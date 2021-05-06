 Skip to content
(NPR)   Goodwill is not your personal garbage ejecta site   (npr.org) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ha, a friend of mine is quoted in this story.

If it's junk, recycle it or throw it away. Goodwill doesn't need more junk...
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you wouldn't buy it at Goodwill, don't donate it to Goodwill.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Take new toys, break them, and sell them to poor people"

--ill will industries...
--rest well george
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what else am I gonna do with all these hand grenades?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Disabled People don't deserve to be paid a farking quarter an hour for work because you game the stats by comparing their work output to a machine. So Goodwill can farking blow me whenever they whine like this.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's where you are mistaken, submitter.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: And Disabled People don't deserve to be paid a farking quarter an hour for work because you game the stats by comparing their work output to a machine. So Goodwill can farking blow me whenever they whine like this.


I was actually just looking for the Fark thread so I could link that story.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goodwill makes money from the products I donate. They can absolutely go through what I donate and decide what they want.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goodwills in my area are licensed recyclers of electronic crap. I'm guessing the had to do that so that they could take stuff that works but it means you can drop off your broken crap rather than send it to the dump. Whether Goodwill just sends it to the dump, I don't know.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I give my dress shirts to Goodwill. The next day I buy them back, washed and ironed, for 50c each.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just label it as "rare collectible rustic toaster" and it will sell for thousands.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad died recently and my brother and I had a plan that ended with calling the local thrift store to grab whatever family and friends didn't want.  One of my cousins said, "Hell, I'll yard sale that shiat.  Don't give it away."  My cousin took the stuff he didn't want to the dump because it didn't even have thrift store value.

I've got a pile of stuff I've been meaning to take to the local humane society's thrift store.  Maybe I'll get to that tomorrow.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please just recycle those McDonald's toys.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's standard Imperial procedure.

[ESB] Out With The Garbage (HD)
Youtube 8CRA_yE4D-s
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dereksmalls: I give my dress shirts to Goodwill. The next day I buy them back, washed and ironed, for 50c each.


The bonus is that you smell like a Goodwill location for the rest of the day!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone say broken toaster?

s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jtown: My dad died recently and my brother and I had a plan that ended with calling the local thrift store to grab whatever family and friends didn't want.  One of my cousins said, "Hell, I'll yard sale that shiat.  Don't give it away."  My cousin took the stuff he didn't want to the dump because it didn't even have thrift store value.

I've got a pile of stuff I've been meaning to take to the local humane society's thrift store.  Maybe I'll get to that tomorrow.


My will says that after certain specific items are distributed, the primary personal representative is to invite all domestic violence shelters and homeless shelters in the area to walk through my house and grab whatever they need.  Whatever is left over goes to my beneficiaries.  So hopefully the shelters will clear out the closets, furniture, bedding, etc, leaving nothing for the beneficiaries (who get my bank accounts and state pension).
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dereksmalls: I give my dress shirts to Goodwill. The next day I buy them back, washed and ironed, for 50c each.


Oh, I was about to do the same joke, just with my dirty dishes because I am to lazy to wash them myself.
 
chewd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"All this trash adds up to more than $1 million a year in a trash bill, and it's been growing every year for the past five years,"

Meh, its the price you pay for getting all that free merchandise. Telling everybody they can drop off their crap at your place is a double-edged sword sometimes.

You chose the thrift life, you dont get to complain about the rules.
 
Bowen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We have a local thrift shop. Their website says they don't accept appliances. I had an unopened countertop pizza oven that I got as a gift. I called to see if they'd make an exception and the woman said that blurb on the website is more for microwaves that have been through a fire.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My mom was the absolute worst for this. She was born at that tail end of the depression and was raised to never waste anything, a lesson she took to heart. When she sold her house in 1994 she had a pile of literal crap that she insisted Goodwill would want including a 1/2 bag of charcoal, old wooden spools, scrap wood, a couple feet of Romex, a few boxes of glass jars (regular jars, not canning jars), etc. She had no excuse either since at the time she could put out unlimited garbage, they took anything, and there were no bag fees. Naturally she wanted me to load my truck with this crap and take it on her behalf and refused to go herself and face the people she was dumping this crap on. I just took the stuff to the dump.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I shop there.  Yes, it is.  "Donating" is even more self-righteous than recycling.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lived down the street from a Mormon thrift store. The shiat people would leave there in the middle of the night. I particularly enjoyed the red driver's side car door.
My fave was either a washing machine from around 1940 or a shiatty living room set with a tv and rug that was set up on the side of the road ready to be used.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Subby is hereby awarded 10 bonus points for use of the word "ejecta".
 
jtown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bowen: We have a local thrift shop. Their website says they don't accept appliances. I had an unopened countertop pizza oven that I got as a gift. I called to see if they'd make an exception and the woman said that blurb on the website is more for microwaves that have been through a fire.


Well did they take your pizza thing or what???

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: thatboyoverthere: And Disabled People don't deserve to be paid a farking quarter an hour for work because you game the stats by comparing their work output to a machine. So Goodwill can farking blow me whenever they whine like this.
I was actually just looking for the Fark thread so I could link that story.


You know what you guys should do?  Donate piles and pukes of your garbage, so that the disabled people will have to work 4 times as hard for a quarter an hour sorting your stuff.

Why don't you complain about work conditions at Amazon next--you know, the place you spend $100,000 a year  and want it all delivered in two days?

/some people ought to clean up their own messes before they start complaining about the price of their own gluttony.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ProbablyDrunk: Goodwill makes money from the products I donate. They can absolutely go through what I donate and decide what they want.


The executives in charge of Goodwills make far more money from the products you donate that never make it to the floor. Ever wonder why you never see a real musical instrument there? I saw it when doing community service for a DUI back in the 90s. A trailer comes in and these horrible Cuban princesses would come in and point at things that were to go to daddy's trailer as we unloaded.

I watched the manager throw out an old leather photo album filled with nothing but photos of downed WWI aircraft, from all sorts of different cameras of the time. It was so amazing I went back and spent half the night tunnelling around the dumpster for it.  They had a mentally disabled Russian guy working there fixing the electronics, for slave wages.

Fark Goodwill.
 
pecosdave
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

morg: Goodwills in my area are licensed recyclers of electronic crap. I'm guessing the had to do that so that they could take stuff that works but it means you can drop off your broken crap rather than send it to the dump. Whether Goodwill just sends it to the dump, I don't know.


Goodwill in my area doesn't even want my working perfectly 36" Mitsubishi Diamondtron.
 
hammettman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"All this trash adds up to more than $1 million a year in a trash bill, and it's been growing every year for the past five years,"Um, your reported income last year was $6.1 billion.$1 million to throw away stuff that you can't sell seems like a small cost of doing business expense.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wow.

Last time I went to Goodwill to drop off a desk and they wouldn't take it.

It needed two 50 cent brackets.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I was once at once of these places, when I saw a walkman just sitting there on a shelf among other small electronic stuff.  I remember reaching out to pick it up, and taking it off the shelf, so I can see what batteries it took, the cleanliness of the play head, etc.  Next thing I know, I was holding only HALF a walkman in my hands!  The other half was still on the shelf, gears showing and everything.  I put the half in my hands back, over the half on the shelf, and just walked away.
 
Bowen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jtown: Bowen: We have a local thrift shop. Their website says they don't accept appliances. I had an unopened countertop pizza oven that I got as a gift. I called to see if they'd make an exception and the woman said that blurb on the website is more for microwaves that have been through a fire.

Well did they take your pizza thing or what???

[Fark user image image 500x271]


Doesn't matter, I just left it on the sidewalk outside.

/they gladly took it
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: My mom was the absolute worst for this. She was born at that tail end of the depression and was raised to never waste anything, a lesson she took to heart. When she sold her house in 1994 she had a pile of literal crap that she insisted Goodwill would want including a 1/2 bag of charcoal, old wooden spools, scrap wood, a couple feet of Romex, a few boxes of glass jars (regular jars, not canning jars), etc. She had no excuse either since at the time she could put out unlimited garbage, they took anything, and there were no bag fees. Naturally she wanted me to load my truck with this crap and take it on her behalf and refused to go herself and face the people she was dumping this crap on. I just took the stuff to the dump.


My FIL is like that. I absolutely dread the inevitable. I'm the one who going to have to deal with it.

It'll be one dumpster for the recyclable scrap metal, one dumpster for everything else.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: You know what you guys should do?  Donate piles and pukes of your garbage, so that the disabled people will have to work 4 times as hard for a quarter an hour sorting your stuff.

Why don't you complain about work conditions at Amazon next--you know, the place you spend $100,000 a year  and want it all delivered in two days?

/some people ought to clean up their own messes before they start complaining about the price of their own gluttony.


DA COMRADE! WE MUST DISMANTLE COMMUNISM AND LIBERATE THE WORKERS OF THE WORLD!

Seriously man you're shaming us for pointing out Capitalism sucks, and I really doubt you're a Socialist/Communist/Anarchist.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If the dump let me take a tax write off for the broken stuff that looks mostly intact I drop off at Goodwill, I'd be taking it there instead.
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
People who drop off broken appliances and other broken items to Goodwill and the Salvation Army and other such places are some of the dumbest f*cking f*cktards to ever walk the face of the Earth.
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ProbablyDrunk: Goodwill makes money from the products I donate. They can absolutely go through what I donate and decide what they want.


Case in point.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: the unabomber was right: thatboyoverthere: And Disabled People don't deserve to be paid a farking quarter an hour for work because you game the stats by comparing their work output to a machine. So Goodwill can farking blow me whenever they whine like this.
I was actually just looking for the Fark thread so I could link that story.

You know what you guys should do?  Donate piles and pukes of your garbage, so that the disabled people will have to work 4 times as hard for a quarter an hour sorting your stuff.

Why don't you complain about work conditions at Amazon next--you know, the place you spend $100,000 a year  and want it all delivered in two days?

/some people ought to clean up their own messes before they start complaining about the price of their own gluttony.


I bought 1 item from Amazon 8 years ago. It was a replacement battery for my laptop. My only regret is I lost my hipster cred.

But I make up for it by posting this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pecosdave: morg: Goodwills in my area are licensed recyclers of electronic crap. I'm guessing the had to do that so that they could take stuff that works but it means you can drop off your broken crap rather than send it to the dump. Whether Goodwill just sends it to the dump, I don't know.

Goodwill in my area doesn't even want my working perfectly 36" Mitsubishi Diamondtron.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Introduce them to your friend Trebuchet. Take down the walls of giving.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Two of my best purchases ever were at my local thrift store. Twelve bucks got me a brand new pair of skis complete with bindings, used them for two years' teaching before moving on to something more modern.
Another twelve bucks got me an old but very slightly used eight horse elgin outboard motor which after a carb cleaning started up immediately.
Ive also bought new in the box tire chains several times, its always nice to be able to set up a friend in need for a few bucks...
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Goodwill near me has never been particularly bashful about saying they won't something.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nah, fark those places. I was a fan in the Before Times, but the Goodwill and Salvation Army here have 'All Sales Final' printouts every five feet. Because of Covid, they will not accept any returns. To keep their people safe is their reasoning.

It's a stupid, cynical and dismissive policy, and when charities start acting like bloodsucking for-profit entities, it's time to cut ties.
 
