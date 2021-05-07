 Skip to content
 
(Deadline)   Covid-19 has canceled LA's Pride Parade   (deadline.com) divider line
26
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gay people take viruses seriously.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Gay people take viruses seriously.


And the Republican Presidents' responses have been remarkably similar as well...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
People dying by the thousands but it's just so sad they cancelled a parade.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Gay people take viruses seriously.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: thatguyoverthere70: Gay people take viruses seriously.

And the Republican Presidents' responses have been remarkably similar as well...


Well, can you blame them. It's not like it affects them personally.
They couldn't care less about other people.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pride parades are a blast.  I bought a shirt, pre-pandemic, to wear to the 2020 parade.  It's black with big white letters and says, "FREE HUGS."  Now I wear it ironically.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Gay people take viruses seriously.


Done in one.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bummer.

FYI: this is a totally non-backdoor, politically correct statement, not meant to infer anything other that the traditional use of the word in normal everyday vernacular..
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: thatguyoverthere70: Gay people take viruses seriously.

And the Republican Presidents' responses have been remarkably similar as well...


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why should you be proud (or ashamed) of the way you were born?  Seems rather stupid to me.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pride parades are the best. This continues the tradition. Thanks, fam.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Went to DC's Pride Parade years ago. While fun, they are not conducive to avoiding communicable viruses. This is the right call. Maybe they can do it up next year, because the food at Pride Parades is amazing.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And we get a little bit of a peek into the real reason why Republican feudal lords have ordered their minions not to wear masks.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Why should you be proud (or ashamed) of the way you were born?  Seems rather stupid to me.


oh. Why.
 
daffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Why should you be proud (or ashamed) of the way you were born?  Seems rather stupid to me.


I agree. I just that there is no reason to announce who you choose to be with. My brother in law, who is one of my favorite people in the whole world is gay (he always says that he could never be accused of being strait!). He always makes fun of the marchers and says they are just looking for attention.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
that is a bummer but understandable.
I always get teared up at pride parades in PDX. people show up with their kids to show support for the community. it makes me misty to think so many of my neighbors are really decent people.

stay gay or whatever and stay proud all you LGBQT farkers. you make the world a more interesting place.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Why should you be proud (or ashamed) of the way you were born?  Seems rather stupid to me.


In a vacuum it'd be a bit silly.  In the real world it's something to help counterbalance the constant din of shame.  Which is why you don't need Straight Pride Parade.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Why should you be proud (or ashamed) of the way you were born?  Seems rather stupid to me.


Gee, that's a mystery. Why should anyone who's had to hide their orientation for years or decades and lie to their families about who and what they are, ever finally take some pride in themselves?

Gosh, maybe someday we can have a dumbshiat pride parade and people can admit they're dumber than a sack of sand and proud of it, too.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Why should you be proud (or ashamed) of the way you were born?  Seems rather stupid to me.


maybe because if you weren't born a straight white man in the US you are persecuted. as a minority it helps to get some visibility.
want me to explain BLM next?
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Why should you be proud (or ashamed) of the way you were born?  Seems rather stupid to me.


"Wow.... You are oblivious, aren't you? I'm straight but damn I've seen too many folks like you take that attitude. Similar to white folks who react to BLM by saying "All lives matter".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

aerojockey: dittybopper: Why should you be proud (or ashamed) of the way you were born?  Seems rather stupid to me.

In a vacuum it'd be a bit silly.  In the real world it's something to help counterbalance the constant din of shame.  Which is why you don't need Straight Pride Parade.


Although, though it doesn't make sense in general to have a Straight Pride Parade, I could see there being little pockets or subcultures where a smaller-scale targeted parade for marginalized straights makes a bit of sense.  For example, a Straight Male Figure Skater Pride Parade.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

aerojockey: aerojockey: dittybopper: Why should you be proud (or ashamed) of the way you were born?  Seems rather stupid to me.

In a vacuum it'd be a bit silly.  In the real world it's something to help counterbalance the constant din of shame.  Which is why you don't need Straight Pride Parade.

Although, though it doesn't make sense in general to have a Straight Pride Parade, I could see there being little pockets or subcultures where a smaller-scale targeted parade for marginalized straights makes a bit of sense.  For example, a Straight Male Figure Skater Pride Parade.


Maybe the "Smart Gun Owners Pride Parade". Be kind of small, though.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
dittybopper: Why should you be proud (or ashamed) of the way you were born?  Seems rather stupid to me.

"Do straight people go around throwing their sex lives in our faces? And when is White History Month? Huh? Huh?"
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Maybe the "Smart Gun Owners Pride Parade". Be kind of small, though.


Not as small as their penii
 
Insain2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well I guess 1 more year of those Gays to be back in the Closet again won't hurt em.....!!!!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Why should you be proud (or ashamed) of the way you were born?  Seems rather stupid to me.


Some people are proud because they'd rather not be made to feel ashamed, and would rather give a big flying FU to those who would try to do that.
 
