossip, I'm not jumping to any conclusions but I would really really like to hear what Melinda Gates herself has to say about this on the record.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The Times reported that Gates and Epstein met more than once from 2011 to 2013. The outlet reported that Gates rode on Epstein's private jet from New Jersey to Palm Beach, Florida, though Gates had previously denied he'd ever traveled with Epstein in a 2019 interview with The Wall Street Journal.

"I didn't have any business relationship or friendship with him," Gates told The Journal. "I didn't go to New Mexico or Florida or Palm Beach or any of that.

That has been determined to have been a lie.


Actually he could ride on Epstein's jet when he's not on it, and thus it is true.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a reason they had to make a law about not banging teenage pussy. Because if they didnt literally everyone would be doing it. Its that popular.

Still, I dont get the deal with 14 year olds. I mean who wants to get with some stinky kid when 18-19 is perfectly legal? I mean youre kinda asking for it.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe BOB can help!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Modified Cornstarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Aw man, dont tell me he's a sleazeball, too.  Seriously?


I'm more willing to believe that a conversation went like this

E: ...and if you want any "young" action I can hook you up
B: I'm really into 500 lb women
E: 500... what?
B: I can go as high as 700
E: wh-
B: Facesitting and Farting.
E: ... excuse me
(Epstein runs and barfs around the corner)
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how this story comes out right after a divorce filing....
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there anyone out there who hasn't met this scumbag?  Shiat, did I meet him too?
 
crackizzle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Aw man, dont tell me he's a sleazeball, too.  Seriously?

I'm more willing to believe that a conversation went like this

E: ...and if you want any "young" action I can hook you up
B: I'm really into 500 lb women
E: 500... what?
B: I can go as high as 700
E: wh-
B: Facesitting and Farting.
E: ... excuse me
(Epstein runs and barfs around the corner)


Wait.. wait... Wait.... Liking fat women is worse than pedophilia and sex trafficking to you? Uhm... Way to out yourself?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, she had something against jewish baseball players?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they ever get around to saying why she felt that way? I skimmed through and they didn't seem to cover it.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh, it's gonna be that kind of divorce. Meanwhile, on r/Relationships:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Modified Cornstarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wait.. wait... Wait.... Liking fat women is worse than pedophilia and sex trafficking to you? Uhm... Way to out yourself?

I'm more willing to believe that a conversation went like this

E: ...and if you want any "young" action I can hook you up
B: I'm really into 500 lb women
E: 500... what?
B: I can go as high as 700
E: wh-
B: Facesitting and Farting.
E: ... excuse me
(Epstein runs and barfs around the corner)

Wait.. wait... Wait.... Liking fat women is worse than pedophilia and sex trafficking to you? Uhm... Way to out yourself?


No, I was trying to think of something that would probably gross Epstein out
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Funny how this story comes out right after a divorce filing....


I bet it's the tip of the iceberg too. There will be more stuff coming out soon. Wait and see...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Modified Cornstarch: No, I was trying to think of something that would probably gross Epstein out


an 80 year old woman....
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Aw man, dont tell me he's a sleazeball, too.  Seriously?


The rich and famous. It's sleazeballs all the way down.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wait.. wait... Wait.... Liking fat women is worse than pedophilia and sex trafficking to you? Uhm... Way to out yourself?

I'm more willing to believe that a conversation went like this

E: ...and if you want any "young" action I can hook you up
B: I'm really into 500 lb women
E: 500... what?
B: I can go as high as 700
E: wh-
B: Facesitting and Farting.
E: ... excuse me
(Epstein runs and barfs around the corner)

Wait.. wait... Wait.... Liking fat women is worse than pedophilia and sex trafficking to you? Uhm... Way to out yourself?


Yeah, how dare he make a joke like that here at the Congressional Subcommittee on Child Molestation.
Oh wait, this is just some goofy website.

People seem to take a perverse pride in being the Toby Flendersons of the internet. What exactly do you get out of being the self appointed joke police?
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

an 18 year old woman....

Ftfy

an 18 year old woman....


Ftfy
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ends justify the teens.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whooooa.... The timing of his divorce and the rumor that Ghislaine Maxwell is starting to talk might be one hell of a coincidence.... Or not.
 
Modified Cornstarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

an 80 year old woman....

an 80 year old woman....


There you go. Face farting optional I guess
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He showed her how to lock 'em up good, huh?


/PHRASING!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Is there anyone out there who hasn't met this scumbag?  Shiat, did I meet him too?


Yes, you did. He was at that Fark party you attended a few years ago. You were in your latex and he was dressed up as a furry bunny. Don't you remember? U2 seem to have hit it off pretty well. I believe there's pictures and maybe even film.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Even Clippy can't get him out of this jam.


"I see you are trying to get a "massage" from a 15 year old girl. Would you like me to tell you the age of consent in your state?"
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The Pope of Manwich Village: Even Clippy can't get him out of this jam.

"I see you are trying to get a "massage" from a 15 year old girl. Would you like me to tell you the age of consent in your state?"


"Is not knowing a valid legal defense...?"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
On one hand, Microsoft was pretty shady early on. On the other hand everything I've read about about Bill makes me think he's not the most astute person when it comes to judging personal interaction. He might be shady but I'm not ready to believe he's a sleezeball yet. Epstein sure was, and it's obvious he tried to drag everyone in so he had leverage over them.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Aw man, dont tell me he's a sleazeball, too.  Seriously?


I'm going to give him the benefit of the doubt.  A woman negotiating one of history's biggest divorce settlements has serious incentive to send negative press her soon to be ex-husband's way.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: There is a reason they had to make a law about not banging teenage pussy. Because if they didnt literally everyone would be doing it. Its that popular.

Still, I dont get the deal with 14 year olds. I mean who wants to get with some stinky kid when 18-19 is perfectly legal? I mean youre kinda asking for it.


I stopped banging 19 year olds at 30.  It was a good run, but it had to end.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

He looks like he deliberately smells like pee.

He looks like he deliberately smells like pee.


I sense Drakkar Noir and chicken tikka masala.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I stopped banging 19 year olds at 30.  It was a good run, but it had to end.

Still, I dont get the deal with 14 year olds. I mean who wants to get with some stinky kid when 18-19 is perfectly legal? I mean youre kinda asking for it.

I stopped banging 19 year olds at 30.  It was a good run, but it had to end.


Yeah, I can no longer even fake knowing anything to talk to a 19 year old about.

"That Fifty Cent is surely a very good rap maker. Hows your 401K...?"
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She heard Epstein say he likes the younger versions of the operating systems.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: Yeah, I can no longer even fake knowing anything to talk to a 19 year old about.


Wow from the video's I've seen, there really isn't any talking. The 19 year old shows up, and she tells the Interviewer her favorite positions and it's off to the races for the next 10 mins.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: There is a reason they had to make a law about not banging teenage pussy. Because if they didnt literally everyone would be doing it. Its that popular.

Still, I dont get the deal with 14 year olds. I mean who wants to get with some stinky kid when 18-19 is perfectly legal? I mean youre kinda asking for it.


I still don't understand why someone would date a 19 year old when they could date an adult.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Yeah, I can no longer even fake knowing anything to talk to a 19 year old about.

"That Fifty Cent is surely a very good rap maker. Hows your 401K...?"

Still, I dont get the deal with 14 year olds. I mean who wants to get with some stinky kid when 18-19 is perfectly legal? I mean youre kinda asking for it.

I stopped banging 19 year olds at 30.  It was a good run, but it had to end.

Yeah, I can no longer even fake knowing anything to talk to a 19 year old about.

"That Fifty Cent is surely a very good rap maker. Hows your 401K...?"


Too soon....
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Persnickety: Right now we're in the "sources say" phase of the story.  Given how ravenous news outlets are for gossip, I'm not jumping to any conclusions but I would really really like to hear what Melinda Gates herself has to say about this on the record.


This - the press is salivating to somehow wring some scandal out of this dull, dry, rich people's divorce.
I'll just keep a good sized grain of salt handy.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I still don't understand why someone would date a 19 year old when they could date an adult.

Still, I dont get the deal with 14 year olds. I mean who wants to get with some stinky kid when 18-19 is perfectly legal? I mean youre kinda asking for it.

I still don't understand why someone would date a 19 year old when they could date an adult.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Yeah, its a mystery.
 
Bigdogdaddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

an 80 year old woman....

an 80 year old woman....


And the old  joke, "What does 80 year old pussy taste like?  Depends...

Got nothing.  Just glad I never meet with people who get by with this shiat.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

No, I was trying to think of something that would probably gross Epstein out

I'm more willing to believe that a conversation went like this

E: ...and if you want any "young" action I can hook you up
B: I'm really into 500 lb women
E: 500... what?
B: I can go as high as 700
E: wh-
B: Facesitting and Farting.
E: ... excuse me
(Epstein runs and barfs around the corner)

Wait.. wait... Wait.... Liking fat women is worse than pedophilia and sex trafficking to you? Uhm... Way to out yourself?

No, I was trying to think of something that would probably gross Epstein out


Just make the female 18 or older.  Jeez, it's not that hard.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: I still don't understand why someone would date a 19 year old when they could date an adult.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The whole Epstein thing has been relatively quiet these days.  I suspect that there are a number of investigations going on, and some high profile people know that they will be in trouble.

Whether this has anything to do with Gates is unclear, but where there is smoke there is fire.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: There is a reason they had to make a law about not banging teenage pussy. Because if they didnt literally everyone would be doing it. Its that popular.

Still, I dont get the deal with 14 year olds. I mean who wants to get with some stinky kid when 18-19 is perfectly legal? I mean youre kinda asking for it.


14 compared to 18 or 19 is a full 4 or 5 better.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Mr. Gates, I have it on good authority you met with Josh Dugger on several occasions. Would you care to elaborate?"
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.