(CNN)   South Carolina and Montana announce end to pandemic unemployment benefits
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TFA :.
While all the funding for the pandemic unemployment benefits programs comes from the federal government, states can opt to terminate their participation.

How the fark do States get to decide how federal aid is spent.

fark it cut off all Federal aid to these red hell assholes.

Oh. Maybe just pay real wages if you have a labor shortage.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congratulations for being bootstrappy, with the bootstraps installed on your shins via steel pins, which will result in the perpetuation of business paying less than living wages.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, our incompetence killed your industry, and we each accepted millions in Federal Aide, but you aren't worth $300 a week.  No go make me a Big Mac, pops.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They will pay real wages, for a very short period of time, as they are only cutting off that ebil big gubbermint unemployment money. They are not, however, giving up that sweet sweet ebil big gubberment return to work bonus money.

I think they'll be shocked to find out how many of those restaurant employees (among many) found jobs that actually pay them more, so f**k going back to serving food.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We do t have a labor shortage in Montana. Greg and his Uber wealthy friends are not making as much money as they'd like because the poors aren't working enough. So, Greg cuts off funding for those whose jobs are still affected by Covid, let's the business decide on safety protocol, and makes sure those who do get sick can't blame the employer they were forced to work for. Republicans are disgusting and Greg is human garbage.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they think that the lack of available labor is due to excessive unemployment benefits.  I guess we will soon find out and if those states are at the point in which it is safe for this type of return to the workplace (as the only places seeing loss of labor are NOT WFH).
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Montana, you say?
aseras
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah easy way. If you don't offer the programs we cut off all federal funding sources top to bottom and claw back benefits already paid out for the year too. Also you do not get it back if you decide to change your mind until next year.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yep! Vacation is over, plebs
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I wonder what else these two states have in common?

/ you voted the disease into office, enjoy the benefits of that
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster made no mention of a bonus in his announcement Thursday. He echoed Gianforte's comments, saying that the supplemental federal payments, combined with state benefits, are larger than some workers' previous paychecks.

I don't know, maybe pay workers a living wage?
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't get it.  If a business needs workers, can't they just buy some?

(Who am I kidding, it's cheaper to buy a politician.)
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So much for the commoners getting a taste of the pie.

Off for a ride on my 47 foot, quint Mercury center console bought with PPP cash.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gianforte is the worst America has to offer and anyone that voted for him is complete shiat.  He 'won' on ES&S machines.  ES&S' operating system was observed granting root access to any entity that furnished a blank password hash-there's no reason to believe any 2020 ES&S tally accurate.  It's disturbing because ES&S provided Republicans with surprise win after surprise win.

But you didn't hear any of that over the Big Lie.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sleze: So they think that the lack of available labor is due to excessive unemployment benefits.  I guess we will soon find out and if those states are at the point in which it is safe for this type of return to the workplace (as the only places seeing loss of labor are NOT WFH).


Cases went up 11% last week. Montana is about to go full Sturgis.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

When he was a congressman, he physically assaulted a reporter. How did he subsequently get elected Governor? (I'm pretending that being a violent psycho would be seen as a negative in a politician).
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

See my post above.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hopefully people saved their pandemic unemployment and can now move from these hellholes.
 
0per
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ok then Democrats are uneducated little girls.
Hey this is fun AND productive! Lets see how quickly we can destroy our own country by skipping the facts and throwing tantrums. Mommy will eventually cave-in and give us all more money from her magic purse.
In other news, there are companies in America that use forced labor, apparently.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
These people believe you can cure disease with opioids.  Cause and effect are lost on them.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rohar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There is no labor shortage.  None.  Workforce participation is dead on with the prior 10 year trend.  Monthly job openings = monthly job offers.  The shortage doesn't exist.

Of course, voter fraud didn't exist in Georgia and Florida, and the GOP decided to pass legislation anyway.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just started a new chickenshiat job in Montana.   So I could come home.  I didn't think that was too much to ask.  I told them that i wasn't going to be used and abused (having long experience with it at jobs) and I don't work 11 hours a day.

So, week one--no training.  I look somewhat competent, so they turned me loose.  There's nowhere near enough staff to keep up with everything.  I worked one 12-hour day, "training"--in other  words, I didn't know how to do things, so I was there for hours.  Busted my ass, figured it out.  Said I wasn't going to work 10 hour days.  This is hard work--housekeeping.  There's no fat people doing this.


The MANAGER is a porker, of course.  Comes in, tells us how wonderful everything is going to be when they get all new curtains, bedding, etc.  (He won't be doing any of this.   Its extra, for the housekeepers.)

Yesterday they gave me  enough work to keep me busy for 12 or 13 hours--like I'm making beds at 7 pm still, because they're so shorthanded.  This ended when I burst into tears about 5, nowhere near done, and walked out.

I got paid for a week.  They don't pay overtime--surprise!  Not even a slot on the paycheck.  Most of my coworkers live in the motel, have been working late into the night to get this dump ready for spring and their big makeover.  I mean half the night.  I'm going to ask them about their wages, because I'm filing a labor law violation.  This is a huge chain.

If they quit, they lose their housing.  They won't say a word--theyre poor and desperate and they have a place to live.

I'm still employed.  Maybe not for much longer.  I'd rather just starve to death than be treated like that anymore.  This is all pretty normal, although this place is extreme, even for what I've been around.

This is all perfectly normal for shiat jobs.  I know.  And the bigger the companies are, the worse they treat you.

And that's all I have time for right now.  I have to go work on the fishing boat.  Excuse me, it's a nice indoor motel, where the housekeepers are still on the job at 7 pm.

Fark these people.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: These people believe you can cure disease with opioids.  Cause and effect are lost on them.


Work is always the answer.  Are you bummed out?  You need to work more, pussy!
 
