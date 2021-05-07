 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Covid vaccine pro-tips, for your dumb fark friends   (youtube.com) divider line
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooooooh.  Subby has friends. Show-off.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccines are a shot but they don't need a PBR back.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vaccine makes you .00000000001 percent more attractive to thing you want to be attracted.
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish primary care offices were making more of a push to get people vaccinated. Like, send out a mailer asking patients to send in a copy of their vaccination cards "for our records" and then start calling people who didn't send one in. Maybe it's money? I get "hey bro, get vaccinated!" emails but that's about it.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The vaccine makes you .00000000001 percent more attractive to thing you want to be attracted.


What's. ^A percent times zero?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: I wish primary care offices were making more of a push to get people vaccinated. Like, send out a mailer asking patients to send in a copy of their vaccination cards "for our records" and then start calling people who didn't send one in. Maybe it's money? I get "hey bro, get vaccinated!" emails but that's about it.


We are with Kaiser and they aren't even in the vaccination program.  They did get my wife's update automatically, because they pay for the administration.  I had to send copies of the records, because I'm mostly under medicare.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: I wish primary care offices were making more of a push to get people vaccinated. Like, send out a mailer asking patients to send in a copy of their vaccination cards "for our records" and then start calling people who didn't send one in. Maybe it's money? I get "hey bro, get vaccinated!" emails but that's about it.


Ooooooh. Someone sees the doctor. Show-off.
 
baltimoreblonde [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: Bowen: I wish primary care offices were making more of a push to get people vaccinated. Like, send out a mailer asking patients to send in a copy of their vaccination cards "for our records" and then start calling people who didn't send one in. Maybe it's money? I get "hey bro, get vaccinated!" emails but that's about it.

We are with Kaiser and they aren't even in the vaccination program.  They did get my wife's update automatically, because they pay for the administration.  I had to send copies of the records, because I'm mostly under medicare.


Mine wants a copy of my card when I get my second shot, for my records. By the time they notified me of an appointment to get it, I'd already gotten the first dose elsewhere and scheduled the second.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: I wish primary care offices were making more of a push to get people vaccinated. Like, send out a mailer asking patients to send in a copy of their vaccination cards "for our records" and then start calling people who didn't send one in. Maybe it's money? I get "hey bro, get vaccinated!" emails but that's about it.


The primary care places need to start ADMINISTERING the shots.  Lots of dumb people who trust their primary doctor more than Fauci and random nurses at a stadium.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually had a success with "nobody on Facebook gives a shiat about you, I give a shiat about you".

Who knows if it took, but if it's one more shot in the arm...
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: I wish primary care offices were making more of a push to get people vaccinated. Like, send out a mailer asking patients to send in a copy of their vaccination cards "for our records" and then start calling people who didn't send one in. Maybe it's money? I get "hey bro, get vaccinated!" emails but that's about it.


Posted this in another thread...

Well, the unvaccinated are probably the same types that actually run between fast food chains, based on which one claims to have the better cheese sauce or kid meal... they'll swear that Pepsi is better than Coke then vice versa based on a shiny ad or free sample.
So dangling a promo in front of them to get them to vaccinated is brilliant. 
Pavlov people.
More of this, please.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Places of business need to make vaccination a condition of employment.  No vaccine, no job.  And....AND....Unemployment departments make it a condition for an unemployment check too.  You know how you want to make people pee in a cup for an unemployment check?  Guess what, Cletus... you gotta prove you've been vaccinated in order to get an unemployment check.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm getting my 2nd shot tomorrow.


Then I'm going to go around town and lick door handles.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Farking Baltimore Mike, man.
 
mrparks
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: I'm getting my 2nd shot tomorrow.


Then I'm going to go around town and lick door handles.


Please wait two weeks before you lick door handles or stripper poles.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My uncle is not getting the vaccine, because his work isn't forcing him to. He works at a university, but it is in Missouri. He won't get the vaccine unless he is shamed into doing it. Same with most of my family.

Last Friday i got my second Phizer dose. A sore arm, but less pain than the first. I had a sinus headache the next day, but I am pretty sure that was allergies. Take allergy meds, and it went away. My friend had body aches on his second dose, but it was only for a day.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pinner: Bowen: I wish primary care offices were making more of a push to get people vaccinated. Like, send out a mailer asking patients to send in a copy of their vaccination cards "for our records" and then start calling people who didn't send one in. Maybe it's money? I get "hey bro, get vaccinated!" emails but that's about it.

Posted this in another thread...

Well, the unvaccinated are probably the same types that actually run between fast food chains, based on which one claims to have the better cheese sauce or kid meal... they'll swear that Pepsi is better than Coke then vice versa based on a shiny ad or free sample.
So dangling a promo in front of them to get them to vaccinated is brilliant. 
Pavlov people.
More of this, please.


The unvaccinated are the ones who will sit in the drive-thru at Chik-Fil-A for 1 hour to get their van full of kids a bunch of sandwiches, after shopping at Wal-Mart.
 
Bowen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

12349876: Bowen: I wish primary care offices were making more of a push to get people vaccinated. Like, send out a mailer asking patients to send in a copy of their vaccination cards "for our records" and then start calling people who didn't send one in. Maybe it's money? I get "hey bro, get vaccinated!" emails but that's about it.

The primary care places need to start ADMINISTERING the shots.  Lots of dumb people who trust their primary doctor more than Fauci and random nurses at a stadium.


Mine is part of a pretty large network so they have been running a vaccine clinic.

Regardless of that though, I'm just saying they need to get on the phone with hesitant patients and convince them to get a shot.
 
Pinner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Pinner: Bowen: I wish primary care offices were making more of a push to get people vaccinated. Like, send out a mailer asking patients to send in a copy of their vaccination cards "for our records" and then start calling people who didn't send one in. Maybe it's money? I get "hey bro, get vaccinated!" emails but that's about it.

Posted this in another thread...

Well, the unvaccinated are probably the same types that actually run between fast food chains, based on which one claims to have the better cheese sauce or kid meal... they'll swear that Pepsi is better than Coke then vice versa based on a shiny ad or free sample.
So dangling a promo in front of them to get them to vaccinated is brilliant. 
Pavlov people.
More of this, please.

The unvaccinated are the ones who will sit in the drive-thru at Chik-Fil-A for 1 hour to get their van full of kids a bunch of sandwiches, after shopping at Wal-Mart.


...to use their coupon from the vaccination clinic.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We should all pitch in to hire a troll farm. They can infiltrate derp message boards and plant the idea that one of the vaccines (and only one of them; it adds to the believability for them) is the correct one and contains the correct blend of essential oils that counteract chemtrails.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The only way to get them is to show a person dying of COVID minute by minute
/Or you can tie it to the next stimulus
 
12349876
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bowen: 12349876: Bowen: I wish primary care offices were making more of a push to get people vaccinated. Like, send out a mailer asking patients to send in a copy of their vaccination cards "for our records" and then start calling people who didn't send one in. Maybe it's money? I get "hey bro, get vaccinated!" emails but that's about it.

The primary care places need to start ADMINISTERING the shots.  Lots of dumb people who trust their primary doctor more than Fauci and random nurses at a stadium.

Mine is part of a pretty large network so they have been running a vaccine clinic.

Regardless of that though, I'm just saying they need to get on the phone with hesitant patients and convince them to get a shot.


You could say that about tons of doctors.  So many now work for the same companies that operate hospitals.

But I still think being able to get the shot in the same room they chat with their doctor is a huge deal for some simple people.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

12349876: The primary care places need to start ADMINISTERING the shots. Lots of dumb people who trust their primary doctor more than Fauci and random nurses at a stadium.


Mine did.
 
12349876
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: 12349876: The primary care places need to start ADMINISTERING the shots. Lots of dumb people who trust their primary doctor more than Fauci and random nurses at a stadium.

Mine did.


The exact same room where you chat to your doctor?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

12349876: drjekel_mrhyde: 12349876: The primary care places need to start ADMINISTERING the shots. Lots of dumb people who trust their primary doctor more than Fauci and random nurses at a stadium.

Mine did.

The exact same room where you chat to your doctor?


Two weeks later in one of the rooms at her clinic.  The clinic do them every Tuesday and Friday.
 
12349876
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: 12349876: drjekel_mrhyde: 12349876: The primary care places need to start ADMINISTERING the shots. Lots of dumb people who trust their primary doctor more than Fauci and random nurses at a stadium.

Mine did.

The exact same room where you chat to your doctor?

Two weeks later in one of the rooms at her clinic.  The clinic do them every Tuesday and Friday.


Well my doctor was complaining back in January about not being able to administer and I assume he'd be promoting that he has them if anything has changed.

When I go to my physical later this year, I'll get the Tetanus booster DURING the appointment.

It needs to be that easy for the slow people.  Let the doctors go all used car salesman on people to get their shots right then and there.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: Places of business need to make vaccination a condition of employment.  No vaccine, no job.  And....AND....Unemployment departments make it a condition for an unemployment check too.  You know how you want to make people pee in a cup for an unemployment check?  Guess what, Cletus... you gotta prove you've been vaccinated in order to get an unemployment check.


For now the problem with that is legally an employer can't mandate a vaccine that has only has Emergency Use Authorization. Once it has the regular approval, that may be an option.  Not sure if that's at the federal or local levels, but that's what I'm seeing in local news, at least. 

My employer held a vaccine clinic at one of our large campuses so any employees who wanted it could get it.  They're also offering paid time off for you to get your vaccine.
 
jekfark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

12349876: Bowen: I wish primary care offices were making more of a push to get people vaccinated. Like, send out a mailer asking patients to send in a copy of their vaccination cards "for our records" and then start calling people who didn't send one in. Maybe it's money? I get "hey bro, get vaccinated!" emails but that's about it.

The primary care places need to start ADMINISTERING the shots.  Lots of dumb people who trust their primary doctor more than Fauci and random nurses at a stadium.


People trust Fauci??
 
jekfark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pinner: Bowen: I wish primary care offices were making more of a push to get people vaccinated. Like, send out a mailer asking patients to send in a copy of their vaccination cards "for our records" and then start calling people who didn't send one in. Maybe it's money? I get "hey bro, get vaccinated!" emails but that's about it.

Posted this in another thread...

Well, the unvaccinated are probably the same types that actually run between fast food chains, based on which one claims to have the better cheese sauce or kid meal... they'll swear that Pepsi is better than Coke then vice versa based on a shiny ad or free sample.
So dangling a promo in front of them to get them to vaccinated is brilliant. 
Pavlov people.
More of this, please.


The unvaccinated don't want to get microchipped and don't want their DNA altered.
 
jekfark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: My uncle is not getting the vaccine, because his work isn't forcing him to. He works at a university, but it is in Missouri. He won't get the vaccine unless he is shamed into doing it. Same with most of my family.

Last Friday i got my second Phizer dose. A sore arm, but less pain than the first. I had a sinus headache the next day, but I am pretty sure that was allergies. Take allergy meds, and it went away. My friend had body aches on his second dose, but it was only for a day.


Who would allow themselves to get shamed into getting vaccinated?
 
